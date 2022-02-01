Namespaced global event emitter
Sparkles exports a function that returns a singleton
EventEmitter.
This EE can be shared across your application, whether or not node loads
multiple copies.
Note: If you put an event handler in a file in your application, that file must be loaded in via an import somewhere in your application, even if it's not directly being used. Otherwise, it will not be loaded into memory.
var sparkles = require('sparkles')(); // make sure to call the function
sparkles.on('my-event', function (evt) {
console.log('my-event handled', evt);
});
sparkles.emit('my-event', { my: 'event' });
Returns an EventEmitter that is shared amongst the provided namespace. If no namespace is provided, returns a default EventEmitter.
Checks whether a namespace exists and returns true or false.
This is a "global emitter"; shortened: "glitter" but it was already taken; so we got sparkles instead 😄
MIT