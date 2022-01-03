Extracts source maps from existing source files (from their
sourceMappingURL).
To begin, you'll need to install
source-map-loader:
npm i -D source-map-loader
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
file.js
import css from "file.css";
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
enforce: "pre",
use: ["source-map-loader"],
},
],
},
};
The
source-map-loader extracts existing source maps from all JavaScript entries.
This includes both inline source maps as well as those linked via URL.
All source map data is passed to webpack for processing as per a chosen source map style specified by the
devtool option in webpack.config.js.
This loader is especially useful when using 3rd-party libraries having their own source maps.
If not extracted and processed into the source map of the webpack bundle, browsers may misinterpret source map data.
source-map-loader allows webpack to maintain source map data continuity across libraries so ease of debugging is preserved.
The
source-map-loader will extract from any JavaScript file, including those in the
node_modules directory.
Be mindful in setting include and exclude rule conditions to maximize bundling performance.
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
filterSourceMappingUrl
{Function}
undefined
|Allows to control
SourceMappingURL behaviour
Type:
Function
Default:
undefined
Allows you to specify the behavior of the loader for
SourceMappingURL comment.
The function must return one of the values:
true or
'consume' - consume the source map and remove
SourceMappingURL comment (default behavior)
false or
'remove' - do not consume the source map and remove
SourceMappingURL comment
skip - do not consume the source map and do not remove
SourceMappingURL comment
Example configuration:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
enforce: "pre",
use: [
{
loader: "source-map-loader",
options: {
filterSourceMappingUrl: (url, resourcePath) => {
if (/broker-source-map-url\.js$/i.test(url)) {
return false;
}
if (/keep-source-mapping-url\.js$/i.test(resourcePath)) {
return "skip";
}
return true;
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
To ignore warnings, you can use the following configuration:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.js$/,
enforce: "pre",
use: ["source-map-loader"],
},
],
},
ignoreWarnings: [/Failed to parse source map/],
};
More information about the
ignoreWarnings option can be found here
