Soya Next

An opinionated configured Next.js framework.

Packages

Name Version Description soya-next A set of utility functions for React applications built on top of Next.js soya-next-cli A CLI to help bootstrap Soya Next projects quickly soya-next-scripts A CLI which contains configuration and scripts used by soya-next-cli soya-next-server Production server for Soya Next

Features

Assets import

Custom routing

CSS Modules

Gzip compression

Locale-specific URLs (Subdirectories with gTLD)

On-the-fly ESLint

Redux (Automatic code splitting)

SASS/SCSS

Universal cookie

Universal runtime environment configuration

Quick Start Guide

This is a quick start to help you bootstrap Soya Next projects in no time. It should cover everything in the Getting Started section.

npm install -g soya-next-cli soya-next-cli path/to/app cd path/to/app npm start

That's all! Open http://localhost:3000 in your browser to see your app running.

User Guide

Migration Guide

API Reference

Read the full API documentation here.

Examples

Contributing

Please see the Contributing Guide.

License

MIT