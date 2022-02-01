sparkles

Namespaced global event emitter

Usage

Sparkles exports a function that returns a singleton EventEmitter . This EE can be shared across your application, whether or not node loads multiple copies.

Note: If you put an event handler in a file in your application, that file must be loaded in via an import somewhere in your application, even if it's not directly being used. Otherwise, it will not be loaded into memory.

var sparkles = require ( 'sparkles' )(); sparkles.on( 'my-event' , function ( evt ) { console .log( 'my-event handled' , evt); }); sparkles.emit( 'my-event' , { my : 'event' });

API

Returns an EventEmitter that is shared amongst the provided namespace. If no namespace is provided, returns a default EventEmitter.

Checks whether a namespace exists and returns true or false.

Why the name?

This is a "global emitter"; shortened: "glitter" but it was already taken; so we got sparkles instead 😄

License

MIT