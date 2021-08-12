LinkedIn's JavaScript viewport tracking library and IntersectionObserver polyfill. Track what the user actually sees.
import { IntersectionObserver } from 'spaniel';
new IntersectionObserver((entries) => { console.log('I see you') }, {
threshold: 0.5
}).observe(document.getElementById('my-element'));
Practical uses included:
Spaniel provides additional abstractions on top of IntersectionObserver, provides APIs for hooking into the low-level internals, and has some limitations as a non-complete polyfill. Learn more by reading the Usage and API Docs.
requestAnimationFrame
requestAnimationFrame task/utility API
Spaniel has both unit tests and a headless test suite. The headless tests are run using Nightmare.
Checkout size.txt to see the current minified UMD gzipped size.
You can also run
npm run stats to measure locally.
Spaniel is a standard NPM/CommonJS module. You can use a build tool like browserify or webpack to include Spaniel in your application.
If you're using rollup, an ES6 version is built at
/exports/es6/spaniel.js (as noted by
jsnext:main in
package.json).
Alternatively, running npm run build will generate a UMD file at
/exports/spaniel.js, and a minified UMD file at
/exports/min/spaniel.js. You can use the minified file in production.
The Spaniel source code is written in TypeScript.
You will need
testem installed globally to run the tests.
npm install -g testem
You will also need to install phantom.js globally.
// Install dependencies
npm install
// Run build
npm run build
// Watch and auto-rebuild
npm run watch
// Serve test app
npm run serve
// Run the tests
npm run test
