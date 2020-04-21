Source-map CLI

Command-line interface to the source-map module.

npm install --global source -map-cli

Usage

The tool accepts source-map commands to operate with source maps.

resolve [options] <uri> <line> <column>

The resolve command accepts a source map (either a path or a URL), a line and column and returns the original source file name, line and column, along with a context (usually the name of the variable or function).

$ source- map resolve bundle.js. map 1 28 Maps to source.js: 2 : 10 (baz) return baz(bar); ^

Context

Additional lines of context can be shown by including the --context [num] option.

Column marker