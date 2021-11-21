openbase logo
sparkly

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Generate sparklines ▁▂▃▅▂▇

Readme

sparkly

Generate sparklines ▁▂▃▅▂▇

JavaScript port of spark.sh.

Some cool use-cases.

Install

npm install sparkly

Usage

import sparkly from 'sparkly';

sparkly([0, 3, 5, 8, 4, 3, 4, 10]);
//=> '▁▃▄▇▄▃▄█'

// Specifying anything other than finite numbers will cause holes
sparkly([0, 3, 5, '', 4, 3, 4, 10]);
//=> '▁▃▄ ▄▃▄█'

// Specifying an object with minimum and maximum options will change the sparkline range
sparkly([1, 2, 3, 4, 5], {minimum: 0, maximum: 10});
//=> '▁▂▃▄▄'

// Specifying a style option will change the sparkline color
sparkly([1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8], {style: 'fire'});
// ↓

API

sparkly(numbers, options?)

numbers

Type: number[]

The numbers to create the sparkline from.

options

Type: object

minimum

Type: number

Minimum range.

maximum

Type: number

Maximum range.

style

Type: string\ Values: 'fire'

Style for the sparklines.

