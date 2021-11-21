Generate sparklines
▁▂▃▅▂▇
JavaScript port of spark.sh.
npm install sparkly
import sparkly from 'sparkly';
sparkly([0, 3, 5, 8, 4, 3, 4, 10]);
//=> '▁▃▄▇▄▃▄█'
// Specifying anything other than finite numbers will cause holes
sparkly([0, 3, 5, '', 4, 3, 4, 10]);
//=> '▁▃▄ ▄▃▄█'
// Specifying an object with minimum and maximum options will change the sparkline range
sparkly([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], {minimum: 0, maximum: 10});
//=> '▁▂▃▄▄'
// Specifying a style option will change the sparkline color
sparkly([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8], {style: 'fire'});
// ↓
Type:
number[]
The numbers to create the sparkline from.
Type:
object
Type:
number
Minimum range.
Type:
number
Maximum range.
Type:
string\
Values:
'fire'
Style for the sparklines.