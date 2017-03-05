Bitfield implementation that allocates a series of 1kb buffers to support sparse bitfields without allocating a massive buffer. If you want to simple implementation of a flat bitfield see the bitfield module.

This module is mostly useful if you need a big bitfield where you won't nessecarily set every bit.

npm install sparse-bitfield

Usage

var bitfield = require ( 'sparse-bitfield' ) var bits = bitfield() bits.set( 0 , true ) bits.set( 1 , true ) bits.set( 1000000000000 , true )

Running the above example will allocate two 1kb buffers internally. Each 1kb buffer can hold information about 8192 bits so the first one will be used to store information about the first two bits and the second will be used to store the 1.000.000.000.000th bit.

API

var bits = bitfield([options])

Create a new bitfield. Options include

{ pageSize : 1024 , buffer : anExistingBitfield, trackUpdates : false }

Set a bit to true or false.

Get the value of a bit.

A memory-pager instance that is managing the underlying memory. If you set trackUpdates to true in the constructor you can use .lastUpdate() on this instance to get the last updated memory page.

var buffer = bits.toBuffer()

Get a single buffer representing the entire bitfield.

License

MIT