Play around with this application in your browser.
A simplified uniform parser tree capable of describing every programming language. This provides two immediate benefits:
I call the standard output format the Universal Parse Model. It is a simple means to describe any structured programming language.
Before diving into this application it might help to have a quick background in what parsers are and their related terminology.
Please review the technical documentation to learn how to execute, embed, format input, and interpret output.
A list of supplied lexers and their various dedicated language support as indicated through use of logic with options.language. Other languages may be supported without dedicated logic.
45 total languages.
This application is written in TypeScript, which requires NodeJS and a global installation of TypeScript. The optional validation build also requires ESLint. First, let's install these:
npm install -g typescript
npm install -g eslint
Second, we need to get the code. We can get this directly from Github:
git clone https://github.com/Unibeautify/sparser.git
cd sparser
Or, we can get the code from NPM:
npm install sparser
cd node_modules/sparser
Please note the NPM package contains both the TypeScript and the built JavaScript files, so it is ready to execute immediately without any additional build or compile step.
Finally, we need to run the TypeScript build to convert the code from TypeScript to JavaScript:
tsc --pretty
node js/services build
If you wish to run the test suite:
node js/services test
Or simply:
npm test