There won't be further development of Soya. Please migrate to Soya Next and thanks for using it!
Soya Next (>=0.2.9) is compatible with Soya (>=0.2.0), so you can run both partially on a single server (less migration efforts).
First, upgrade soya version to 0.2.0 or later.
npm upgrade soya
# or
yarn upgrade soya
Then, install the required dependencies:
npm install --save config next react react-cookie react-dom react-redux redux soya-next soya-next-scripts styled-modules
# or
yarn add config next react react-cookie react-dom react-redux redux soya-next soya-next-scripts styled-modules
You might need to migrate your configuration files as well because Soya Next uses
config directory name by default.
Simply rename your config directory to other name, i.e.
legacy-config.
Don't forget to update
config.js as well.
var path = require('path');
var env = process.env.NODE_ENV || 'dev';
var defaultConfig = require('./legacy-config/default.js');
var config = require('./legacy-config/' + env);
module.exports = {
frameworkConfig: Object.assign({
absoluteProjectDir: process.cwd(),
}, defaultConfig.frameworkConfig, config.frameworkConfig),
serverConfig: Object.assign({}, defaultConfig.serverConfig, config.serverConfig),
clientConfig: Object.assign({}, defaultConfig.clientConfig, config.clientConfig)
};
Some of soya's framework configurations is needed for it to work properly in Soya Next.
Thus, you need to migrate it as well by creating a file at
config/default.json with the following:
{
"host": "0.0.0.0",
"port": 3000,
"dev": false,
+ "legacy": {
+ "absoluteComponentsDir": [],
+ "assetProtocol": "http",
+ "assetHostPath": "{host}:{port}/assets/",
+ "clientReplace": {},
+ "clientResolve": [],
+ "commonFileThreshold": 3,
+ "componentBrowser": false,
+ "defaultImportBase": "src",
+ "precompileClient": false
+ }
}
dev to
true for development
precompileClient to
true for staging and production.
In
legacy-config/production.js set
precompileClient to
true:
const frameworkConfig = {
"precompileClient": true
};
export default {
frameworkConfig
};
By default most soya projects use the following babel configuration:
{
"presets": [
"es2015",
"react",
"stage-2"
],
"plugins": [
"transform-export-extensions",
"transform-object-assign"
]
}
In order for it to work with Soya Next, you need to migrate it with the following:
"presets": [
+ "next/babel",
- "es2015",
- "react",
"stage-2"
],
"plugins": [
+ [
+ "styled-modules/babel",
+ {
+ "pattern": "\\.nx(\\.mod(ule)?)?\\.(css|s(a|c)ss)$"
+ }
+ ],
"transform-export-extensions",
"transform-object-assign"
]
Notice the pattern option used is suffixed with
nx, this is to avoid transpiling legacy css files.
Add the following scripts to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"analyze": "ANALYZE=1 soya-next-scripts build",
"build": "RUN_MODE=buildClient soya-next-scripts build",
"eject": "soya-next-scripts eject",
"start": "soya-next-scripts start",
"test": "soya-next-scripts test"
}
}
Done! You can start your server with the following:
npm start
# or
yarn start
Soya uses React, Webpack and Redux to help speed up web front-end engineering efforts. Soya aims to:
Eventually the final objective is to make the cost of web UI prototyping as small as possible, making iterative development of front-end much more viable.
Soya is still in active development. If you want to look around, play around in our integration tests.
(~/soya) $ cd test/integration
(~/soya/test/integration) $ npm install
(~/soya/test/integration) $ npm run start
Server should be running at localhost:8000.
Please write your suggestions, criticisms, feature requests in the wiki page.
See Contributors.