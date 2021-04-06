spache

List of familiar American-English words: Revised Spache (1974).

Read more on the matter in Perera, Katherine. Linguistic Difficulty in Reading Material. (Linguistics and the Teacher. Vol. 112).

You probably also want the formula.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install spache

Use

import {spache} from 'spache' spache.length console .log(spache.slice( 0 , 10 ))

Yields:

[ 'a' , 'able' , 'about' , 'above' , 'across' , 'act' , 'add' , 'afraid' , 'after' , 'afternoon' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: spache . There is no default export.

spache

spache exposes a list of strings ( Array.<string> ).

License

MIT © Titus Wormer