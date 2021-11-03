var mod_spawnasync = require('spawn-async');
var worker = mod_spawnasync.createWorker({ 'log': log });
/* ... */
/*
* "aspawn" is a simpler version of Node's execFile interface, closer to
* execve(2) in the way arguments are specified, but buffering stdout and
* stderr like Node's "exec" and "execFile". The main difference is that
* the child is forked from a child process, avoiding blocking the main loop
* or duplicating the heap (even virtually).
*/
worker.aspawn(['ls', '-l', '/etc/passwd'],
function (err, stdout, stderr) {
if (err) {
console.log('error: %s', err.message);
console.error(stderr);
} else {
console.log(stdout);
worker.destroy();
}
});
While Node's
child_process module makes it convenient to execute shell
commands from Node programs, doing so even occasionally in an otherwise busy
server process can result in significant latency bubbles. Besides that, forking
a Node server with a large heap just to exec some other program causes a
significant amount of additional swap to be used, which is problematic in
low-memory environments. This module provides an interface for spawning new
processes using a worker process to do the actual fork/exec. This worker
process itself is spawned when create a Worker object, and you should do this
only once when you initialize the server.
Details: Node implements spawn() and related functions synchronously in the main thread, waiting not only for the fork(2) to complete (which itself can take many milliseconds, and requires waiting for all other threads to stop), but also for the child process to exit(3c) or exec(2). While workloads that make excessive use of fork(2) are hardly high-performance to begin with, the behavior of blocking the main thread for hundreds of milliseconds each time is unnecessarily pathological for otherwise reasonable workloads.
The basic object is the
Worker, created with
createWorker(options). The
only supported option is "log", which is required and should be a
node-bunyan-style logger. The resulting object is an EventEmitter with the
following methods:
aspawn(argv, [options], callback): invokes the program identified by argv,
waits for it to exit, buffers stdout and stderr, and invokes
callback(err, stdout, stderr) (just like Node's execFile). aspawn does not support pipelines
or other shell syntax; for that, just invoke
bash -c "..." instead.
argv is an array of arguments including the program name itself; this is
different than Node's child_process module but is consistent with the exec
family of POSIX functions and how shells work.
options may be an object with the following property:
env: program environment (see exec(2); default: current environment)
The stdout and stderr encoding is always
'utf8'.
destroy(): forcefully kills the worker process and causes pending
aspawn
commands to fail. The behavior with respect to the child processes that you've
already launched is undefined, so you should only call this when you know there
are no outstanding commands, when you don't care about leaving orphaned child
processes around, or your system will automatically clean up such child
processes.
The worker process sticks around (leaving your Node program running) until you
call
destroy().
Workers may emit the following events:
exit (err): the worker process has exited. You can usually ignore this event.
This event fires when the worker exits normally as a result of a call to
destroy() (in which case
err is null), as well as when the worker exits
abnormally (in which case it will be restarted automatically).
error (err): fatal error on this Worker. This is not fatal to the Node
program, but indicates that the worker will be unable to process any subsequent
commands. The only normal circumstances when this should happen is if the
worker process exits abnormally and cannot be restarted.
Node's
child_process module supports several other functions and options not
supported here. They fall into a few categories.
Commands using shell syntax (i.e.,
exec, as opposed to
execFile) can be
executed by just executing
bash -c "..." with
aspawn.
The
cwd,
timeout,
maxBuffer,
killSignal, and
stdio options, along with
an interface for streaming stdout and stderr (i.e.
spawn instead of
execFile) could in principle be supported, but usage of these features
suggests something less simple than just executing a small, independent shell
command. The robustness and performance implications of doing that from a
high-volume server should be considered very carefully.
The implementation restarts the worker process immediately if it ever exits abnormally. There's no reason this should happen under normal operation, but it can happen if the process crashes or an operator kills it, and it has the same latency and memory impact described above. If this becomes problematic, it would be possible to avoid automatically restarting the worker and instead give the caller control over when it gets restarted. Since such a change could be made backwards-compatibly and it seems unlikely anyone would ever use this feature, it's not yet implemented.
The child process itself is currently implemented as a Node process for rapid development, but it could easily be made a C program to reduce the memory overhead.