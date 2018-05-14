openbase logo
spawn-sync

by Forbes Lindesay
2.0.0 (see all)

Pollyfill v0.12/iojs spawnSync method

Popularity

Downloads/wk

742K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spawn-sync

This used to be a polyfill for require('child_process').spawnSync but now all actively maintained node versions already support spawnSync, so this is just a stub that re-exports spawnSync.

Usage

You should remove this library from your dependencies and just do:

var spawnSync = require('child_process').spawnSync;

var result = spawnSync('node',
                       ['filename.js'],
                       {input: 'write this to stdin'});

if (result.status !== 0) {
  process.stderr.write(result.stderr);
  process.exit(result.status);
} else {
  process.stdout.write(result.stdout);
  process.stderr.write(result.stderr);
}

License

MIT

