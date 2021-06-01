Spawnteract

Spawn yourself a Jupyter kernel backend.

npm install --save spawnteract

Usage

const spawnteract = require ( 'spawnteract' ) spawnteract.launch( 'python3' ).then( kernel => { console .log(kernel.config.ip + ':' + kernel.config.shell_port); })

spawnteract will automatically delete the connection file after the kernel process exits or errors out.

To disable this feature, set cleanupConnectionFile to false in the spawnOptions :

launch(kernelName, { cleanupConnectionFile : false });

You'll should close kernel.spawn when a user shuts down the kernel. If you disabled automatic cleanup, you will need to delete kernel.connectionFile from disk when finished:

function cleanup ( kernel ) { kernel.spawn.kill(); fs.unlink(kernel.connectionFile); }

For more info, see our changelog or open an issue with questions

You will probably end up wanting to use this with enchannel-zmq-backend.