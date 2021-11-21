Generate sparklines ▁▂▃▅▂▇

JavaScript port of spark.sh.

Some cool use-cases.

Install

npm install sparkly

Usage

import sparkly from 'sparkly' ; sparkly([ 0 , 3 , 5 , 8 , 4 , 3 , 4 , 10 ]); sparkly([ 0 , 3 , 5 , '' , 4 , 3 , 4 , 10 ]); sparkly([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], { minimum : 0 , maximum : 10 }); sparkly([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ], { style : 'fire' });

API

numbers

Type: number[]

The numbers to create the sparkline from.

options

Type: object

minimum

Type: number

Minimum range.

maximum

Type: number

Maximum range.

style

Type: string \ Values: 'fire'

Style for the sparklines.

