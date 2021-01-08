Analyze and debug JavaScript (or Sass or LESS) code bloat through source maps.
The source map explorer determines which file each byte in your minified code came from. It shows you a treemap visualization to help you debug where all the code is coming from. Check out this Chrome Developer video (3:25) for a demo of the tool in action.
Install:
npm install -g source-map-explorer
Use (you can specify filenames or use glob pattern):
source-map-explorer bundle.min.js
source-map-explorer bundle.min.js bundle.min.js.map
source-map-explorer bundle.min.js*
source-map-explorer *.js
This will open up a visualization of how the space is used in your minified bundle:
Here's a demo with a more complex bundle.
Here's another demo where you can see a bug: there are two copies of React in the bundle (perhaps because of out-of-date dependencies).
source-map-explorer foo.min.js
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --html
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --json
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --tsv
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --html result.html
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --json result.json
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --tsv result.tsv
--json: output JSON instead of displaying a visualization:
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --json
{
"results": [
{
"bundleName": "tests/data/foo.min.js",
"totalBytes": 718,
"mappedBytes": 681,
"unmappedBytes": 1,
"eolBytes": 1,
"sourceMapCommentBytes": 35,
"files": {
"node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js": {
"size": 480
},
"src/bar.js": {
"size": 104
},
"src/foo.js": {
"size": 97
},
"[sourceMappingURL]": {
"size": 35
},
"[unmapped]": {
"size": 1
},
"[EOLs]": {
"size": 1
}
}
}
]
}
--tsv: output tab-delimited values instead of displaying a visualization:
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --tsv
Source Size
node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js 480
src/bar.js 104
src/foo.js 97
[sourceMappingURL] 35
[unmapped] 1
[EOLs] 1
If you just want a list of files, you can do
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --tsv | sed 1d | cut -f1.
--html: output HTML to stdout. If you want to save the output (e.g. to share), specify filename after
--html:
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --html tree.html
-m,
--only-mapped: exclude "unmapped" bytes from the output. This will result in total counts less than the file size.
--exclude-source-map: exclude source map comment size from output. This will result in total counts less than the file size.
--replace,
--with: The paths in source maps sometimes have artifacts that are difficult to get rid of. These flags let you do simple find & replaces on the paths. For example:
source-map-explorer foo.min.js --replace 'dist/' --with ''
You can specify these flags multiple times. Be aware that the find/replace is done after eliminating shared prefixes between paths.
These are regular expressions.
--no-root: By default,
source-map-explorer finds common prefixes between all source files and eliminates them, since they add complexity to the visualization with no real benefit. But if you want to disable this behavior, set the
--no-root flag.
--no-border-checks: Disable invalid mapping column/line checks. By default, when a source map references column/line with bigger index than available in the source
source-map-explorers throws an error indicating that specified source map might be wrong for the source.
--coverage: If the path to a valid a chrome code coverage JSON export is supplied, the tree map will be colorized according to which percentage of the modules code was executed
--gzip: Calculate gzip size. It also sets
onlyMapped flag
--sort: Sort filenames
source-map-explorer -h
Analyze and debug space usage through source maps.
Usage:
source-map-explorer script.js [script.js.map] [--json [result.json] | --html [result.html] | --tsv [result.csv]] [-m | --only-mapped] [--exclude-source-map] [--no-border-checks] [--gzip] [--sort] [--replace=BEFORE_1 BEFORE_2 --with=AFTER_1 AFTER_2] [--no-root] [--coverage coverage.json] [--version] [--help | -h]
Output:
--json If filename specified save output as JSON to specified file otherwise output to stdout. [string]
--tsv If filename specified save output as TSV to specified file otherwise output to stdout. [string]
--html If filename specified save output as HTML to specified file otherwise output to stdout rather than opening a browser. [string]
Replace:
--replace Apply a simple find/replace on source file names. This can be used to fix some oddities with paths that appear in the source map generation process. Accepts regular expressions.
[array]
--with See --replace. [array]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--only-mapped, -m Exclude "unmapped" bytes from the output. This will result in total counts less than the file size [boolean]
--exclude-source-map Exclude source map comment size from output [boolean]
--no-root To simplify the visualization, source-map-explorer will remove any prefix shared by all sources. If you wish to disable this behavior, set --no-root. [boolean]
--no-border-checks Disable invalid mapping column/line checks. [boolean]
--coverage If the path to a valid a chrome code coverage JSON export is supplied, the tree map will be colorized according to which percentage of the modules code was executed
[string]
--gzip Calculate gzip size. It also sets onlyMapped flag [boolean]
--sort Sort filenames [boolean]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
source-map-explorer script.js script.js.map Explore bundle
source-map-explorer script.js Explore bundle with inline source map
source-map-explorer dist/js/*.* Explore all bundles inside dist/js folder
source-map-explorer script.js --tsv Explore and output result as TSV to stdout
source-map-explorer script.js --json result.json Explore and save result as JSON to the file
source-map-explorer script.js script.js.map
Will open an HTML file containing explore result as a tree data map
source-map-explorer script.js script.js.map --json
{
"results": [
{
"bundleName": "script.js",
"totalBytes": 718,
"unmappedBytes": 1,
"eolBytes": 1,
"sourceMapCommentBytes": 35,
"files": {
"node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js": {
"size": 480
}
"src/bar.js": {
"size": 104
}
"src/foo.js": {
"size": 97
},
"[sourceMappingURL]": {
"size": 35
}
"[unmapped]": {
"size": 1
}
}
}
]
}
source-map-explorer script1.js script2.js --tsv
Source Size
node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js 480
src/bar.js 104
src/foo.js 97
[sourceMappingURL] 35
[unmapped] 1
[sourceMappingURL] 2308
node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js 480
src/bar.js 104
src/foo.js 97
[unmapped] 1
source-map-explorer script.js --html
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
...
selectBundle(selectedBundle);
</script>
<html>
source-map-explorer script.js --html ./sme/result.html
source-map-explorer script.js --tsv --replace dist node_modules --with gist modules
Source Size
gist/bar.js 2854
modules/browserify/modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js 463
gist/foo.js 137
[unmapped] 0
[unmapped] from result files
source-map-explorer script.js --tsv --only-mapped
Source Size
[sourceMappingURL] 2308
node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js 480
src/bar.js 104
src/foo.js 97
[sourceMappingURL] from result files
source-map-explorer script.js --tsv --exclude-source-map
Source Size
node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js 480
src/bar.js 104
src/foo.js 97
[unmapped] 1
source-map-explorer script.js --tsv --no-root
Errors will be displayed only if no output flags specified
source-map-explore with-unmapped.js no-map-comment.js
no-map-comment.js
Unable to find a source map.
See https://github.com/danvk/source-map-explorer/blob/master/README.md#generating-source-maps
with-unmapped.js
Unable to map 274/1335 bytes (20.52%)
explore(bundlesAndFileTokens, [options])
bundlesAndFileTokens:
dist/js/*.*
dist/js/chunk.1.js
{ code: 'dist/js/chunk.1.js', map: 'dist/js/chunk.1.js.map' } or
{ code: fs.readFileSync('dist/js/chunk.2.js') }
[
'dist/js/chunk.2.*',
'dist/js/chunk.1.js', 'dist/js/chunk.1.js.map',
{ code: 'dist/js/chunk.3.js', map: 'dist/js/chunk.3.js.map' }
]
options:
onlyMapped: boolean (default
false) - Exclude "unmapped" bytes from the output. This will result in total counts less than the file size
excludeSourceMapComment: boolean (default
false) - Exclude source map comment size from output. This will result in total counts less than the file size.
output: Object - Output options
noRoot: boolean (default
false) - See
--no-root option above for details
noBorderChecks: boolean - Disable invalid mapping column/line checks. See
--no-border-checks above.
replaceMap: <Object<{ [from: string]: string }>> - Mapping for replacement, see
--replace,
--with options above for details.
coverage: string - If the path to a valid a chrome code coverage JSON export is supplied, the tree map will be colorized according to which percentage of the modules code was executed
gzip: boolean - Calculate gzip size. It also sets
onlyMapped flag
Example:
import { explore } from 'source-map-explorer'
// or import explore from 'source-map-explorer'
explore('tests/data/foo.min.js', { output: { format: 'html' } }).then()
// Returns
{
bundles: [{
bundleName: 'tests/data/foo.min.js',
totalBytes: 718,
unmappedBytes: 1,
mappedBytes: 681,
eolBytes: 1,
sourceMapCommentBytes: 35,
files: {
'node_modules/browserify/node_modules/browser-pack/_prelude.js': { size: 480 },
'dist/bar.js': { size: 104 },
'dist/foo.js': { size: 97 },
'[sourceMappingURL]': { size: 35 },
'[unmapped]': { size: 1 },
'[EOLs]': { size: 1 }
}
}],
output: '<!doctype html>...',
errors: []
}
See more at wiki page
explore(bundlesAndFileTokens, [options])
Returns
Promise that is resolved to an object with properties:
bundles: array - List of bundle explore result objects
bundleName: string - Path associated with the bundle
totalBytes: number - Size of the provided file
unmappedBytes: number | undefined
eolBytes: number - Bytes taken by end of line characters
sourceMapCommentBytes: number -
sourceMappingURL comment bytes
files: { [sourceFile: string]: number }[] - Map containing filenames from the source map and size in bytes they take inside of provided file. Additional key
<unmapped> is included if
options.onlyMapped is
false.
output: string - Result as a string if
output.format options specified. If
output='html' it contains self-packed HTML that can be opened in the browser
errors: array - List of bundle explore error objects
bundleName: string - Path associated with the bundle
code: string - Error code
message: string - User friendly message
error: Error
isWarning: boolean - Whether error isn't fatal
The promise is rejected when there is a fatal error or all bundles explore failed. Reject reason is either explore result object (the same one returned when promise resolved) or Error object with
code property specified.
Possible error codes are:
Unknown
NoBundles - Empty array is passed to
explore
OneSourceSourceMap - Bundle source map only contains one source
UnmappedBytes (warning) - There are unmapped bytes
InvalidMappingLine - Source map refers to the generated line beyond source last line
InvalidMappingColumn - Source map refers to generated column beyond source last column at the line
CannotSaveFile - Error saving HTML to file when
file option specified
CannotCreateTempFile - Temporary HTLM file with visualization cannot be created. Check temporary folder access.
CannotOpenTempFile - Temporary HTLM file cannot be opened. Check if default browser can openen html files.
CannotOpenCoverageFile - Unable to open/parse coverage file
NoCoverageMatches - No matched bundles found for coverages.
explore('js/*.*', {
file: './sme-results/2019-04-27.html',
output: {
format: 'html',
filename: './sme-result.html'
},
noRoot: true,
onlyMapped: true,
replaceMap: {
dist: ''
}
})
.then((result: ExploreResult) => {
result.errors.forEach((error: ExploreErrorResult) => {
if (error.isWarning) {
console.log(`Issue during '${error.bundleName}; explore`, error.message);
} else {
console.log(`Failed to explore '${error.bundleName}'`, error.message);
}
});
result.bundles.forEach((bundle: ExploreBundleResult) => {
console.log(bundle.bundleName);
console.log(JSON.stringify(bundle.files));
});
})
.catch(error => {
console.log('Failed to explore');
if (error.errors) {
error.errors.forEach((exploreError: ExploreErrorResult) => {
console.log(exploreError.bundleName);
console.log(exploreError.message);
});
} else {
console.log(error);
}
});
explore('with-inline-map.js');
explore(['foo.min.js', 'foo.min.js.map']);
explore('js/*.*');
explore(['js/foo.1*.js', 'js/foo.mi?.js']);
const bundle: Bundle = { code: 'foo.min.js', map: 'foo.min.js.map' };
explore(bundle);
explore([{ code: 'foo.min.js', map: 'foo.min.js.map' }, { code: 'with-inline-map.js' }]);
explore({ code: fs.readFileSync('js/foo.min.js'), map: fs.readFileSync('js/foo.min.js.map') });
When
gzip option (or
--gzip parameter) is specified result size calculated as gzip size. Due to the nature of compression a gzip file size is inaccurate. It means that removing a 1k gzipped file in a bundle may reduce the bundle size by less than 1k. Also it's impossible to calculate unmapped bytes because the sum of spans' gzip sizes isn't equal to gzip size of the source file.
In Google Chrome, you can collect code coverage stats.
source-map-explorer accepts path to via
--coverage argument (or
coverage API option) and attempts to color code the heat map. This allows you to find the code that is not strictly needed for the initial page load and helps to identify the ideal ways to code split.
Red boxes correspond to code that would only be executed if the user took some action, or if some condition was met. For example, it may be a component inside of a dropdown the user never interacted with, or components that are only needed if the user opens a modal. In cases where the parent is green but the boxes inside are red, that means maybe some "initialization" logic ran, but the inner code never ran. Maybe we mounted a button, but not the other components in that module that are only needed if and when the user clicks the button, in that case, I would have the button trigger the rest of the code to load.
The heat map feature helps you identify the code that is needed for a fast initial page load (green), as well as helps to identify the code that can be (potentially) deferred because it doesn't run until the user interacts with some feature (red).
In addition to mapped generated code a file may contain:
sourceMappingURL comment - A comment containing source map or referencing the file with source map. Represented by
[sourceMappingURL] in explore result.
[no source] in explore result.
[unmapped] in explore result. For example webpack keeps on-demand chunk's content unmapped.
For source-map-explorer to be useful, you need to generate a source map which maps positions in your minified file all the way back to the files from which they came.
If you use browserify, you can generate a JavaScript file with an inline
source map using the
--debug flag:
browserify -r .:foo --debug -o foo.bundle.js
source-map-explorer foo.bundle.js
If you subsequently minify your JavaScript, you'll need to ensure that the final source map goes all the way back to the original files. For example, using browserify, uglify and exorcist:
browserify -r .:foo --debug -o foo.bundle.js
# foo.bundle.js has an inline source map
cat foo.bundle.js | exorcist foo.bundle.js.map > /dev/null
# foo.bundle.js.map is an external source map for foo.bundle.js
uglifyjs -c -m \
--in-source-map foo.bundle.js.map \
--source-map foo.min.js.map \
-o foo.min.js \
foo.bundle.js
# foo.min.js has an external source map in foo.min.js.map
source-map-explorer foo.min.js
There are two types of source maps: inline and external.
If your JS file has an inline source map, then its last line will look something like this:
//# sourceMappingURL=data:application/json;base64,eyJ2ZXJzaW9uIjozLCJm...
This encodes the sourcemap as a base64 data URL. If your file has an inline source map, the source-map-explorer should have no trouble understanding it.
If your last line instead looks like this:
//# sourceMappingURL=foo.min.js.map
Then the source map lives in an external
.map file. The source-map-explorer
will try to find this file, but this often fails because it's unclear what the
URL is relative to.
If this happens, just pass in the source map explicitly, e.g. (in bash or zsh):
source-map-explorer path/to/foo.min.js{,.map}
bundle-wizard - Easier analysis of webapp entry points (uses source-map-explorer under the hood)
