Spacing JS

A JavaScript utility for measuring the spacing between elements on webpage. This is supposed to be used during development only. Try this out.

Read this document in other languages: English, 繁體中文, 简体中文.

How to use

Include Spacing.js with <script> tag in your HTML page:

UNPKG CDN:

< script src = "//unpkg.com/spacingjs" defer > </ script >

jsDelivr CDN:

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/spacingjs" defer > </ script >

Move your mouse cursor to an element, and press Alt on Windows or ⌥ Option on a Mac. Move your mouse cursor to another element, the measurement results will be there.

More Options

Hold down with Shift key will delay the dismiss of measurement results, so that we can take a screenshot easier.

Chrome Extension & Tampermonkey version

You can install the Chrome Extension version on the Chrome web store, or build on your own with npm run ext .

Contribute

Feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests. Bugs report in GitHub Issues, features/ideas/questions discuss in GitHub Discussions.

License

Spacing.js is MIT Licensed.