This project is no longer maintained

Due to leaving the meteor community, this project and all of it's related projects are no longer maintained by it's owners and contributors and has been taken out of meteor's official guide.

Overview

An npm package to run your meteor package tinytests and mocha tests from the command line with phantomjs. Can be used in continuous integration environments, such as Travis CI.

Quickstart

Installation

npm install -g spacejam

Running

spacejam works the same as meteor tests commands i.e.:

For apps:

spacejam test --driver-package my:driver-package spacejam test -packages <package>

Running package tinytests

Assuming you use tinytest for your package tests:

spacejam test -packages ./ spacejam test -packages myaccount:mypkg1 myaccount:mypkg2

Running package mocha tests

Assuming you use practicalmeteor:mocha for your package tests:

spacejam test -packages --driver-package=practicalmeteor:mocha-console-runner ./ spacejam test -packages --driver-package=practicalmeteor:mocha-console-runner myaccount:mypkg1 myaccount:mypkg2

Alternatively, just use the spacejam-mocha wrapper script to avoid specifying the driver-package on the command line:

spacejam-mocha ./ spacejam-mocha myaccount :mypkg1 myaccount :mypkg2

Installation

For current user:

npm install -g spacejam

For all users:

sudo -H npm install -g spacejam

This will automatically add spacejam, mrun and mtp to your path.

spacejam test-packages

spacejam test-packages [options] [package...]

package... can be a list of packages with tinytests or mocha tests.

If not specified, will call meteor test-packages without arguments which will result in meteor testing all of the following packages:

All of your app's packages, if run from within a meteor app folder. All of the packages meteor will find in all the folders specified in the PACKAGE_DIRS environment variable.

spacejam test-packages also sets process.env.METEOR_TEST_PACKAGES to '1', so packages can know they are running in the context of meteor test-packages. Not really a good practice, but sometimes just unavoidable.

The following options are specific to spacejam:

--loglevel <level>

spacejam log level. One of trace|debug|info|warn|error. Defaults to info.

--root-url <url>

The meteor ROOT_URL. Defaults to http://localhost:--port/, and not ROOT_URL, to avoid conflicts with your meteor app ROOT_URL.

--mongo-url <url>

The meteor MONGO_URL. Defaults to none, and not MONGO_URL, to avoid conflicts with your meteor app MONGO_URL.

--phantomjs-options "<options...>"

The command line options to pass to phantomjs. The default is --load-images=no --ssl-protocol=TLSv1 .

--xunit-out <file>

If specified, saves results as xunit output to file.

--timeout <milliseconds>

Total timeout for all tests. Defaults to no timeout.

The following options are meteor options and are passed through to meteor (all are optional):

--driver-package=<driver-package>

For running your practicalmeteor:mocha tests, use practicalmeteor:mocha-console-runner

--port <port>

The meteor port. Defaults to 4096, and not PORT, to avoid conflicts with your meteor app PORT.

--settings <file>

Path to a meteor settings file.

--production

Simulate meteor production mode. Minify and bundle CSS and JS files.

--release <version>

Specify the release of Meteor to use.

--use-system-phantomjs

Use the installed version of PhantomJS instead of the one from the PhantomJS NPM package

To get help, just:

spacejam help

Running your package tests standalone

to run your package tests without a meteor app, from within your package folder, run: