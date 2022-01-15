

🚀⭐ Spaceship ZSH



Zsh prompt for Astronauts.

Built with ❤︎ by Denys Dovhan and contributors

Spaceship is a minimalistic, powerful and extremely customizable Zsh prompt. It combines everything you may need for convenient work, without unnecessary complications, like a real spaceship.

Visit Troubleshooting for similar setup and find more examples with different color schemes in Screenshots wiki-page.

Features

Clever hostname and username displaying.

Prompt character turns red if the last command exits with non-zero code.

Current Git branch and rich repo status: ? — untracked changes; + — uncommitted changes in the index; ! — unstaged changes; » — renamed files; ✘ — deleted files; $ — stashed changes; = — unmerged changes; ⇡ — ahead of remote branch; ⇣ — behind of remote branch; ⇕ — diverged changes.

Current Mercurial bookmark/branch and rich repo status: ? — untracked changes; + — uncommitted changes in the index; ! — unstaged changes; ✘ — deleted files;

Indicator for jobs in the background ( ✦ ).

). Current Node.js version, through fnm/nvm/nodenv/n ( ⬢ ).

). Current Ruby version, through rvm/rbenv/chruby/asdf ( 💎 ).

). Current Elm version ( 🌳 )

) Current Elixir version, through kiex/exenv/elixir ( 💧 ).

). Current Swift version, through swiftenv ( 🐦 ).

). Current Xcode version, through xenv ( 🛠 ).

). Current Go version ( 🐹 ).

). Current PHP version ( 🐘 ).

). Current Rust version ( 🦀 ).

). Current version of Haskell GHC Compiler, defined in stack.yaml file ( λ ).

). Current Julia version ( ஃ ).

). Current Docker version and connected machine ( 🐳 ).

). Current Amazon Web Services (AWS) profile ( ☁️ ) (Using named profiles).

) (Using named profiles). Current Google Cloud Platform gcloud active configuration ( ☁️ ).

). Current Python virtualenv.

Current Conda virtualenv ( 🅒 ).

). Current Python pyenv ( 🐍 ).

). Current .NET SDK version, through dotnet-cli ( .NET ).

). Current Ember.js version, through ember-cli ( 🐹 ).

). Current Kubectl context ( ☸️ ).

). Current Terraform workspace ( 🛠 ).

). Current IBM Cloud account ( 👔 ).

). Package version, if there's is a package in current directory ( 📦 ).

). Current battery level and status: ⇡ - charging; ⇣ - discharging; • - fully charged.

Current Vi-mode mode (with handy aliases for temporarily enabling).

Optional exit-code of last command (how to enable).

Optional time stamps 12/24hr in format (how to enable).

Execution time of the last command if it exceeds the set threshold.

Optional AWS now supports aws-vault (aws-vault)

Want more features? Please, open an issue or send pull request.

Requirements

To work correctly, you will first need:

zsh (v5.2 or recent) must be installed.

(v5.2 or recent) must be installed. Powerline Font must be installed and used in your terminal (for example, switch font to Fira Code).

Installing

Now that the requirements are satisfied, you can install Spaceship ZSH via any of the following tools.

brew install spaceship

You can also add the following to your Brewfile :

brew "spaceship"

npm install -g spaceship-prompt

Done. This command should link spaceship.zsh as prompt_spaceship_setup to your $fpath and set prompt spaceship in .zshrc . Just reload your terminal. Ensure that you have enabled post-scripts in npm by npm config set ignore-scripts false before starting installation.

Clone this repo:

git clone https://github.com/spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt.git " $ZSH_CUSTOM /themes/spaceship-prompt" --depth=1

Symlink spaceship.zsh-theme to your oh-my-zsh custom themes directory:

ln -s " $ZSH_CUSTOM /themes/spaceship-prompt/spaceship.zsh-theme" " $ZSH_CUSTOM /themes/spaceship.zsh-theme"

Set ZSH_THEME="spaceship" in your .zshrc .

Follow prezto-contrib#usage to clone prezto-contrib to the proper location.

to the proper location. Enable the contrib-prompt module (before the prompt module).

module (before the module). Set zstyle ':prezto:module:prompt' theme 'spaceship' in your .zpreztorc .

Add zmodule spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt --name spaceship to your .zimrc and run zimfw install .

Add the following snippet in your .zshrc :

antigen theme spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt

Update your .zshrc file with the following line:

antibody bundle spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt

Add the following line to your .zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:

zinit light spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt

Add the following line to your .zshrc where you're adding your other Zsh plugins:

zgen load spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt spaceship

Use this command in your .zshrc to load Spaceship as prompt theme:

zplug "spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt", use:spaceship.zsh, from :github, as :theme

Linux package manager

Arch Linux

Install the latest master from the AUR package spaceship-prompt-git :

git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/spaceship-prompt-git.git --depth=1 cd spaceship-prompt-git makepkg -si

Manual

If you have problems with approaches above, follow these instructions:

Clone this repo git clone https://github.com/spaceship-prompt/spaceship-prompt.git --depth=1

Symlink spaceship.zsh to somewhere in $fpath as prompt_spaceship_setup .

to somewhere in as . Initialize prompt system and choose spaceship .

Example

Run echo $fpath to see possible location and link spaceship.zsh there, like:

$ ln -sf " $PWD /spaceship.zsh" "/usr/local/share/zsh/site-functions/prompt_spaceship_setup"

For a user-specific installation, simply add a directory to $fpath for that user in .zshrc :

fpath=( " ${ZDOTDIR:-$HOME} /.zfunctions" $fpath )

Then install the theme like this:

$ ln -sf " $PWD /spaceship.zsh" " ${ZDOTDIR:-$HOME} /.zfunctions/prompt_spaceship_setup"

For initializing prompt system add this to your .zshrc :

autoload -U promptinit; promptinit prompt spaceship

Customization

Spaceship works well out of the box, but you can customize almost everything if you want.

Options — Tweak section's behavior with tons of options.

— Tweak section's behavior with tons of options. API — Define a custom section that will do exactly what you want.

You have the ability to customize or disable specific elements of Spaceship. Set options and define new sections in your .zshrc file, after the theme. To include a custom section you have defined in your prompt, add it to the SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER .

For example:

.zshrc add Spaceship (differs by setup, see Installating above) section_mysection() { ... } SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER=(<any preceding sections> mysection <any following sections>)

To append custom sections to the default Spaceship prompt, follow the form:

SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER=($SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER mysection)

To prepend custom sections to the default Spaceship prompt, follow the form:

SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER=(mysection $SPACESHIP_PROMPT_ORDER)

Troubleshooting

Having trouble? Take a look at out Troubleshooting page.

Still struggling? Please, file an issue, describe your problem and we will gladly help you.

Team

License

MIT © Denys Dovhan