openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

spache

by words
2.0.0 (see all)

List of familiar American-English words: The Revised Spache (1974)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spache

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of familiar American-English words: Revised Spache (1974).

Read more on the matter in Perera, Katherine. Linguistic Difficulty in Reading Material. (Linguistics and the Teacher. Vol. 112).

You probably also want the formula.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install spache

Use

import {spache} from 'spache'

spache.length //=> 1063

console.log(spache.slice(0, 10))

Yields:

[ 'a',
  'able',
  'about',
  'above',
  'across',
  'act',
  'add',
  'afraid',
  'after',
  'afternoon' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: spache. There is no default export.

spache

spache exposes a list of strings (Array.<string>).

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial