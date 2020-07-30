sp-request - simplified SharePoint HTTP client

If you are looking for a way to perform some REST queries against SharePoint, consider also PnPjs with node.js integration IMPORTANT: This module doesn't work in browser. The only supported environment is nodejs. If you have a need to use it in browser, probably you're looking for sp-rest-proxy - a nodejs proxy, which redirects calls to real SharePoint. sp-request is based on got (human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js) and node-sp-auth modules. node-sp-auth implements different authentication options for unattended SharePoint authentication from nodejs. You can send REST queries to SharePoint (works with both on-prem and online) using got syntax with the same params that got supports, and sp-request (with help of node-sp-auth ) takes care about authenticating you inside SharePoint.

Versions supported:

SharePoint 2013 and onwards

SharePoint Online

Upgrade from 2.x to 3.x

If you're upgrading to 3.x version, please read Upgrade guide

How to use:

npm install sp-request --save-dev

Create sprequest function:

import * as sprequest from 'sp-request' ; let spr = sprequest.create(credentialOptions);

Get list by title:

spr.get( 'http://sp2013dev/sites/dev/_api/web/lists/GetByTitle(\'TestList\')' ) .then( response => { console .log( 'List Id: ' + response.body.d.Id); }) .catch( err => { console .log( 'Ohhh, something went wrong...' ); });

spr.requestDigest( 'http://sp2013dev/sites/dev' ) .then( digest => { return spr.post( 'http://sp2013dev/sites/dev/_api/web/lists/GetByTitle(\'TestList\')' , { body : { '__metadata' : { 'type' : 'SP.List' }, 'Title' : 'TestList' }, headers : { 'X-RequestDigest' : digest, 'X-HTTP-Method' : 'MERGE' , 'IF-MATCH' : '*' } }); }) .then( response => { if (response.statusCode === 204 ) { console .log( 'List title updated!' ); } }, err => { if (err.statusCode === 404 ) { console .log( 'List not found!' ); } else { console .log(err); } });

... as simple as that! A bit more samples you can find under integration tests

credentialOptions: optional, object containing credentials. Since version 2.x sp-request relies on node-sp-auth module for authentication. You can find description for credentialOptions under node-sp-auth.

Call to sprequest.create(credentialOption) returns sprequest function with predefined authentication. You can use this function later to send REST queries (like in samples above) without specifying credentials again.

options: required, settings object for got module. For all available values refer to the original got docs

By default sp-request sets following params for got :

{ responseType: 'json' , resolveBodyOnly: false , rejectUnauthorized: false , throwHttpErrors: true , retry: 0 , headers: { 'Accept': 'application/json;odata=verbose' , 'Content-Type': 'application/json;odata=verbose' } }

as a result you can access body.d property as an object. You can provide your own headers and override defaults if it's required.

url - required, string site url

Returns request digest as string via promise.

Convenience methods:

url - required, string

options - optional, got options object

The same as sprequest(options) but options.url will be equal to the first param.

url - required, string

options - optional, got options object

The same as sprequest(options) but options.url will be equal to the first param and options.method: 'GET' .

url - required, string

options - optional, got options object

The same as sprequest(options) but options.url will be equal to the first param and options.method: 'POST' .

Supplying additional headers via environment variables

Sometimes you need to push additional headers for sp-request without direct access to sp-request object. For example from third party module, which uses sp-request internally. For that purpose you can use environmental variables. Provide it in a below way:

process.env[ '_sp_request_headers' ] = JSON .stringify({ 'X-FORMS_BASED_AUTH_ACCEPTED' : 'f' });

Default options set by sp-request

{ responseType : 'json' , resolveBodyOnly : false , rejectUnauthorized : false , retry : 0 }

I recommend using VS Code for development. Repository already contains some settings for VS Code editor.

Before creating Pull Request you need to create an appropriate issue and reference it from PR.

git clone https://github.com/s-KaiNet/sp-request.git npm run build - restores dependencies and runs typescript compilation gulp live-dev - setup watchers and automatically runs typescript compilation, tslint and tests when you save files

npm test . As a result /reports folder will be created with test results in junit format and code coverage. Additionally test reports will be available in a console window.

Integration testing: