Sparqlee

A simple spec-compliant SPARQL 1.1 expression evaluator library.

This package is available on npm, type definitions are provided.

Using Sparqlee

import { translate } from "sparqlalgebrajs" ; import { stringToTerm } from "rdf-string" ; const query = translate( ` SELECT * WHERE { ?s ?p ?o FILTER langMatches(lang(?o), "FR") } ` ); const expression = query.input.expression; const evaluator = new AsyncEvaluator(expression); const result: RDF.Term = await evaluator.evaluate( Bindings({ ... '?o' : stringToTerm( "Ceci n'est pas une pipe" ), ... }) ); const result: boolean = await evaluator.evaluateAsEBV(bindings);

Note: If you want to use aggregates, or exists you should check out the stream section.

Config

Sparqlee accepts an optional config argument, that is not required for simple use cases, but for feature completeness and spec compliance it should receive now, baseIRI, exists, aggregate and bnode .

interface AsyncEvaluatorContext { now?: Date ; baseIRI?: string ; exists?: ( expression: Alg.ExistenceExpression, mapping: Bindings ) => Promise < boolean >; aggregate?: ( expression: Alg.AggregateExpression ) => Promise <RDF.Term>; bnode?: ( input?: string ) => Promise <RDF.BlankNode>; extensionFunctionCreator?: ( functionNamedNode: RDF.NamedNode ) => (args: RDF.Term[]) => Promise <RDF.Term> | undefined ; overloadCache?: LRUCache< string , SomeInternalType>; typeCache?: LRUCache< string , SomeInternalType>; getSuperType?: ( unknownType: string ) => string ; enableExtendedXsdTypes?: boolean ; }

See the stream and context dependant function sections for more info.

Errors

Sparqlee exports an Error class called ExpressionError from which all SPARQL related errors inherit. These might include unbound variables, wrong types, invalid lexical forms, and much more. More info on errors here. These errors can be caught, and may impact program execution in an expected way. All other errors are unexpected, and are thus programmer mistakes or mistakes in this library.

There is also the utility function isExpressionError for detecting these cases.

try { const result = await evaluator.evaluate(bindings); consumeResult(result;) } catch (error) { if (isExpressionError(error)) { console .log(error); ... } else { throw error; } }

Exists

'Exists' operations are an annoying problem to tackle in the context of an expression evaluator, since they make the operation statefull and context dependant. They might span entire streams and, depending on the use case, have very different requirements for speed and memory consumption. Sparqlee has therefore decided to delegate this responsibility back to you.

You can, if you want, pass hooks to the evaluators of the shape:

exists?: ( expression: Alg.ExistenceExpression, mapping: Bindings ) => Promise < boolean >;

If Sparqlee encounters any or existence expression, it will call this hook with the relevant information so you can resolve it yourself. If these hooks are not present, but an existence expression is encountered, then an error is thrown.

An example consumer/hook can be found in Comunica.;

Aggregates

We provide an AggregateEvaluator to which you can pass the individual bindings in the stream, and ask the aggregated result back. It uses Sparqlee's internal type system for operations such as sum and avg .

const stream = [bindings1, bindings2, bindings3]; if (stream.length === 0 ) { return AggregateEvaluator.emptyValue(aggregateExpression); } else { const evaluator = new AggregateEvaluator(aggregateExpression, bindings[ 0 ]); stream.slice( 1 ).forEach( ( bindings ) => evaluator.put(bindings)); return evaluator.result(); }

We have not found any SPARQL Algebra for which this occurs, but we happen to find any aggregate expressions nested in the expression (or even at the top level), we will call (similarly to EXISTS) an aggregate hook you might have provided.

aggregate?: ( expression: Alg.AggregateExpression ) => Promise <RDF.Term>;

You can probably ignore this.

We also provide an AsyncAggregateEvaluator to that works the same way AggregateEvaluator does. The signature of only the put method changes to be async. It is up to you to handle this correctly. You are for example expected to await all puts before you ask for result . You should also note the order of calling and awaiting put while using the GroupConcat aggregator.

Extension functions

Extension functions can be added by providing the extensionFunctionCreator in the config. Example

config.extensionFunctionCreator = ( functionName: RDF.NamedNode ) => { if (functionNamedNode.value === 'https://example.org/functions#equal' ) { return async (args: RDF.Term[]) => { return literal( String (args[ 0 ].equals(args[ 1 ])), 'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#boolean' ); } } }

Extended Xsd Types

Using this flag we can use Overload function caching and Super type discovery . This flag makes the type system more powerful and reliable. In most cases however the old system works perfectly. Using this experimental system makes sparqlee a bit slower but more reliable using type promotion for example.

Overload function caching

An overloadcache allows Sparqlee to cache the implementation of a function provided the argument types. The cache is only used when setting the enableExtendedXsdTypes flag to true. When not providing a cache in the context, sparqlee will create one. The cache speeds up execution time significantly especially when evaluating a lot of bindings that mostly have the same types. This statement is backed up by the integer addition benchmark.

This cache can be reused across multiple evaluators. We don't recommend manual modification.

Super type discovery

This is a feature only available using when enableExtendedXsdTypes is active.

The getSuperType allow a user to use custom types and define their super relationship to other types. Example:

const superTypeDiscoverCallback = ( unknownType: string ) => { if (unknownType === "http://example.org/label" ) { return 'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#string' ; } return 'term' ; }

This is helpful when performing queries over data that uses data-types that are a restriction on the known xsd data types. For example a datasource could define ex:label = "good" | "bad" . These are both strings, and we could for example call the substr function on these values. When we want to allow this in a type safe way, we need to check if ex:label is a restriction on string.

The typeCache allows us to cache these super type relationships. This cache can be reused across multiple evaluators. We don't recommend manual modification.

Binary

Sparqlee also provides a binary for evaluating simple expressions from the command line. Example

$ sparqlee 'concat("foo", "bar")' Literal { value: 'foobar' , datatype: NamedNode { value: 'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#string' }, language: '' } $ node ./dist/bin/Sparqlee.js '7 + 3' Literal { value: '10' , datatype: NamedNode { value: 'http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#integer' }, language: '' }

Context dependant functions

Some functions (BNODE, NOW, IRI) need a (statefull) context from the caller to function correctly according to the spec. This context can be passed as an argument to Sparqlee (see the config section for exact types). If they are not passed, Sparqlee will use a naive implementation that might do the trick for simple use cases.

BNODE

spec

Blank nodes are very dependant on the rest of the SPARQL query, therefore, we provide the option of delegating the entire responsibility back to you by accepting a blank node constructor callback. If this is not found, we create a blank node with the given label, or we use uuid (v4) for argument-less calls to generate definitely unique blank nodes of the shape blank_uuid .

bnode(input?: string) => RDF.BlankNode

Now

spec

All calls to now in a query must return the same value, since we aren't aware of the rest of the query, you can provide a timestamp ( now: Date ). If it's not present, Sparqlee will use the timestamp of evaluator creation, this at least allows evaluation with multiple bindings to have the same now value.

IRI

spec

To be fully spec compliant, the IRI/URI functions should take into account base IRI of the query, which you can provide as baseIRI: string to the config.

Spec compliance

TODO Add section about differences from the spec and which functions are affected (and which are implemented). See also extensible value testing and error handling.

Note about string literals: See issue #2 (simple literals are masked)

Implemented: The function is at least partially implemented.

Tested: There are tests for this function in this repo.

Passes spec: Passes the spec tests (see rdf-test-suite). We test this with Comunica and in ./test/spec . A ? signifies a dedicated spec test is missing, and it does not occur in any other test, an I indicates it has no dedicated spec test, but occurs indirectly in others.

. A signifies a dedicated spec test is missing, and it does not occur in any other test, an indicates it has no dedicated spec test, but occurs indirectly in others. Spec compliant: Passes the spec tests, has local tests, and there is high confidence the function is fully spec compliant.

Function Implemented Tested Passes Spec Spec compliant Note

| Operator Mapping | ! (not) | ✓ | ✓ | ? | ✓ | | | + (unary plus) | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | - (unary minus)| ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | || | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | Occurs in bnode01 | | && | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | Occurs in rand01, struuid01, and uuid01 | | = | ✓ | ✓ | I | | Occurs almost everywhere | | != | ✓ | ✓ | I | | Occurs almost everywhere | | < | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | > | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | <= | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | >= | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | * | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | / | ✓ | ✓ | I | | Occurs in coalesce | | + | ✓ | ✓ | ✓ | | | | - | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | Notes | | | | | Spec compliance depends on #13 and #14 | | Functional Forms | BOUND | ✓ | X | ? | | | | IF | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | COALESCE | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | NOT EXISTS | ✓ | X | X | | Needs full SPARQL engine to really test | | EXISTS | ✓ | X | X | | Needs full SPARQL engine to really test | | logical-or | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | See operators | | logical-and | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | See operators | | RDFTerm-equal | ✓ | ✓ | I | | See operators | | sameTerm | ✓ | X | ? | | | | IN | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | NOT IN | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | Notes | | | | | | | On RDF Terms | isIRI | ✓ | X | I | | Occurs in uuid01 | | isBlank | ✓ | X | ? | | | | isLiteral | ✓ | X | I | | Occurs in struuid01 | | isNumeric | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | str | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | Occurs in many tests | | lang | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | Occurs in many tests | | datatype | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | Occurs in now01, rand01 | | IRI | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | BNODE | X | X | X | X | | | STRDT | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | STRLANG | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | UUID | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | STRUID | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | Notes | | | | | | | On Strings | STRLEN | ✓ | ✓ | ✓ | ✓ | | | SUBSTR | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | UCASE | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | LCASE | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | STRSTARTS | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | STRENDS | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | CONTAINS | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | STRBEFORE | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | STRAFTER | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | ENCODEFOR_URI | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | CONCAT | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | langMatches | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | REGEX | ✓ | ✓ | ? | X | Missing flag support | | REPLACE | ✓ | X | ✓ | X | Missing flag support, replace03 should be updated in tests | | _Notes | | | | | | | On Numerics | abs | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | round | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | ceil | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | floor | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | RAND | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | Notes | | | | | | | On Dates and Times ||||| Only xsd:dateTime is specified, but we also support xsd:date | | now | ✓ | X | ✓ | ✓ | Whether this is spec compliant depends on whether you pass a spec compliant 'now' config argument | | year | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | month | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | day | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | hours | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | minutes | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | seconds | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | timezone | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | tz | ✓ | X | ✓ | | | | _Notes | | | | | | | Hash Functions | MD5 | ✓ | X | ✓ | ✓ | | | SHA1 | ✓ | X | ✓ | ✓ | | | SHA256 | ✓ | X | ✓ | ✓ | | | SHA384 | ✓ | X | ? | ✓ | | | SHA512 | ✓ | X | ✓ | ✓ | | | Notes | | | | | | XPath Constructor Functions | str (see 'On Terms') | ✓ | ✓ | I | ✓ | | | flt | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | dbl | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | dec | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | int | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | dT | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | | | bool | ✓ | ✓ | ? | | |

Development

Setup locally

Install yarn (or npm ) and node . Run yarn install . Use these evident commands (or check package.json ): building once: yarn run build

build and watch: yarn run watch

testing: yarn run test

benchmarking: yarn run bench

Adding or fixing functions

Functions are defined in the functions directory, and you can add or fix them there. All definitions are defined using a builder model defined in Helpers.ts.

Three kinds exists:

Regular functions: Functions with a uniform interface, that only need their arguments to calculate their result.

Special functions: whose behaviour deviates enough from the norm to warrant the implementations taking full control over type checking and evaluation (these are mostly the functional forms).

Named functions: which correspond to the SPARQLAlgebra Named Expressions.

TODO: Explain this hot mess some more.

Layout and control flow

The only important external facing API is creating an Evaluator. When you create one, the SPARQL Algebra expression that is passed will be transformed to an internal representation (see Transformation.ts). This will build objects (see expressions module) that contain all the logic and data for evaluation, for example the implementations for SPARQL functions (see functions module). After transformation, the evaluator will recursively evaluate all the expressions.

Type System

See functions/Core.ts, funcions/OverloadTree.ts and util/TypeHandling.ts.

The type system is tailored for doing (supposedly) quick evaluation of overloaded functions.

A function definition object consists of a tree-like structure with a type (e.g. xsd:float ) at each internal node. Each level of the tree represents an argument of the function (e.g. function with arity two also has a tree of depth two). The leaves contain a function implementation matching the concrete types defined by the path of the tree.

When a function is called with some arguments, a depth first search, to find an implementation among all overloads matching the types of the arguments, is performed in the tree. If we can not find one, we consider the argument of invalid types.

We also handle subtype substitution for literal terms. What this means is that for every argument of the function and it's associated accepted type, we also accept all subtypes of that type for that argument. These sub/super-type relations define the following type tree: So, when expecting an argument of type xsd:integer we could provide xsd:long instead and the function call would still succeed. The type of the term does not change in this operation.

We also handle type promotion, it defines some rules where a types can be promoted to another, even if there is no super-type relation. Examples include xsd:float and xsd:decimal to xsd:double and xsd:anyURI to xsd:string . In this case, the datatype of the term will change to the type it is promoted to.

Testing

Running tests will generate a test-report.html in the root dir.

The testing environment is set up to do a lot of tests with little code. The files responsible for fluent behaviour reside in test/util .

Most tests can be run by running the runTestTable method in test/util/utils.ts . This method expects a TestTable. Multiple test are run over a TestTable (one for every line). A TestTable may contain aliases if the aliases are also provided (Some handy aliases reside in test/util/Aliases.ts ). This means that when testing something like "3"^^xsd:integer equals "3"^^xsd:integer is "true"^^xsd:boolean . We would write a small table (for this example some more tests are added) and test it like this:

import { bool, merge, numeric } from './util/Aliases' ; import { Notation } from './util/TruthTable' ; import { runTestTable } from './util/utils' ; runTestTable({ testTable: ` 3i 3i = true 3i -5i = false -0f 0f = true NaN NaN = false ` , arity: 2 , operation: '=' , aliases: merge(numeric, bool), notation: Notation.Infix, });

More options can be provided and are explained with the type definition of the argument of runTestTable .

We can also provide an errorTable to the runTestTable method. This is used when we want to test if calling certain functions on certain arguments throws the error we want. An example is testing whether Unknown named operator error is thrown when we don't provide the implementation for an extension function.

import { bool, merge, numeric } from './util/Aliases' ; import { Notation } from './util/TruthTable' ; import { runTestTable } from './util/utils' ; runTestTable({ errorTable: ` 3i 3i = 'Unknown named operator' 3i -5i = 'Unknown named operator' -0f 0f = 'Unknown named operator' NaN NaN = 'Unknown named operator' ` , arity: 2 , operation: '<https://example.org/functions#equal>' , aliases: merge(numeric, bool), notation: Notation.Infix, });

When you don't care what the error is, you can just test for '' .