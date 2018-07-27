An open-source compositor and CMS for live video!
First:
yarn install
You'll need a local Kubernetes cluster. Kubernetes for Docker for Mac and minikube should both work.
You'll also need helm on your PATH.
To boot everything up initially:
npm run env:dev
npm run server
To view output logs on local Kibana:
npm run server:logs
Then, after you've made some local changes and you want to deploy them to the cluster without rebuilding everything:
npm run server:apply [packages you want to deploy]
If you want to develop the client against the staging server, that's fine, just run:
npm run env:next
Then, to boot up the web, Electron, and React Native client apps:
npm run client
Electron, Web, and the iOS Simulator should work out of the box. To get Android emulators working
you'll probably need to forward port 80 on the device with
adb.
adb root
adb reverse tcp:80 tcp:80
Sometimes stuff just doesn't come up.
sp-api-server or
sp-schema for whatever reason. Usually it can be resolved with a
kubectl get pods and
kubectl delete pod [malfunctioning-pod-name].
Sometimes
sp-frontend takes a ton of time to compile and makes the computer's fan spin like crazy.
sp-frontend pod usually speeds it back up. If we can track this one down, potentially we can file a bug with Docker for Mac or create-react-app.