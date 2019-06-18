JavaScript Core Library

The Patterns and Practices JavaScript Core Library was created to help developers by simplifying common operations within SharePoint and the SharePoint Framework. Currently it contains a fluent API for working with the full SharePoint REST API as well as utility and helper functions. This takes the guess work out of creating REST requests, letting developers focus on the what and less on the how.

Please use http://aka.ms/sppnp for getting latest information around the whole SharePoint Patterns and Practices (PnP) initiative.

This Library is Deprecated

This Library is no longer actively maintained

In July of 2018 we have deprecated this library in favor of the new libraries. Please review the transition guide to help with your migration.

This move does a few things that will benefit everyone long term. Breaking up the single package into multiple gives developers the ability to control which pieces are brought into their projects. As well it gives us the oppotunity to grow without a single .js file growing. It also serves as an opportunity to update our tooling, packaging, and releases to better align with evolving industry norms. Finally, by grouping things within the @pnp scope it is easy to identify packages published by the SharePoint Patterns and Practices team.

Wiki

Please see the wiki for detailed guides on getting started both using and contributing to the library. The Developer Guide is a great place to get started.

API Documentation

Explore the API documentation.

These pages are generated from the source comments as part of each release. We are always looking for help making these resources better. To make updates, edit the comments in the source and submit a PR against the dev branch. We will merge it there and refresh the pages as part of each release. Updates made directly to the gh-pages branch will be overwritten.

