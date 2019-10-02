openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sparkpost

by SparkPost
2.1.4 (see all)

SparkPost client library for Node.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Sign up for a SparkPost account and visit our Developer Hub for even more content.

Node.js Client Library

Travis CI Coverage Status NPM version

The official Node.js binding for your favorite SparkPost APIs!

Prerequisites

Before using this library, you must have:

Installation

npm install sparkpost

Note: Node.js versions 0.10 and 0.12 are no longer supported.

Initialization

new SparkPost(apiKey[, options]) - Initialization

  • apiKey
    • Required: yes (unless key is stored in SPARKPOST_API_KEY environment variable)
    • Type: String
    • a passed in apiKey will take precedence over an environment variable
  • options.origin or options.endpoint
    • Required: no
    • Type: String
    • Default: https://api.sparkpost.com:443
      Note: To use the SparkPost EU API you will need to set this to https://api.eu.sparkpost.com:443.
  • options.apiVersion
    • Required: no
    • Type: String
    • Default: v1
  • options.stackIdentity
    • Required: no
    • Type: String
    • An optional identifier to include in the User-Agent header. e.g. product/1.0.0
  • options.headers
    • Required: no
    • Type: Object
    • set headers that apply to all requests
  • options.debug
    • Required: no
    • Type: Boolean
    • Default: false
    • appends full response from request client as debug when true for debugging purposes
      Note: This will expose your api key to the client-side. Do not use in production.

Methods

Note: All methods return promises and accept an optional last argument callback. Read about how we handle callbacks and promises.

  • request(options[, callback])
    • options - see request modules options
    • options.uri - can either be a full url or a path that is appended to options.origin used at initialization (url.resolve)
    • options.debug - setting to true includes full response from request client for debugging purposes
  • get | post | put | delete(options[, callback])
    • options - see request options
    • Request method will be overwritten and set to the same value as the name of these methods.

Creating a SparkPost Client

Passing in an API key

const SparkPost = require('sparkpost');
const client = new SparkPost('YOUR_API_KEY');

Using an API key stored in an environment variable

//Create an env var as SPARKPOST_API_KEY
const SparkPost = require('sparkpost');
const client = new SparkPost();

Specifying non-default options

const SparkPost = require('sparkpost');
const options = {
  endpoint: 'https://dev.sparkpost.com:443'
};
const client = new SparkPost('YOUR_API_KEY', options);

Using the Node Client Library Base Object

We may not wrap every resource available in the SparkPost Client Library, for example the Node Client Library does not wrap the Metrics resource, but you can use the Node Client Library Base Object to form requests to these unwrapped resources. Here is an example request using the base object to make requests to the Metrics resource. Here is an example request using the base object to make requests to the Metrics resource.

// Get a list of domains that the Metrics API contains data on.
const options = {
  uri: 'metrics/domains'
};

client.get(options)
  .then(data => {
    console.log(data);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log(err);
  });

Send An Email "Hello World" Example

Below is an example of how to send a simple email. Sending an email is known as a transmission. By using the send method on the transmissions service that's available from the SparkPost object you instantiate, you can pass in an object with all the transmission attributes relevant to the email being sent. The send method will return a promise that will let you know if the email was sent successful and if not information about the error that occurred. If a callback is passed, it will be executed.

const SparkPost = require('sparkpost');
const client = new SparkPost('<YOUR API KEY>');

// If you have a SparkPost EU account you will need to pass a different `origin` via the options parameter:
// const euClient = new SparkPost('<YOUR API KEY>', { origin: 'https://api.eu.sparkpost.com:443' });

client.transmissions.send({
    options: {
      sandbox: true
    },
    content: {
      from: 'testing@sparkpostbox.com',
      subject: 'Hello, World!',
      html:'<html><body><p>Testing SparkPost - the world\'s most awesomest email service!</p></body></html>'
    },
    recipients: [
      {address: '<YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS>'}
    ]
  })
  .then(data => {
    console.log('Woohoo! You just sent your first mailing!');
    console.log(data);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log('Whoops! Something went wrong');
    console.log(err);
  });

SparkPost API Resources Supported in Node Client Library

Click on the desired API to see usage and more information

Development

Setup

Run npm install inside the repository to install all the dev dependencies.

Testing

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can execute the unit tests using npm test

Contributing

Guidelines for adding issues

Our coding standards

Submitting pull requests

ChangeLog

See ChangeLog here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial