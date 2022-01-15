Zsh prompt for Astronauts.
Spaceship is a minimalistic, powerful and extremely customizable Zsh prompt. It combines everything you may need for convenient work, without unnecessary complications, like a real spaceship.
Visit Troubleshooting for similar setup and find more examples with different color schemes in Screenshots wiki-page.
Want more features? Please, open an issue or send pull request.
To work correctly, you will first need:
zsh (v5.2 or recent) must be installed.
Now that the requirements are satisfied, you can install Spaceship ZSH via any of the following tools.
brew install spaceship
You can also add the following to your
Brewfile:
brew "spaceship"
npm install -g spaceship-prompt
Done. This command should link
spaceship.zsh as
prompt_spaceship_setup to your
$fpath and set
prompt spaceship in
.zshrc. Just reload your terminal.
Ensure that you have enabled post-scripts in npm by
npm config set ignore-scripts false before starting installation.
Clone this repo:
git clone https://github.com/spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt.git "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship-prompt" --depth=1
Symlink
spaceship.zsh-theme to your oh-my-zsh custom themes directory:
ln -s "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship-prompt/spaceship.zsh-theme" "$ZSH_CUSTOM/themes/spaceship.zsh-theme"
Set
ZSH_THEME="spaceship" in your
.zshrc.
prezto-contrib to the proper location.
contrib-prompt module (before the
prompt module).
zstyle ':prezto:module:prompt' theme 'spaceship' in your
.zpreztorc.
Add
zmodule spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt --name spaceship to your
.zimrc and run
zimfw install.
Add the following snippet in your
.zshrc:
antigen theme spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt
Update your
.zshrc file with the following line:
antibody bundle spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt
Add the following line to your
.zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:
zinit light spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt
Add the following line to your
.zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:
zgen load spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt spaceship
Use this command in your
.zshrc to load Spaceship as prompt theme:
zplug "spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt", use:spaceship.zsh, from:github, as:theme
Install the latest master from the AUR package
spaceship-prompt-git:
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/spaceship-prompt-git.git --depth=1
cd spaceship-prompt-git
makepkg -si
If you have problems with approaches above, follow these instructions:
git clone https://github.com/spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt.git --depth=1
spaceship.zsh to somewhere in
$fpath as
prompt_spaceship_setup.
spaceship.
Run
echo $fpath to see possible location and link
spaceship.zsh there, like:
$ ln -sf "$PWD/spaceship.zsh" "/usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/prompt_spaceship_setup"
For a user-specific installation, simply add a directory to
$fpath for that user in
.zshrc:
fpath=( "${ZDOTDIR:-$HOME}/.zfunctions" $fpath )
Then install the theme like this:
$ ln -sf "$PWD/spaceship.zsh" "${ZDOTDIR:-$HOME}/.zfunctions/prompt_spaceship_setup"
For initializing prompt system add this to your
.zshrc:
# .zshrc
autoload -U promptinit; promptinit
prompt spaceship
Spaceship works well out of the box, but you can customize almost everything if you want.
You have the ability to customize or disable specific elements of Spaceship. Set options and define new sections in your
.zshrc file, after the theme. To include a custom section you have defined in your prompt, add it to the
SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER.
For example:
# .zshrc
# add Spaceship (differs by setup, see Installating above)
section_mysection() {
# ...
}
SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER=(<any preceding sections> mysection <any following sections>)
To append custom sections to the default Spaceship prompt, follow the form:
SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER=($SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER mysection)
To prepend custom sections to the default Spaceship prompt, follow the form:
SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER=(mysection $SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER)
Having trouble? Take a look at out Troubleshooting page.
Still struggling? Please, file an issue, describe your problem and we will gladly help you.
Here's a list of related projects that have been inspired by Spaceship ZSH.
