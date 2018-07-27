openbase logo
sp-compositor

by streamplace
0.2.0 (see all)

Streamplace is an open-source compositor and CMS for live video

0

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

streamplace

Streamplace

An open-source compositor and CMS for live video!

Check out our Kickstarter video for examples!

Development

Client & Server

First:

yarn install

Server

You'll need a local Kubernetes cluster. Kubernetes for Docker for Mac and minikube should both work.

You'll also need helm on your PATH.

To boot everything up initially:

npm run env:dev
npm run server

To view output logs on local Kibana:

npm run server:logs

Then, after you've made some local changes and you want to deploy them to the cluster without rebuilding everything:

npm run server:apply [packages you want to deploy]

Client Development

If you want to develop the client against the staging server, that's fine, just run:

npm run env:next

Then, to boot up the web, Electron, and React Native client apps:

npm run client

Electron, Web, and the iOS Simulator should work out of the box. To get Android emulators working you'll probably need to forward port 80 on the device with adb.

adb root
adb reverse tcp:80 tcp:80

Development Environment Known Issues

  1. Sometimes stuff just doesn't come up.

    • Usually it's sp-api-server or sp-schema for whatever reason. Usually it can be resolved with a kubectl get pods and kubectl delete pod [malfunctioning-pod-name].

  2. Sometimes sp-frontend takes a ton of time to compile and makes the computer's fan spin like crazy.

    • Yup. This one is currently a mystery to me. Deleting the sp-frontend pod usually speeds it back up. If we can track this one down, potentially we can file a bug with Docker for Mac or create-react-app.

