openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
spa

space

by Breck Yunits
0.22.2 (see all)

This is no longer maintained. Try the much improved version called TreeNotation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Space

Space is a lightweight language for objects.

Space is like XML or JSON, with less punctuation and more power.

Example

An object like this:

{"name" : "John", "age" : 29}

<person><name>John</name><age>29</age></person>

Can be written in Space like this:

name John
age 29

Try It Now

http://breckyunits.com/spaceconsole/

Installing

Node.js:

npm install space

Using

// Creating a Space Object
var person = new Space('name John')
// Accessing a property    
console.log(person.get('name'))
// Setting a property
person.set('age', 29)
// Printing the object
console.log(person.toString())

Examples

Here's how I could write a tax return in Space:

socialSecurityNumber 555-55-5555
name John Smith
taxYear 2012
income 10,000
dependents 1
exemptions 2
address 123 Main Street
city San Francisco
state California

Space supports recursion. Here's an example of web page stats:

homepage
 pageviews 2312
 uniques 231
 referers
  about 23
  contact 41
about
 pageviews 314
 uniques 201
 referers
  home 100
  contact 21
contact
 pageviews 214
 uniques 124
 referers
  home 110
  about 10

Working with the above stats example:

var stats = new Space(exampleStringFromAbove)
// Get a nested property using an xpath like query
stats.get('contact referers home')
// Returns 110
stats.set('about uniques', 500)

Libraries for Other Languages

Community

Build Status

Build Status

Copyright & License

Copyright (C) 2015 Breck Yunits - Released under the MIT License.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial