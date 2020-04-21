openbase logo
smc

source-map-cli

by Gabriel Montes
1.0.0 (see all)

CLI for source-map tool

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

917

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Source-map CLI

Command-line interface to the source-map module.

npm install --global source-map-cli

Usage

The tool accepts source-map commands to operate with source maps.

resolve [options] <uri> <line> <column>

The resolve command accepts a source map (either a path or a URL), a line and column and returns the original source file name, line and column, along with a context (usually the name of the variable or function).

$ source-map resolve bundle.js.map 1 28
Maps to source.js:2:10 (baz)

   return baz(bar);
          ^

Context

Additional lines of context can be shown by including the --context [num] option.

Column marker

It is possible to prevent the column marker to be shown with the --no-marker option.

