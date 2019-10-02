Sign up for a SparkPost account and visit our Developer Hub for even more content.

Node.js Client Library

The official Node.js binding for your favorite SparkPost APIs!

Prerequisites

Before using this library, you must have:

Installation

npm install sparkpost

Note: Node.js versions 0.10 and 0.12 are no longer supported.

Initialization

new SparkPost(apiKey[, options]) - Initialization

apiKey Required: yes (unless key is stored in SPARKPOST_API_KEY environment variable) Type: String a passed in apiKey will take precedence over an environment variable

options.origin or options.endpoint Required: no Type: String Default: https://api.sparkpost.com:443

Note: To use the SparkPost EU API you will need to set this to https://api.eu.sparkpost.com:443 .

or options.apiVersion Required: no Type: String Default: v1

options.stackIdentity Required: no Type: String An optional identifier to include in the User-Agent header. e.g. product/1.0.0

options.headers Required: no Type: Object set headers that apply to all requests

options.debug Required: no Type: Boolean Default: false appends full response from request client as debug when true for debugging purposes

Note: This will expose your api key to the client-side. Do not use in production.



Methods

Note: All methods return promises and accept an optional last argument callback. Read about how we handle callbacks and promises.

request(options[, callback]) options - see request modules options options.uri - can either be a full url or a path that is appended to options.origin used at initialization (url.resolve) options.debug - setting to true includes full response from request client for debugging purposes

get | post | put | delete(options[, callback]) options - see request options Request method will be overwritten and set to the same value as the name of these methods.



Creating a SparkPost Client

Passing in an API key

const SparkPost = require ( 'sparkpost' ); const client = new SparkPost( 'YOUR_API_KEY' );

Using an API key stored in an environment variable

const SparkPost = require ( 'sparkpost' ); const client = new SparkPost();

Specifying non-default options

const SparkPost = require ( 'sparkpost' ); const options = { endpoint : 'https://dev.sparkpost.com:443' }; const client = new SparkPost( 'YOUR_API_KEY' , options);

Using the Node Client Library Base Object

We may not wrap every resource available in the SparkPost Client Library, for example the Node Client Library does not wrap the Metrics resource, but you can use the Node Client Library Base Object to form requests to these unwrapped resources. Here is an example request using the base object to make requests to the Metrics resource. Here is an example request using the base object to make requests to the Metrics resource.

const options = { uri : 'metrics/domains' }; client.get(options) .then( data => { console .log(data); }) .catch( err => { console .log(err); });

Send An Email "Hello World" Example

Below is an example of how to send a simple email. Sending an email is known as a transmission. By using the send method on the transmissions service that's available from the SparkPost object you instantiate, you can pass in an object with all the transmission attributes relevant to the email being sent. The send method will return a promise that will let you know if the email was sent successful and if not information about the error that occurred. If a callback is passed, it will be executed.

const SparkPost = require ( 'sparkpost' ); const client = new SparkPost( '<YOUR API KEY>' ); client.transmissions.send({ options : { sandbox : true }, content : { from : 'testing@sparkpostbox.com' , subject : 'Hello, World!' , html : '<html><body><p>Testing SparkPost - the world\'s most awesomest email service!</p></body></html>' }, recipients : [ { address : '<YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS>' } ] }) .then( data => { console .log( 'Woohoo! You just sent your first mailing!' ); console .log(data); }) .catch( err => { console .log( 'Whoops! Something went wrong' ); console .log(err); });

SparkPost API Resources Supported in Node Client Library

Click on the desired API to see usage and more information

Development

Setup

Run npm install inside the repository to install all the dev dependencies.

Testing

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can execute the unit tests using npm test

Contributing

Guidelines for adding issues

Our coding standards

Submitting pull requests

ChangeLog

See ChangeLog here