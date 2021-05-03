openbase logo
soya-next-server

by traveloka
1.0.0

An opinionated configured Next.js framework

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

253

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Soya Next

Build Status Coverage Status

An opinionated configured Next.js framework.

Packages

NameVersionDescription
soya-nextNPM VersionA set of utility functions for React applications built on top of Next.js
soya-next-cliNPM VersionA CLI to help bootstrap Soya Next projects quickly
soya-next-scriptsNPM VersionA CLI which contains configuration and scripts used by soya-next-cli
soya-next-serverNPM VersionProduction server for Soya Next

Features

  • Assets import
  • Custom routing
  • CSS Modules
  • Gzip compression
  • Locale-specific URLs (Subdirectories with gTLD)
  • On-the-fly ESLint
  • Redux (Automatic code splitting)
  • SASS/SCSS
  • Universal cookie
  • Universal runtime environment configuration

Quick Start Guide

This is a quick start to help you bootstrap Soya Next projects in no time. It should cover everything in the Getting Started section.

npm install -g soya-next-cli

soya-next-cli path/to/app
cd path/to/app
npm start

That's all! Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to see your app running.

User Guide

Migration Guide

API Reference

Read the full API documentation here.

Examples

Contributing

Please see the Contributing Guide.

License

MIT

