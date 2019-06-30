Space is a lightweight language for objects.
Space is like XML or JSON, with less punctuation and more power.
An object like this:
{"name" : "John", "age" : 29}
<person><name>John</name><age>29</age></person>
Can be written in Space like this:
name John
age 29
http://breckyunits.com/spaceconsole/
Node.js:
npm install space
// Creating a Space Object
var person = new Space('name John')
// Accessing a property
console.log(person.get('name'))
// Setting a property
person.set('age', 29)
// Printing the object
console.log(person.toString())
Here's how I could write a tax return in Space:
socialSecurityNumber 555-55-5555
name John Smith
taxYear 2012
income 10,000
dependents 1
exemptions 2
address 123 Main Street
city San Francisco
state California
Space supports recursion. Here's an example of web page stats:
homepage
pageviews 2312
uniques 231
referers
about 23
contact 41
about
pageviews 314
uniques 201
referers
home 100
contact 21
contact
pageviews 214
uniques 124
referers
home 110
about 10
Working with the above stats example:
var stats = new Space(exampleStringFromAbove)
// Get a nested property using an xpath like query
stats.get('contact referers home')
// Returns 110
stats.set('about uniques', 500)
Copyright (C) 2015 Breck Yunits - Released under the MIT License.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.