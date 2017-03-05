openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sb

sparse-bitfield

by Mathias Buus
3.0.3 (see all)

Bitfield that allocates a series of small buffers to support sparse bits without allocating a massive buffer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sparse-bitfield

Bitfield implementation that allocates a series of 1kb buffers to support sparse bitfields without allocating a massive buffer. If you want to simple implementation of a flat bitfield see the bitfield module.

This module is mostly useful if you need a big bitfield where you won't nessecarily set every bit.

npm install sparse-bitfield

build status

Usage

var bitfield = require('sparse-bitfield')
var bits = bitfield()

bits.set(0, true) // set first bit
bits.set(1, true) // set second bit
bits.set(1000000000000, true) // set the 1.000.000.000.000th bit

Running the above example will allocate two 1kb buffers internally. Each 1kb buffer can hold information about 8192 bits so the first one will be used to store information about the first two bits and the second will be used to store the 1.000.000.000.000th bit.

API

var bits = bitfield([options])

Create a new bitfield. Options include

{
  pageSize: 1024, // how big should the partial buffers be
  buffer: anExistingBitfield,
  trackUpdates: false // track when pages are being updated in the pager
}

bits.set(index, value)

Set a bit to true or false.

bits.get(index)

Get the value of a bit.

bits.pages

A memory-pager instance that is managing the underlying memory. If you set trackUpdates to true in the constructor you can use .lastUpdate() on this instance to get the last updated memory page.

var buffer = bits.toBuffer()

Get a single buffer representing the entire bitfield.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial