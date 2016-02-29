Extensible Node Web Server based on top of Connect and serve-static to help you run your SPA's (Single Page Applications).
Just point it to your web root directory and it will serve all your static goodness right away! However, when missing URL is requested it performs smart fallback lookup (fully configurable).
Also you can use your own custom middleware with it (or a third-party).
Can be used with Gulp.
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
fallback: fallbackConfig
});
server.start();
Please see configuration section for different fallback configurations.
This module can be invoked inside of a Gulp task for convenience.
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
gulp.task('webserver', function () {
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
fallback: fallbackConfig
});
server.start();
});
Just add code above to your
gulpfile.js and run
gulp webserver after that.
Please see configuration section for different fallback configurations.
It's exactly like you've already guessed:
npm install --save spa-server or
npm install --save-dev spa-server.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|path
string
'.'
|Path to your web root
|hostname
string
undefined
|Hostname to listen for, any when not set
|port
integer
8888
|Listening port
|fallback
string or
object or
function
undefined
|Fallback lookup configuration, see below
|serveStaticConfig
object
|See the code
|Configuration object for serve-static middleware, see it's options
|middleware
array
[]
|List of your custom middleware
You can configure fallback lookup using
fallback configuration property.
By default, lookup functionality is disabled.
If you will set
fallback option to a string value, e.g.:
/index.html,
it will serve the specified URL for all missing (404) requests.
You can point server to your root application file that way.
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
fallback: '/application.html'
});
server.start();
However, it's OK to use single URL fallback, but it could be unfair to some
static resources, cause it will serve
text/html even if
missing.js
file was requested.
To counter this, the smart fallback lookup was introduced. With it, you can specify fallback URL for each individual mime type. The server will do it's best to determine request's mime type by examining it's headers and file extension (if present in URL).
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
fallback: {
'text/html' : '/application.html',
'image/*' : '/images/default.png',
'*' : '/404.html'
}
});
server.start();
This configuration will serve
application.html file for every missing
HTML request and will serve
default.png for every missing image.
The
404.html will be served for all other missing requests, e.g.
missing.js.
Possible mime type specifiers are:
'{type}/{subtype}' — matches specific type and subtype
'{type}/*' — matches all subtypes of specified type
'*' — matches everything
Fallback filter will process the specified rules trying to match most explicit ones first and least explicit later. The order doesn't matters, but is recommended for readability.
We are using node mime module internally to map filename extensions to mime types. You can also use it to specify explicit mime types, for better stability.
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var mime = require('mime');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
fallback: {
mime.lookup('html') : '/application.html',
mime.lookup('js') : '/js/default.js'
}
});
server.start();
And for ultimate control of the fallback filter you can pass a function
of your own! It will receive the standard
request and
response
objects and will need to return fallback URL.
You can also return
null to fallback to default 404 page.
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var matcher = new RegExp('\\.html?$');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
fallback: function (request, response) {
// For all missing HTML files.
if (matcher.test(request.url)) {
// Falling back to main application file.
return '/application.html';
}
// Falling back to default server 404 page.
return null;
}
});
server.start();
You can pass list of your own middleware via
middleware configuration option,
all passed middleware will be added to underlying Connect's instance. With this
option you can take full control of the webserver.
Each element of the
middleware option should be either a function or an object.
All
function elements from the
middleware list will be added before the
serve-static and built-in fallback handlers to the stack of Connect's middleware.
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var favicon = require('serve-favicon');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
middleware: [
// Do-nothing middleware.
function (request, response, next) {
next();
},
// Adding custom header.
function (request, response, next) {
response.addHeader('X-My-Custom-Header', 'Content');
next();
},
// Using third-party middleware.
favicon(__dirname + '/public/favicon.ico')
]
});
server.start();
Sometimes it's not enough to add middleware just before the built-in handlers. The are situations where you want to add custom middleware before the fallback handler, but after the serve-static middleware. We are providing a very powerful mechanism to achieve this.
You can add an object to the
middleware list to not only provide the custom function,
but to specify where this function should be placed in the Connect's middleware stack.
The following keys are supported in the object:
middleware — your custom middleware function
before /
after — name of the built-in middleware that your function will be added before or after (use only one of them at the same time)
The following position specifier's values are possible:
$start — meta-value to define start of the stack
serve-static — middleware to serve static content (will not call next middleware if content is found)
fallback — middleware with fallback functionality
$end — meta-value to define end of the stack
var serverFactory = require('spa-server');
var favicon = require('serve-favicon');
var server = serverFactory.create({
path: './build',
port: 80,
middleware: [
// Will be added to the top of the stack.
{
middleware: firstMiddleware,
before: '$start'
},
// Without position specifier,
// will be added to the top of the stack.
{
middleware: myMiddleware
},
// The same as two above, but even shorter.
myMiddleware,
// Will be added after serve-static.
{
middleware: afterServeStaticMiddleware,
after: 'serve-static'
},
// Will be added before fallback handler.
{
middleware: beforeFallbackHandler,
before: 'fallback'
},
// Will be added to the end of the stack.
{
middleware: finalMiddleware,
after: '$end'
},
]
});
server.start();
Notice: if you place your middleware after the
$end it still will not
guarantee that it will be executed. Position specifier only affect the placement
of your middleware in the Connect's stack.
Please see the complete changelog for list of changes.
This library was made possible by it's contributors.
If you have found a bug or have another issue with the library — please create an issue.
If you have a question regarding the library or it's integration with your project — consider asking a question at StackOverflow and sending me a link via E-Mail. I will be glad to help.
Have any ideas or propositions? Feel free to contact me by E-Mail.
Cheers!
