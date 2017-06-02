Turn a string of command line options into an array for child_process.spawn
$ npm install spawn-args
var spawnargs = require('spawn-args');
//spawnargs(argString:string[, options:object]);
var args = spawnargs('-port 80 --title "this is a title"');
/*
[
'-port',
'80',
'--title',
'"this is a title"'
]
*/
The
removequotes option will remove quotes from values if they do not have spaces
var args2 = spawnargs('-port 80 --color "red" --title "this is a title"', { removequotes: true });
/*
[
'-port',
'80',
'--color',
'red',
'--title',
'"this is a title"'
]
*/
If
removequotes is
always then quotes will be removed even if the value contains spaces
var args3 = spawnargs('-port 80 --color "red" --title "this is a title"', { removequotes: 'always' });
/*
[
'-port',
'80',
'--color',
'red',
'--title',
'this is a title'
]
*/
MIT