A sparse, pointer-based octree data structure. For a linear implementation see linear-octree.
This library requires the peer dependency three.
npm install three sparse-octree
import { Vector3 } from "three";
import { PointOctree } from "sparse-octree";
const min = new Vector3(-1, -1, -1);
const max = new Vector3(1, 1, 1);
const octree = new PointOctree(min, max);
const myData = {};
const p1 = new Vector3(0, 0, 0);
const p2 = new Vector3(0, 0, 0.5);
octree.set(p1, myData);
octree.move(p1, p2);
octree.get(p2); // => myData
octree.remove(p2);
octree.get(p2); // => null
import { Octree, CubicOctant } from "sparse-octree";
export class CubicOctree extends Octree {
constructor(min, size) {
this.root = new CubicOctant(min, size);
}
}
Maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.