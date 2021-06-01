openbase logo
spawnteract

by nteract
5.0.1 (see all)

🚸 Spawn Jupyter Kernels

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Spawnteract

Spawn yourself a Jupyter kernel backend.

npm install --save spawnteract

Usage

const spawnteract = require('spawnteract')

spawnteract.launch('python3').then(kernel => {
  // Returns
  // kernel.spawn <-- The running process, from child_process.spawn(...)
  // kernel.connectionFile <-- Connection file path
  // kernel.config <-- Connection information from the file

  // Print the ip address and port for the shell channel
   console.log(kernel.config.ip + ':' + kernel.config.shell_port);
})

spawnteract will automatically delete the connection file after the kernel process exits or errors out.

To disable this feature, set cleanupConnectionFile to false in the spawnOptions:

launch(kernelName, { cleanupConnectionFile: false });

You'll should close kernel.spawn when a user shuts down the kernel. If you disabled automatic cleanup, you will need to delete kernel.connectionFile from disk when finished:

function cleanup(kernel) {
  kernel.spawn.kill();
  // Only do this second part if you opted out of automatic cleanup:
  fs.unlink(kernel.connectionFile);
}

For more info, see our changelog or open an issue with questions

You will probably end up wanting to use this with enchannel-zmq-backend.

