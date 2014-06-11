Read upgrade guide for details.
Download · Upgrade guide · Changelog · Test page
# from `npm`
npm install --save sourcebuster
# or `bower`
bower install --save sourcebuster
Or you can download this repo and use
sourcebuster.min.js from
/dist folder.
I'm gonna walk you through the inline-HTML setup pattern, but keep in mind, that Sourcebuster is available as
CommonJS /
AMD module, so you can
require it as dependency as well.
Script is written in pure JavaScript, doesn’t have any dependency on third-party libraries and doesn’t interacts with DOM’s objects, so it can be called as soon as you want it. Higher you’ll place it in the
<head> tag, sooner you’ll get the cookies, whose data can be used for DOM’s objects manipulation (phones change etc.).
Place in the
<head> tag:
<script src="/path/to/sourcebuster.min.js"></script>
Or require it:
var sbjs = require('sourcebuster');
It will expose Sourcebuster object —
sbjs. This object has just 2 methods:
init and
get. Basically first one is
setter, and the second one is
getter.
So, lets initialize it:
<script src="/path/to/sourcebuster.min.js"></script>
<script>
sbjs.init();
</script>
This will:
sbjs.get)
sbjs.init accepts one argument: object with the settings. It's optional and usually it will be something like this:
sbjs.init({
domain: 'alexfedoseev.com',
lifetime: 3,
callback: doSmth
});
There are 11 types of user settings:
Now I'll show you the whole list of configurable options. The short description is provided in comments. The rest is explained below.
sbjs.init({
// Set custom expiration period for cookies in months
// 6 months is default
lifetime: 6,
// Set custom session length in minutes
// 30 minutes is default
session_length: 30,
// Set domain name in cookies
domain: {
host: 'alexfedoseev.com',
isolate: false
},
// Set custom referral sources
referrals: [
{
host: 't.co', // This is host from Twitter's `http referer`
medium: 'social', // This is custom `utm_medium`, you can drop it and it'll be `referral`
display: 'twitter.com' // And this is how you'll see it in the result data
},
{
host: 'plus.url.google.com',
display: 'plus.google.com'
}
],
// Set custom organic sources
organics: [
{
host: 'bing.com',
param: 'q',
display: 'bing'
}
],
// Set `utm_source` & `utm_medium` values for `typein` traffic
// Defaults are `(direct)` & `(none)`
typein_attributes: {
source: '(direct)',
medium: '(none)'
},
// Set time zone
timezone_offset: 3,
// Set custom `utm_campaign` param
campaign_param: 'my_adwords_campaign',
// Set user ip
user_ip: '192.168.1.1',
// Set promocode
// Default range is [100000..999999]
promocode: {
min: 100000,
max: 999999
},
// Set callback-function,
// It will be executed right after `sbjs` cookies will be set
callback: doSmth
});
lifetime: 6
Setting up custom expiration period for
sbjs cookies (in months). Default is 6.
session_length: 30
Setting up user's session duration (in minutes). Default is 30.
This parameter affects only referral sources overriding. When the visitor comes on your site for the first time, we receive and store the data about his source. After some time this visitor can return to your website, but from another source, and we need to have some rules to decide — should we overwrite previous source or we should not.
The rules are the same with Google Analytics:
Explanation to
referral logic: sometimes visitor within the current visit (session) comes to the website from the “source” which is not actually a “source”. For example, it can be visit from the email service, where he had a registration activation link.
domain: {
host: 'alexfedoseev.com',
isolate: false
}
Setting up cookies domain.
First of all lets talk about how script handles the absence of this custom option: if no value is set, cookies will be placed for current domain and all its subdomains.
Why it is so. Lets say the site doesn't have subdomains to share traffic with, and now it doesn't matter: do we share the cookies with subdomains or we do not. But what's gonna happen if someday subdomains will occur? If cookies wasn't shared — subdomains won't get them, it means they won't share the traffic, and visitors, which came from main domain to subdomains (and vise versa), will be considered as
referral traffic.
So by default the cookies are shared. However if you don't want to share them — use
isolate: true, to isolate domain.
Let’s take a look at further examples.
No. 1
The first scenario. You have a site: wow.com. Also you have a blog on this site: blog.wow.com. And you don’t want to separate traffic between them. It means that when the visitor come from blog.wow.com to wow.com, it won’t be a new visit for wow.com (with blog.wow.com as Referral source), it will be a common inner click without source change (to sourcebuster.js this scenario will be equal to inner page change: from wow.com/about to wow.com/contacts for example). To achive this you have to add this line on both sites: wow.com & blog.wow.com.
domain: 'wow.com'
No. 2
That was simple. Now lets take a look at opposite scenario — you want to separate traffic between your subdomains and consider it as Referral. There is the main site — wow.com, and there is a blog on this site — blog.wow.com, which also has users subdomains — alex.blog.wow.com is one of them. You don’t want to separate traffic between blog.wow.com and alex.blog.wow.com, but you do want to separate it between all the blogs and the main site. Here’s how we can sort it out:
// put this on the main domain wow.com
domain: {
host: 'wow.com',
isolate: true
}
// and this on the blogs subdomains (blog.wow.com & alex.blog.wow.com)
domain: 'blog.wow.com'
Pay attention to the
isolate: true param in setting for the main domain. Use it only when all incoming traffic from all subdomains should be referral in relation to provided host.
In our example if the visitor came for the first time on the main site wow.com by clicking on the link in user’s blog alex.blog.wow.com, his source (for the wow.com) will be alex.blog.wow.com (traffic type: referral).
NB! Do not change
isolate value after you pushed the script in production! If you'll do — your visitors will get doubled cookies and bad things may happen.
The option, that will give the ability to force-update cookies domain (if you need to change subdomains handling rules), is in my TODO-list, but not available yet.
How to check that
isolate is set right:
domain with param
isolate: true must be equal to the host provided in
domain line:
// CORRECT: on the pages of wow.com
domain: {
host: 'wow.com',
isolate: true
}
// DOESN’T MAKE SENSE: on the pages blog.wow.com
domain: {
host: 'wow.com',
isolate: true
}
domain: {
host: 'wow.com',
isolate: true
}
// visit from *.wow.com → wow.com will be referral
referrals: [
{
host: 't.co', // This is host from Twitter's `http referer`
medium: 'social', // This is custom `utm_medium`, you can drop it and it'll be `referral`
display: 'twitter.com' // And this is how you'll see it in the result data
},
{
host: 'plus.url.google.com',
display: 'plus.google.com'
}
]
Adds custom
referral sources.
In general if you’re ok with the fact that medium (
utm_medium) of traffic from
facebook.com is
referral, you don’t need this setting. But if you want to make this kind of traffic
social (
utm_medium=social), you can set it up using
referrals. First param is
host of the source from
http referer, second —
medium — preferred value of
utm_medium.
Moreover some of the traffic sources have different referer host in relation to their main domain (for example, traffic from Twitter has referer with the host —
t.co). In these cases you can assign alias to the source using optional
display param. Also with this param you can group the traffic from the set of the sites into one virtual source.
Twitter (
host: 't.co', display: 'twitter.com') and Google+ (
host: 'plus.url.google.com', display: 'plus.google.com') added to default
referral sources. You still can override it by your custom setting (to mark it as
social for example).
There are already a number of predefined
organic sources in the core:
Source -> Alias
-------------------------
google.all -> google
yandex.all -> yandex
bing.com -> bing
yahoo.com -> yahoo
about.com -> about
aol.com -> aol
ask.com -> ask
globososo.com -> globo
go.mail.ru -> go.mail.ru
rambler.ru -> rambler
tut.by -> tut.by
But you can use this setting, if you want to add more organic sources or override aliases of predefined ones.
organics: [
{
host: 'bing.com',
param: 'q',
display: 'bing_in_da_house'
}
]
For example you want the traffic from the SERP of bing.com to be organic and the alias for this source to be
bing_in_da_house. So you need to provide
host: 'bing.com', and the query
param of keyword —
'q'. Both are required. Also, to set custom alias for the source, provide optional third param
display: 'bing_in_da_house'.
To get the keyword param go to bing.com and search for smth, “apple” for example. After you’ll get to the SERP, explore its URL: http://www.bing.com/search?q=apple&go=&qs=n&form=QBLH&pq=apple&sc=8-5&sp=-1&sk=&cvid=718ad07527244c319ecebf44aa261f64
Keyword param —
'q' — is a symbol/word between
“?” (or
“&” if the param is not the first after question sign) and
“=apple” in URL of SERP.
typein_attributes: {
source: '(direct)',
medium: '(none)'
}
Sets custom
utm_source and
utm_medium for
typein traffic.
By default the values of
source and
medium for
typein traffic are
(direct) &
(none).
You can override this via
typein_attributes.
timezone_offset: 3
Setting up time zone.
By default datetime is taken from the visitor's system. But you can normalize it to predefined time zone via
timezone_offset.
Example. Your visitor is in London (
UTC +00:00). His local time is
03:00 AM. If no
timezone_offset was set, the time in cookie will be
03:00 AM. Another visitor at the same moment is from Berlin (
UTC +01:00) and his local time is
04:00 AM. The time in cookie will be
04:00 AM.
If you want to normalize time of all visitors (let it be
UTC +03:00 for example), you should set it via
timezone_offset: 3. So the time in cookies of both visitors will be
06:00 AM.
gclid param handler)
campaign_param: 'my_adwords_campaign'
Sets custom GET-param, whose value (if present) will be set as
utm_campaign in cookies (if there is no original
utm_campaign in request). This feature was added mainly because of Google AdWords
gclid param.
Here is the use-case. If you have traffic from Google AdWords and you use
gclid param, you can shorten your urls by removing
utm out of it. Sourcebuster will match this traffic as
utm from Google.
If there is only
gclid param in url:
http://statica.alexfedoseev.com/sourcebuster-js/?gclid=sMtH
This will give you the following results:
You can provide a custom
utm_campaign name via
campaign_param and value of this GET-param:
http://statica.alexfedoseev.com/sourcebuster-js/?gclid=sMtH&my_adwords_campaign=test_custom
You'll get the following:
WARNING
utm_source,
utm_medium,
utm_campaign), it will override
gclid param and
campaign_param param value.
campaign_param) in request, Sourcebuster will consider it as
utm traffic.
user_ip: '192.168.1.1'
Sets user’s ip address.
By default sourcebuster can’t get ip address of the visitor. But if you need it, you can get it on your back-end and push it using
user_ip setting.
promocode: true
// or
promocode: {
min: 100000,
max: 999999
}
Sets random promocode for visitor.
If you don't want to do promocode-stuff on your back, Sourcebuster can generate them or you.
There is no check for uniqueness, of course. But you can rely on probability and set range of promocode values
min and
max params.
They are optional, by the way. If they are not set, range will be between 100 000 and 999 999.
This option is beta — mainly because I haven't check the percent of duplicated promos on big projects.
callback: doSmth
Callback. Just pass the name of the function to the option, and it will be executed right after the cookies will be set. Callback will get the object with
sbjs data as argument.
sbjs.init({ callback: go });
function go(sb) {
console.log('Cookies are set! Your current source is: ' + sb.current.src);
}
Grab the data through
sbjs.get method (it's
object actually).
Here is the list of what you can get.
sbjs.get.current
Params of the latest visitor’s source. If the visitor had more than one source, this will be the latest values.
sbjs.get.current.typ
Traffic type. Possible values:
utm,
organic,
referral,
typein.
sbjs.get.current.src
Source. utm_source, actually.
sbjs.get.current.mdm
Medium, utm_medium. Values can be customized using utm-params and
referrals.
sbjs.get.current.cmp
Campaign. Value of utm_campaign.
sbjs.get.current.cnt
Content. Value of utm_content.
sbjs.get.current.trm
Keyword. Value of utm_term.
sbjs.get.current_add
Additional info about the visit, when the
current source was written.
sbjs.get.current_add.fd
Date and time of the visit. Format:
yyyy-mm-dd hh:mm:ss. Time zone can be customized via
timezone_offset.
sbjs.get.current_add.ep
Entrance point.
sbjs.get.current_add.rf
Referer URL.
sbjs.get.first &
sbjs.get.first_add
Just like
sbjs.get.current &
sbjs.get.current_add, but holds params of the very first visit. Stored once, never overwritten.
sbjs.get.session
Current opened session data.
sbjs.get.session.pgs
How many pages user have seen during the current session.
sbjs.get.session.cpg
Current page URL.
sbjs.get.udata
Additional user data: visits, ip & user-agent.
sbjs.get.udata.vst
How many times user visited site.
sbjs.get.udata.uip
Current ip-address.
sbjs.get.udata.uag
Current user-agent (browser).
sbjs.get.promo
Visitor's promocode. Cookie set only if
promocode option is present.
sbjs.get.promo.code
Promocode.
All data are stored in cookies. When the script is pushed to production, visitors will get the following yummies:
Format
typ=organic|||src=google|||mdm=organic|||cmp=(none)|||cnt=(none)|||trm=(none)
Examples
# source: adv campaign with utms
typ=utm|||src=yandex|||mdm=cpc|||cmp=my_adv_campaign|||cnt=banner_1|||trm=buy_my_stuff
# source: google's SERP
typ=organic|||src=google|||mdm=organic|||cmp=(none)|||cnt=(none)|||trm=(none)
# source: referral from site.com/referer-path
typ=referral|||src=site.com|||mdm=referral|||cmp=(none)|||cnt=/referer-path|||trm=(none)
# source: facebook with custom `referrals` setting
typ=referral|||src=facebook.com|||mdm=social|||cmp=(none)|||cnt=(none)|||trm=(none)
# source: direct visit
typ=typein|||src=(direct)|||mdm=(none)|||cmp=(none)|||cnt=(none)|||trm=(none)
Format
fd=2014-06-11 17:28:26|||ep=http://statica.alexfedoseev.com/sourcebuster-js/|||rf=https://www.google.com
Format
pgs=3|||cpg=http://statica.alexfedoseev.com/sourcebuster-js/
Format
vst=2|||uip=192.168.1.1|uag=Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_9_3) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/35.0.1916.114 Safari/537.36
Format
code=002354
When the visitor come from
https web-site to
http, the request don't have a referer. So the script will consider it as
typein (direct visit).