Space is a lightweight language for objects.

Space is like XML or JSON, with less punctuation and more power.

Example

An object like this:

{ "name" : "John" , "age" : 29 } <person> < name > John </ name > < age > 29 </ age > </ person >

Can be written in Space like this:

name John age 29

Try It Now

http://breckyunits.com/spaceconsole/

Installing

Node.js:

npm install space

Using

var person = new Space( 'name John' ) console .log(person.get( 'name' )) person.set( 'age' , 29 ) console .log(person.toString())

Examples

Here's how I could write a tax return in Space:

socialSecurityNumber 555 -55 -5555 name John Smith taxYear 2012 income 10 ,000 dependents 1 exemptions 2 address 123 Main Street city San Francisco state California

Space supports recursion. Here's an example of web page stats:

homepage pageviews 2312 uniques 231 referers about 23 contact 41 about pageviews 314 uniques 201 referers home 100 contact 21 contact pageviews 214 uniques 124 referers home 110 about 10

Working with the above stats example:

var stats = new Space(exampleStringFromAbove) stats.get( 'contact referers home' ) stats.set( 'about uniques' , 500 )

