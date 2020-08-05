Expose Spacy nlp text parsing to Nodejs (and other languages) via socketIO
# install spacy in python3
python3 -m pip install -U socketIO-client-nexus
python3 -m pip install -U spacy==2.1.3
python3 -m spacy download en_core_web_md
# install this npm package
npm i --save spacy-nlp
const spacyNLP = require("spacy-nlp");
// default port 6466
// start the server with the python client that exposes spacyIO (or use an existing socketIO server at IOPORT)
var serverPromise = spacyNLP.server({ port: process.env.IOPORT });
// Loading spacy may take up to 15s
Note that
python3 is preferred. If you use
python2, at each run set the env var
USE_PY2=true.
You'll see log like:
[Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:33 GMT-0400 (EDT)] INFO Starting poly-socketio server on port: 6466, expecting 1 IO clients
[Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:33 GMT-0400 (EDT)] INFO Starting socketIO client for python3 at 6466
[Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:44 GMT-0400 (EDT)] DEBUG cgkb-py mXjDqupv852zUeMPAAAA joined, 0 remains
[Sun Oct 09 2016 16:53:44 GMT-0400 (EDT)] INFO All 1 IO clients have joined
Since it uses
poly-socketio, there'll be one IO server, and one
global.client(internal to this module) in the same process, no matter how many times
poly-socketio is called. This resolves conflicts for cross-project usage.
E.g.
AIVA uses
poly-socketio to start a server for its internal cross-language communication, and uses
spacy-nlp too.
spacy-nlp will automatically use the IO server and the
global.client from
AIVA.
Once it is ready, i.e. you can use the nodejs client
nlp to parse texts:
const spacyNLP = require("spacy-nlp");
const nlp = spacyNLP.nlp;
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp.parse("Bob Brought the pizza to Alice.").then(output => {
console.log(output);
console.log(JSON.stringify(output[0].parse_tree, null, 2));
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse("Bob Brought the pizza to Alice.");
And the output is the syntax parse tree with POS tagging. For the
parse_tree,
NE means
Named Entity for NER;
arc of an object is incident on it. An arc points from
head word to
modifier word. See the explanation on Tensorflow/syntaxnet.
[ { text: 'Bob Brought the pizza to Alice.',
len: 7,
tokens: [ 'Bob', 'Brought', 'the', 'pizza', 'to', 'Alice', '.' ],
noun_phrases: [ 'Bob', 'the pizza', 'Alice' ],
parse_tree:
[ { word: 'Brought',
lemma: 'bring',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'VBD',
POS_coarse: 'VERB',
arc: 'ROOT',
modifiers:
[ { word: 'Bob',
lemma: 'Bob',
NE: 'PERSON',
POS_fine: 'NNP',
POS_coarse: 'PROPN',
arc: 'nsubj',
modifiers: [] },
{ word: 'pizza',
lemma: 'pizza',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'NN',
POS_coarse: 'NOUN',
arc: 'dobj',
modifiers:
[ { word: 'the',
lemma: 'the',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'DT',
POS_coarse: 'DET',
arc: 'det',
modifiers: [] } ] },
{ word: 'to',
lemma: 'to',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'IN',
POS_coarse: 'ADP',
arc: 'prep',
modifiers:
[ { word: 'Alice',
lemma: 'Alice',
NE: 'PERSON',
POS_fine: 'NNP',
POS_coarse: 'PROPN',
arc: 'pobj',
modifiers: [] } ] },
{ word: '.',
lemma: '.',
NE: '',
POS_fine: '.',
POS_coarse: 'PUNCT',
arc: 'punct',
modifiers: [] } ] } ],
parse_list:
[ { word: 'Bob',
lemma: 'Bob',
NE: 'PERSON',
POS_fine: 'NNP',
POS_coarse: 'PROPN' },
{ word: 'Brought',
lemma: 'bring',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'VBD',
POS_coarse: 'VERB' },
{ word: 'the',
lemma: 'the',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'DT',
POS_coarse: 'DET' },
{ word: 'pizza',
lemma: 'pizza',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'NN',
POS_coarse: 'NOUN' },
{ word: 'to',
lemma: 'to',
NE: '',
POS_fine: 'IN',
POS_coarse: 'ADP' },
{ word: 'Alice',
lemma: 'Alice',
NE: 'PERSON',
POS_fine: 'NNP',
POS_coarse: 'PROPN' },
{ word: '.',
lemma: '.',
NE: '',
POS_fine: '.',
POS_coarse: 'PUNCT' } ] } ]
// Available options are count (returns the total count) and words (returns the parsed strings) You can specify one or both.
const options = ["count"];
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp
.parse_nouns(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
)
.then(output => {
console.log(output);
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse_nouns(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
);
// 19
// Available options are count (returns the total count) and words (returns the parsed strings) You can specify one or both.
const options = ["count"];
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp
.parse_verbs(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
)
.then(output => {
console.log(output);
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse_verbs(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
);
// 7
// Available options are count (returns the total count) and words (returns the parsed strings) You can specify one or both.
const options = ["count"];
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp
.parse_adj(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
)
.then(output => {
console.log(output);
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse_adj(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
);
// 8
// Available options are count (returns the total count) and words (returns the parsed strings) You can specify one or both.
const options = ["count"];
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp
.parse_named_entities(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
)
.then(output => {
console.log(output);
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse_named_entities(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
);
// 8
// Available options are count (returns the total count) and words (returns the parsed strings) You can specify one or both.
const options = ["words"];
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp
.parse_date(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
)
.then(output => {
console.log(output);
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse_date(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
);
// ['22 June 1941', 'from 1939 to 1945']
// Available options are count (returns the total count) and words (returns the parsed strings) You can specify one or both.
const options = ["count"];
// Note you can pass multiple sentences concat in one string.
nlp
.parse_time(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
)
.then(output => {
console.log(output);
});
// Store output into variable
const result = await nlp.parse_time(
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.",
options
);
// 0
The following helper functions are not asynchronous and will not return a promise.
If you have very large text to process, it's best to split the text as Spacy has a max_length limit of 1,000,000 characters.
const text =
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.";
const textArray = nlp.split_text(text);
// ["On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of", "war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often", "abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945."]
If you want to return an array of words, the result will include duplicate strings. To remove duplicates you can use
nlp.remove_duplicates.
const text =
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.";
const verbArray = await nlp.parse_verbs(text);
// ["war", "war", "war", "war", "war", "world", "world", "world", "axis", "axis", "ww2", "wwii", "land", "wehrmacht", "union", "powers", "attrition"]
const result = nlp.remove_duplicates(verbArray);
// ["war", "world", "axis", "ww2", "wwii", "land", "wehrmacht", "union", "powers", "attrition"]
const text =
"On 22 June 1941, the European Axis powers launched an invasion of the Soviet Union, opening the largest land theatre of war in history, which trapped the Axis, most crucially the German Wehrmacht, into a war of attrition. World War II (often abbreviated to WWII or WW2), also known as the Second World War, was a global war that lasted from 1939 to 1945.";
// Arguments are text and cutoff (Top n Words). Returns an array of objects.
const result = nlp.top_words(text, 5);
[
{ word: "the", count: 6 },
{ word: "of", count: 3 },
{ word: "war", count: 3 },
{ word: "Axis", count: 2 },
{ word: "a", count: 2 }
];
Spacy is the most used library used for NLP & NLU (Natural language understanding) after nltk. I use this for functionalities that are missing in nltk, which are mostly NLU functionalities. For example spacy provides methods for performing out of the box named entity recognition. But one downside I noticed is the effort is takes to get this package working. It is a bit cumbersome in terms of setup time.