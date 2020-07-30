PnPjs with node.js integrationIf you are looking for a way to perform some REST queries against SharePoint, consider also
sp-rest-proxy - a nodejs proxy, which redirects calls to real SharePoint.IMPORTANT: This module doesn't work in browser. The only supported environment is nodejs. If you have a need to use it in browser, probably you're looking for
sp-requestis based on got (human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js) and node-sp-auth modules.
node-sp-authimplements different authentication options for unattended SharePoint authentication from nodejs. You can send REST queries to SharePoint (works with both on-prem and online) using
gotsyntax with the same params that
gotsupports, and
sp-request(with help of
node-sp-auth) takes care about authenticating you inside SharePoint.
Versions supported:
If you're upgrading to 3.x version, please read Upgrade guide
npm install sp-request --save-dev
import * as sprequest from 'sp-request';
let spr = sprequest.create(credentialOptions);
spr.get('http://sp2013dev/sites/dev/_api/web/lists/GetByTitle(\'TestList\')')
.then(response => {
console.log('List Id: ' + response.body.d.Id);
})
.catch(err =>{
console.log('Ohhh, something went wrong...');
});
spr.requestDigest('http://sp2013dev/sites/dev')
.then(digest => {
return spr.post('http://sp2013dev/sites/dev/_api/web/lists/GetByTitle(\'TestList\')', {
body: {
'__metadata': { 'type': 'SP.List' },
'Title': 'TestList'
},
headers: {
'X-RequestDigest': digest,
'X-HTTP-Method': 'MERGE',
'IF-MATCH': '*'
}
});
})
.then(response => {
if (response.statusCode === 204) {
console.log('List title updated!');
}
}, err => {
if (err.statusCode === 404) {
console.log('List not found!');
} else {
console.log(err);
}
});
... as simple as that! A bit more samples you can find under integration tests
sp-request relies on
node-sp-auth module for authentication. You can find description for
credentialOptions under node-sp-auth.
Call to
sprequest.create(credentialOption) returns sprequest function with predefined authentication. You can use this function later to send REST queries (like in samples above) without specifying credentials again.
got module. For all available values refer to the original got docs
By default
sp-request sets following params for
got:
{
responseType: 'json',
resolveBodyOnly: false,
rejectUnauthorized: false,
throwHttpErrors: true,
retry: 0,
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json;odata=verbose',
'Content-Type': 'application/json;odata=verbose'
}
}
as a result you can access
body.d property as an object. You can provide your own headers and override defaults if it's required.
Returns request digest as string via promise.
got options object
The same as
sprequest(options) but
options.url will be equal to the first param.
got options object
The same as
sprequest(options) but
options.url will be equal to the first param and
options.method: 'GET'.
got options object
The same as
sprequest(options) but
options.url will be equal to the first param and
options.method: 'POST'.
Sometimes you need to push additional headers for
sp-request without direct access to
sp-request object. For example from third party module, which uses
sp-request internally. For that purpose you can use environmental variables. Provide it in a below way:
process.env['_sp_request_headers'] = JSON.stringify({
'X-FORMS_BASED_AUTH_ACCEPTED': 'f'
});
sp-request
{
responseType: 'json',
resolveBodyOnly: false,
rejectUnauthorized: false,
retry: 0
}
I recommend using VS Code for development. Repository already contains some settings for VS Code editor.
Before creating Pull Request you need to create an appropriate issue and reference it from PR.
git clone https://github.com/s-KaiNet/sp-request.git
npm run build - restores dependencies and runs typescript compilation
gulp live-dev - setup watchers and automatically runs typescript compilation, tslint and tests when you save files
npm test. As a result
/reports folder will be created with test results in junit format and code coverage. Additionally test reports will be available in a console window.
/test/integration/config.sample.ts to
config.ts.
config.ts with appropriate values (urls, credentials, environment).
gulp test-int.