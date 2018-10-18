spawn-rx: A better version of spawn

spawn-rx is a package that adds an Observable as well as a Promise version of the child_process.spawn API, and fixes some deficiencies in spawn that come up especially on Windows. For example:

spawn searches PATH on POSIX platforms but will not on Windows, you need to provide an exact path. spawn-rx makes Windows act like other platforms.

searches PATH on POSIX platforms but will not on Windows, you need to provide an exact path. spawn-rx makes Windows act like other platforms. On Windows, {detached: true} doesn't actually create a process group properly. spawn-rx provides a spawnDetached method that allows you to spawn a detached process and kill the entire process group if needed.

doesn't actually create a process group properly. provides a method that allows you to spawn a detached process and kill the entire process group if needed. POSIX platforms allow you to directly execute scripts that have a shebang at the top of the file, whereas Windows can only natively spawn EXE files, which makes executing npm binaries annoying. spawn-rx automatically rewrites your cmd and args parameters for CMD scripts, PowerShell scripts, and node.js files.

Examples

spawn-as-promise:

spawnPromise( 'wmic' , []) .then( ( result ) => console .log(result));

Handle failed processes as errors:

try { await spawnPromise( 'exit' , [ '-1' ]); } catch (e) { console .log( "Processes that return non-zero exit codes throw" ) }

Kill running process trees:

let disp = spawnDetached( 'takesALongTime' , []).subscribe(); await Promise .delay( 1000 ); disp.dispose();

Stream process output:

spawn( 'ls' , [ '-r' ]) .subscribe( ( x ) => console .log(x), (e) => console .log( "Process exited with an error" ));

Execute scripts:

let result = await spawnPromise( 'uuid' );

Jobber is a Windows executable that will execute a command in a process group, and if signaled via a named pipe, will terminate that process group. It's used in the implementation of spawnDetached .

Spawn output

By default spawn will merge stdout and stderr into the returned observable. You can exclude one or the other by passing ignore in the stdio option of spawn.

Alternatively if you call it with { split: true } option, the observable output will be an object { source: 'stdout', text: '...' } so you can distinguish the outputs.

Stdin support

If you provide an observable<string> in opts.stdin , it'll be subscribed upon and fed into the child process stdin. Its completion will terminate stdin stream.

Methods

function spawn ( exe, params=[], opts=null )

function spawnDetached ( exe, params, opts=null )

function spawnPromise ( exe, params, opts=null )

function spawnDetachedPromise ( exe, params, opts=null )