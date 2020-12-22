Wrap all spawned Node.js child processes by adding environs and arguments ahead of the main JavaScript file argument.

Any child processes launched by that child process will also be wrapped in a similar fashion.

This is a bit of a brutal hack, designed primarily to support code coverage reporting in cases where tests or the system under test are loaded via child processes rather than via require() .

It can also be handy if you want to run your own mock executable instead of some other thing when child procs call into it.

USAGE

var wrap = require ( 'spawn-wrap' ) var unwrap = wrap([ '/path/to/my/main.js' , 'foo=bar' ], { FOO : 1 }) unwrap()

In this example, the /path/to/my/main.js file will be used as the "main" module, whenever any Node or io.js child process is started, whether via a call to spawn or exec , whether node is invoked directly as the command or as the result of a shebang #! lookup.

In /path/to/my/main.js , you can do whatever instrumentation or environment manipulation you like. When you're done, and ready to run the "real" main.js file (ie, the one that was spawned in the first place), you can do this:

setupInstrumentationOrCoverageOrWhatever() process.on( 'exit' , function ( code ) { storeCoverageInfoSynchronously() }) require ( 'spawn-wrap' ).runMain()

ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES

Spawn-wrap responds to two environment variables, both of which are preserved through child processes.

SPAWN_WRAP_DEBUG=1 in the environment will make this module dump a lot of information to stderr.

SPAWN_WRAP_SHIM_ROOT can be set to a path on the filesystem where the shim files are written in a .node-spawn-wrap-<id> folder. By default this is done in $HOME , but in some environments you may wish to point it at some other root. (For example, if $HOME is mounted as read-only in a virtual machine or container.)

CONTRACTS and CAVEATS

The initial wrap call uses synchronous I/O. Probably you should not be using this script in any production environments anyway.

Also, this will slow down child process execution by a lot, since we're adding a few layers of indirection.

The contract which this library aims to uphold is:

Wrapped processes behave identical to their unwrapped counterparts for all intents and purposes. That means that the wrapper script propagates all signals and exit codes.

If you send a signal to the wrapper, the child gets the signal.

If the child exits with a numeric status code, then the wrapper exits with that code.

If the child dies with a signal, then the wrapper dies with the same signal.

If you execute any Node child process, in any of the various ways that such a thing can be done, it will be wrapped.

Children of wrapped processes are also wrapped.

(Much of this made possible by foreground-child.)

There are a few ways situations in which this contract cannot be adhered to, despite best efforts: