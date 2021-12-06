Sparse Octree

A sparse, pointer-based octree data structure. For a linear implementation see linear-octree.

Demo · Sandbox · Documentation

Installation

This library requires the peer dependency three.

npm install three sparse-octree

Usage

Points

import { Vector3 } from "three" ; import { PointOctree } from "sparse-octree" ; const min = new Vector3( -1 , -1 , -1 ); const max = new Vector3( 1 , 1 , 1 ); const octree = new PointOctree(min, max); const myData = {}; const p1 = new Vector3( 0 , 0 , 0 ); const p2 = new Vector3( 0 , 0 , 0.5 ); octree.set(p1, myData); octree.move(p1, p2); octree.get(p2); octree.remove(p2); octree.get(p2);

Custom Octrees

import { Octree, CubicOctant } from "sparse-octree" ; export class CubicOctree extends Octree { constructor (min, size) { this .root = new CubicOctant(min, size); } }

Features

Pointer-based structure Handles octant splitting Supports cubic octrees for reduced memory usage Dynamic depth

Adheres to a common octant layout

Supports raycasting

Supports culling

Can be extended to manage any data

Provides a point management implementation

Contributing

