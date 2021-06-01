Spawn yourself a Jupyter kernel backend.
npm install --save spawnteract
const spawnteract = require('spawnteract')
spawnteract.launch('python3').then(kernel => {
// Returns
// kernel.spawn <-- The running process, from child_process.spawn(...)
// kernel.connectionFile <-- Connection file path
// kernel.config <-- Connection information from the file
// Print the ip address and port for the shell channel
console.log(kernel.config.ip + ':' + kernel.config.shell_port);
})
spawnteract will automatically delete the connection file after the kernel
process exits or errors out.
To disable this feature, set
cleanupConnectionFile to
false in the
spawnOptions:
launch(kernelName, { cleanupConnectionFile: false });
You'll should close
kernel.spawn when a user shuts down the kernel. If you disabled automatic cleanup, you will need to delete
kernel.connectionFile from disk when finished:
function cleanup(kernel) {
kernel.spawn.kill();
// Only do this second part if you opted out of automatic cleanup:
fs.unlink(kernel.connectionFile);
}
For more info, see our changelog or open an issue with questions
You will probably end up wanting to use this with enchannel-zmq-backend.