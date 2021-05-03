An opinionated configured Next.js framework.
|Name
|Version
|Description
|soya-next
|A set of utility functions for React applications built on top of Next.js
|soya-next-cli
|A CLI to help bootstrap Soya Next projects quickly
|soya-next-scripts
|A CLI which contains configuration and scripts used by soya-next-cli
|soya-next-server
|Production server for Soya Next
This is a quick start to help you bootstrap Soya Next projects in no time. It should cover everything in the Getting Started section.
npm install -g soya-next-cli
soya-next-cli path/to/app
cd path/to/app
npm start
That's all! Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to see your app running.
