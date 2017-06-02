Turn a string of command line options into an array for child_process.spawn

install

npm install spawn-args

usage

var spawnargs = require ( 'spawn-args' ); var args = spawnargs( '-port 80 --title "this is a title"' );

The removequotes option will remove quotes from values if they do not have spaces

var args2 = spawnargs( '-port 80 --color "red" --title "this is a title"' , { removequotes : true });

If removequotes is always then quotes will be removed even if the value contains spaces

var args3 = spawnargs( '-port 80 --color "red" --title "this is a title"' , { removequotes : 'always' });

license

MIT