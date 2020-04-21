Command-line interface to the
source-map module.
npm install --global source-map-cli
The tool accepts
source-map commands to operate with source maps.
resolve [options] <uri> <line> <column>
The
resolve command accepts a source map (either a path or a URL), a line and column and returns the original source file name, line and column, along with a context (usually the name of the variable or function).
$ source-map resolve bundle.js.map 1 28
Maps to source.js:2:10 (baz)
return baz(bar);
^
Additional lines of context can be shown by including the
--context [num] option.
It is possible to prevent the column marker to be shown with the
--no-marker option.