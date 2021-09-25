parse abbreviated, sloppy, and informal timezone names npm install timezone-soft by Spencer Kelly (formerly called 'spacetime-informal')

import soft from 'timezone-soft' let timezones = soft( 'milwaukee' )[ 0 ]

IANA timezone codes are the official reference for timezone information, and is what you should use, whenever possible.

Humans though, are goofballs, and use a whole different informal scheme:

In (North) America: PST, MST, EST ...

... in Europe (lately): WEST, CEST, EEST ...

... in Africa: EAT, CAT, WAST ...

... in Australia: AWST, AEDT, ACST...

these line-up with the IANA codes sometimes.

...other times they don't.

These names also collide -

'IST' is used to mean:

'Indian Stardard Time'

'Irish Stardard Time'

'Israeli Stardard Time'

These names also produce all-sorts of ambiguities, regarding DST-changes-

Both Winnipeg and Mexico City are CST, but have a much different DST schedule:

(thanks timeanddate.com!)

-of course, there's a bunch of political/historical/disputed stuff going on, too. Apologies if this library steps into that unknowingly.

...so that's what we're trying to fix - to 'soften' this exchange, between human and IANA timezone nomenclature, using some opinionated-but-common-sense rules and decision-making.

It was originally built for use in the spacetime timezone library.

Usage

const soft = require ( 'timezone-soft' ) soft( 'EST' ) soft( 'central' ) soft( 'venezuela' ) soft( 'south east asia' )

Typescript/Deno/Webpack:

import soft from 'timezone-soft'

it was built to be as forgiving as possible, and return the most common-sense IANA timezone id from user-input.

DST

Often, the proper timezone name will depend on which date you are referencing. You can reckon this pretty-easily with spacetime, like this:

const spacetime = require ( 'spacetime' ) const soft = require ( 'timezone-soft' ) let display = soft( 'montreal' )[ 0 ] let show = display.standard.abbrev let s = spacetime.now(display.iana) if (display.daylight && s.isDST()) { show = display.daylight.abbrev } console .log(s.time() + ' ' + show)

work-in-progress!

See also

TimeZoneNames .NET Standard Library by Matt Johnson-Pint

MIT