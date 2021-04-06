List of familiar American-English words: Revised Spache (1974).
Read more on the matter in Perera, Katherine. Linguistic Difficulty in Reading Material. (Linguistics and the Teacher. Vol. 112).
You probably also want the formula.
This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install spache
import {spache} from 'spache'
spache.length //=> 1063
console.log(spache.slice(0, 10))
Yields:
[ 'a',
'able',
'about',
'above',
'across',
'act',
'add',
'afraid',
'after',
'afternoon' ]
This package exports the following identifiers:
spache.
There is no default export.
spache
spache exposes a list of strings (
Array.<string>).
