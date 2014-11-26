Sparkler is a pattern matching engine for JavaScript built using
sweet.js macros, so it looks and feels
like native syntax. It has no runtime dependencies and compiles down to simple
ifs and
fors.
Here's a small slice of what you can do with it:
function myPatterns {
// Match literals
42 => 'The meaning of life',
// Tag checking for JS types using Object::toString
a @ String => 'Hello ' + a,
// Array destructuring
[...front, back] => back.concat(front),
// Object destructuring
{ foo: 'bar', x, 'y' } => x,
// Custom extractors
Email { user, domain: 'foo.com' } => user,
// Rest arguments
(a, b, ...rest) => rest,
// Rest patterns (mapping a pattern over many values)
[...{ x, y }] => _.zip(x, y),
// Guards
x @ Number if x > 10 => x
}
You can see a slew of more examples in the pattern spec file
npm install -g sweet.js
npm install sparkler
sjs -m sparkler/macros myfile.js
Sparkler overloads the
function keyword as a macro (don't worry, all your old
functions will still work) but implements a slightly different syntax. There's
no argument list after the name or function keyword. Instead the function body
is just a set of ES6 style arrow-lambdas separated by commas.
function myFunc {
// Single arguments don't need parens and simple expression
// bodies get an implicit `return`.
a @ String => 'Hello ' + a,
// Add parens and braces if you need more.
(x, y, z) => {
return x + y + z;
}
}
You can also do this with anonymous functions:
DB.getResource('123', function {
(null, resp) => complete(resp),
(err) => handleError(err)
})
If no case matches, a
TypeError('No match') is thrown.
Sparkler doesn't just try each case one at a time until one passes. That would be really inefficient. Instead, it analyzes your entire pattern matrix, and rearranges things as needed to get an optimized set of tests while still preserving the left-to-right, top-down semantics.
function expensiveExtraction {
(MyExtractor(x, y, z), 1) => doThis(),
(MyExtractor(x, y, z), *) => doThat()
}
Let's say
MyExtractor is really expensive. Sparkler efficiently backtracks,
so it will only get called once in this set of tests.
In JavaScript, you can call a function with any number of arguments. Arguments
that are not provided are just set to
undefined. Sparkler does not implicitly
match on argument length.
function ambiguous {
(a) => 1,
(a, b) => 2,
(a, b, c) => 3
}
The above function will always return
1 no matter how many arguments you
call it with as the first case always matches. The subsequent cases are
actually removed from the final output in the optimization phase.
If you want to match on specific argument length, you need to add a guard to your case.
function argCheck {
// Using arguments.length
(a, b, c) if arguments.length == 3 => 1,
// Or matching undefined
(a, b, undefined) => 2,
(a) => 1
}
The only time Sparkler is strict with argument length is with the empty
parameter list
(). It will check that
arguments.length is zero. This is so
you can do stuff like this:
Foo.prototype = {
// jQuery-style getter/setter
val: function {
() => this._val,
val => {
this._val = val;
return this;
}
}
}
If you want a catch-all, you should use a wildcard (
*) or
default instead.
Sparkler exports a
match macro for doing easy matching in any position.
Match expressions look like
function matching, except you provide the
argument(s) upfront.
var num = 12;
var isNumber = match num {
Number => true,
* => false
};
This works by desugaring
match into a self-invoking function with
num as
the argument. Consequently,
match expressions do not support
break,
continue, and early
return. Using a
match expression in statement
position will result in a parse error.
Match statements use a slightly different syntax. They look like a suped up
switch.
var a = Foo(Foo(Foo(42)));
while (1) {
match a {
case Foo(inner):
a = inner;
default:
break;
}
}
Unlike
switches,
cases in a
match statement do not fall through. Early
return,
break, and
switch are all supported. Using a
match statement in
expression position will result in a parse error.
You can match on multiple expressions at once in both
match expressions and
statements.
var allNums = match (num1, num2, num3) {
(Number, Number, Number) => true,
* => false
};
match (num1, num2, num3) {
case (Number, Number, Number):
allNums = true;
default:
allNums = false;
}
All bindings in patterns are declared as
vars by default, as it is the most
widely supported declaration form. Consequently, they will hoist outside of
match statements. You may specify your declaration form by prefixing pattern
bindings with one of
var,
let, or
const.
match x {
case Foo(a): ... // will hoist
case Foo(var a): ... // will hoist
case Foo(let a): ... // will not hoist
case Foo(const a): ... // will not hoist, immutable
}
You can match on your own types by implementing a simple protocol. Let's build a simple extractor that parses emails from strings:
var Email = {
// Factor out a matching function that we'll reuse.
match: function {
x @ String => x.match(/(.+)@(.+)/),
* => null
},
// `hasInstance` is called on bare extractors.
hasInstance: function(x) {
return !!Email.match(x);
},
// `unapply` is called for array-like destructuring.
unapply: function(x) {
var m = Email.match(x);
if (m) {
return [m[1], m[2]];
}
},
// `unapplyObject` is for object-like destructuring.
unapplyObject: function(x) {
var m = Email.match(x);
if (m) {
return {
user: m[1],
domain: m[2]
};
}
}
};
Now we can use it in case arguments:
function doStuffWithEmails {
// Calls `unapplyObject`
Email { domain: 'foo.com' } => ...,
// Calls 'unapply'
Email('foo', *) => ...,
// Calls `hasInstance`
Email => ...
}
If you don't implement
hasInstance, Sparkler will fall back to a simple
instanceof check.
adt-simple is a library that implements the extractor protocol out of the box, and even has its own set of macros for defining data-types.
var adt = require('adt-simple');
union Tree {
Empty,
Node {
value : *,
left : Tree,
right : Tree
}
} deriving (adt.Extractor)
function treeFn {
Empty => 'empty',
Node { value @ String } => 'string'
}
Sparkler also provides a small library that extends some of the native types with convenient functions.
require('sparkler/extend');
// Date destructuring
function dateStuff {
Date { month, year } => ...
}
// RegExp destructuring
function regexpStuff {
RegExp { flags: { 'i' }} => ...
}
// Partial-function composition with `orElse`
function partial {
Foo => 'foo'
}
var total = partial.orElse(function {
* => 'anything'
})
orElse is added to the prototype safely using
defineProperty
and isn't enumerable.
Nathan Faubion (@natefaubion)
MIT