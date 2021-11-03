spawn-async: spawn child processes asynchronously

Synopsis

var mod_spawnasync = require ( 'spawn-async' ); var worker = mod_spawnasync.createWorker({ 'log' : log }); worker.aspawn([ 'ls' , '-l' , '/etc/passwd' ], function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { if (err) { console .log( 'error: %s' , err.message); console .error(stderr); } else { console .log(stdout); worker.destroy(); } });

While Node's child_process module makes it convenient to execute shell commands from Node programs, doing so even occasionally in an otherwise busy server process can result in significant latency bubbles. Besides that, forking a Node server with a large heap just to exec some other program causes a significant amount of additional swap to be used, which is problematic in low-memory environments. This module provides an interface for spawning new processes using a worker process to do the actual fork/exec. This worker process itself is spawned when create a Worker object, and you should do this only once when you initialize the server.

Details: Node implements spawn() and related functions synchronously in the main thread, waiting not only for the fork(2) to complete (which itself can take many milliseconds, and requires waiting for all other threads to stop), but also for the child process to exit(3c) or exec(2). While workloads that make excessive use of fork(2) are hardly high-performance to begin with, the behavior of blocking the main thread for hundreds of milliseconds each time is unnecessarily pathological for otherwise reasonable workloads.

API

The basic object is the Worker , created with createWorker(options) . The only supported option is "log", which is required and should be a node-bunyan-style logger. The resulting object is an EventEmitter with the following methods:

aspawn(argv, [options], callback) : invokes the program identified by argv, waits for it to exit, buffers stdout and stderr, and invokes callback(err, stdout, stderr) (just like Node's execFile). aspawn does not support pipelines or other shell syntax; for that, just invoke bash -c "..." instead.

argv is an array of arguments including the program name itself; this is different than Node's child_process module but is consistent with the exec family of POSIX functions and how shells work.

options may be an object with the following property:

env : program environment (see exec(2); default: current environment)

The stdout and stderr encoding is always 'utf8' .

destroy() : forcefully kills the worker process and causes pending aspawn commands to fail. The behavior with respect to the child processes that you've already launched is undefined, so you should only call this when you know there are no outstanding commands, when you don't care about leaving orphaned child processes around, or your system will automatically clean up such child processes.

The worker process sticks around (leaving your Node program running) until you call destroy() .

Events

Workers may emit the following events:

exit (err) : the worker process has exited. You can usually ignore this event. This event fires when the worker exits normally as a result of a call to destroy() (in which case err is null), as well as when the worker exits abnormally (in which case it will be restarted automatically).

error (err) : fatal error on this Worker. This is not fatal to the Node program, but indicates that the worker will be unable to process any subsequent commands. The only normal circumstances when this should happen is if the worker process exits abnormally and cannot be restarted.

What about everything else?

Node's child_process module supports several other functions and options not supported here. They fall into a few categories.

Commands using shell syntax (i.e., exec , as opposed to execFile ) can be executed by just executing bash -c "..." with aspawn .

The cwd , timeout , maxBuffer , killSignal , and stdio options, along with an interface for streaming stdout and stderr (i.e. spawn instead of execFile ) could in principle be supported, but usage of these features suggests something less simple than just executing a small, independent shell command. The robustness and performance implications of doing that from a high-volume server should be considered very carefully.

Implementation notes

The implementation restarts the worker process immediately if it ever exits abnormally. There's no reason this should happen under normal operation, but it can happen if the process crashes or an operator kills it, and it has the same latency and memory impact described above. If this becomes problematic, it would be possible to avoid automatically restarting the worker and instead give the caller control over when it gets restarted. Since such a change could be made backwards-compatibly and it seems unlikely anyone would ever use this feature, it's not yet implemented.

The child process itself is currently implemented as a Node process for rapid development, but it could easily be made a C program to reduce the memory overhead.