This used to be a polyfill for require('child_process').spawnSync but now all actively maintained node versions already support spawnSync , so this is just a stub that re-exports spawnSync .

Usage

You should remove this library from your dependencies and just do:

var spawnSync = require ( 'child_process' ).spawnSync; var result = spawnSync( 'node' , [ 'filename.js' ], { input : 'write this to stdin' }); if (result.status !== 0 ) { process.stderr.write(result.stderr); process.exit(result.status); } else { process.stdout.write(result.stdout); process.stderr.write(result.stderr); }

License

MIT