spawn-args

by Kai Davenport
0.2.0 (see all)

Turn a string of command line options into an array for child_process.spawn

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

181K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spawn-args

Build status

Turn a string of command line options into an array for child_process.spawn

install

$ npm install spawn-args

usage

var spawnargs = require('spawn-args');
//spawnargs(argString:string[, options:object]);

var args = spawnargs('-port 80 --title "this is a title"');

/*

    [
        '-port',
        '80',
        '--title',
        '"this is a title"'
    ]
    
*/

The removequotes option will remove quotes from values if they do not have spaces

var args2 = spawnargs('-port 80 --color "red" --title "this is a title"', { removequotes: true });

/*

    [
        '-port',
        '80',
        '--color',
        'red',
        '--title',
        '"this is a title"'
    ]
    
*/

If removequotes is always then quotes will be removed even if the value contains spaces

var args3 = spawnargs('-port 80 --color "red" --title "this is a title"', { removequotes: 'always' });

/*

    [
        '-port',
        '80',
                '--color',
                'red',
        '--title',
        'this is a title'
    ]
    
*/

license

MIT

