Expose Spacy nlp text parsing to Nodejs (and other languages) via socketIO

Installation

install spacy in python3 python3 -m pip install -U socketIO-client-nexus python3 -m pip install -U spacy==2.1.3 python3 -m spacy download en_core_web_md install this npm package npm i --save spacy-nlp

Usage

const spacyNLP = require ( "spacy-nlp" ); var serverPromise = spacyNLP.server({ port : process.env.IOPORT });

Note that python3 is preferred. If you use python2 , at each run set the env var USE_PY2=true .

You'll see log like:

[Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:33 GMT-0400 (EDT)] INFO Starting poly-socketio server on port: 6466, expecting 1 IO clients [Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:33 GMT-0400 (EDT)] INFO Starting socketIO client for python3 at 6466 [Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:44 GMT-0400 (EDT)] DEBUG cgkb-py mXjDqupv852zUeMPAAAA joined, 0 remains [Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:44 GMT-0400 (EDT)] INFO All 1 IO clients have joined

Since it uses poly-socketio , there'll be one IO server, and one global.client (internal to this module) in the same process, no matter how many times poly-socketio is called. This resolves conflicts for cross-project usage.

E.g. AIVA uses poly-socketio to start a server for its internal cross-language communication, and uses spacy-nlp too. spacy-nlp will automatically use the IO server and the global.client from AIVA .

Methods

Syntax Parsing

Once it is ready, i.e. you can use the nodejs client nlp to parse texts:

const spacyNLP = require ( "spacy-nlp" ); const nlp = spacyNLP.nlp; nlp.parse( "Bob Brought the pizza to Alice." ).then( output => { console .log(output); console .log( JSON .stringify(output[ 0 ].parse_tree, null , 2 )); }); const result = await nlp.parse( "Bob Brought the pizza to Alice." );

And the output is the syntax parse tree with POS tagging. For the parse_tree , NE means Named Entity for NER; arc of an object is incident on it. An arc points from head word to modifier word. See the explanation on Tensorflow/syntaxnet.

[ { text: 'Bob Brought the pizza to Alice.', len: 7, tokens: [ 'Bob', 'Brought', 'the', 'pizza', 'to', 'Alice', '.' ], noun_phrases: [ 'Bob', 'the pizza', 'Alice' ], parse_tree: [ { word: 'Brought', lemma: 'bring', NE: '', POS_fine: 'VBD', POS_coarse: 'VERB', arc: 'ROOT', modifiers: [ { word: 'Bob', lemma: 'Bob', NE: 'PERSON', POS_fine: 'NNP', POS_coarse: 'PROPN', arc: 'nsubj', modifiers: [] }, { word: 'pizza', lemma: 'pizza', NE: '', POS_fine: 'NN', POS_coarse: 'NOUN', arc: 'dobj', modifiers: [ { word: 'the', lemma: 'the', NE: '', POS_fine: 'DT', POS_coarse: 'DET', arc: 'det', modifiers: [] } ] }, { word: 'to', lemma: 'to', NE: '', POS_fine: 'IN', POS_coarse: 'ADP', arc: 'prep', modifiers: [ { word: 'Alice', lemma: 'Alice', NE: 'PERSON', POS_fine: 'NNP', POS_coarse: 'PROPN', arc: 'pobj', modifiers: [] } ] }, { word: '.', lemma: '.', NE: '', POS_fine: '.', POS_coarse: 'PUNCT', arc: 'punct', modifiers: [] } ] } ], parse_list: [ { word: 'Bob', lemma: 'Bob', NE: 'PERSON', POS_fine: 'NNP', POS_coarse: 'PROPN' }, { word: 'Brought', lemma: 'bring', NE: '', POS_fine: 'VBD', POS_coarse: 'VERB' }, { word: 'the', lemma: 'the', NE: '', POS_fine: 'DT', POS_coarse: 'DET' }, { word: 'pizza', lemma: 'pizza', NE: '', POS_fine: 'NN', POS_coarse: 'NOUN' }, { word: 'to', lemma: 'to', NE: '', POS_fine: 'IN', POS_coarse: 'ADP' }, { word: 'Alice', lemma: 'Alice', NE: 'PERSON', POS_fine: 'NNP', POS_coarse: 'PROPN' }, { word: '.', lemma: '.', NE: '', POS_fine: '.', POS_coarse: 'PUNCT' } ] } ]

Noun Parsing

const options = [ "count" ]; nlp .parse_nouns( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options ) .then( output => { console .log(output); }); const result = await nlp.parse_nouns( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options );

Verb Parsing

const options = [ "count" ]; nlp .parse_verbs( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options ) .then( output => { console .log(output); }); const result = await nlp.parse_verbs( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options );

Adjective Parsing

const options = [ "count" ]; nlp .parse_adj( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options ) .then( output => { console .log(output); }); const result = await nlp.parse_adj( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options );

Named Entity Parsing

const options = [ "count" ]; nlp .parse_named_entities( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options ) .then( output => { console .log(output); }); const result = await nlp.parse_named_entities( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options );

const options = [ "words" ]; nlp .parse_date( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options ) .then( output => { console .log(output); }); const result = await nlp.parse_date( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options );

Time Parsing

const options = [ "count" ]; nlp .parse_time( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options ) .then( output => { console .log(output); }); const result = await nlp.parse_time( "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." , options );

Helpers

The following helper functions are not asynchronous and will not return a promise.

Splitting Large Text

If you have very large text to process, it's best to split the text as Spacy has a max_length limit of 1,000,000 characters.

const text = "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." ; const textArray = nlp.split_text(text);

Duplicate Removal

If you want to return an array of words, the result will include duplicate strings. To remove duplicates you can use nlp.remove_duplicates .

const text = "On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945." ; const verbArray = await nlp.parse_verbs(text); const result = nlp.remove_duplicates(verbArray);

Top n Words in a String