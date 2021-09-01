Notify or errors, warnings, etc with sounds
npm install sounds-webpack-plugin
Basic usage with defaults
// webpack.config.js
const SoundsPlugin = require('sounds-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [new SoundsPlugin()],
}
You can provide custom sounds to be loaded:
// webpack.config.js
const SoundsPlugin = require('sounds-webpack-plugin')
const path = require('path')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new SoundsPlugin({
sounds: {
customSound: path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/error.mp3'),
customWarning: path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/warn.mp3'),
customSuccess: path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/ok.mp3'),
},
notifications: {
// invalid is a webpack hook
// you can check all hooks at https://github.com/webpack/webpack/blob/master/lib/Compiler.js#L32
// 'customSound' is the key provided in sounds
invalid: 'customSound',
// you can provide a function to customize it further
done(stats) {
if (stats.hasErrors()) {
this.play('customSound')
} else if (stats.hasWarnings()) {
this.play('customWarning')
} else {
this.play('customSuccess')
}
},
},
}),
],
}
You can provide 3 special values that are not webpack hooks:
$hasErrors,
$hasWarnings,
$success and
$successAfterError. You can check default values here. You can of course override any of them in
sounds option.
SoundsPlugin comes with 4 sounds:
oof - used for errors by default
nope:
xpError:
levelUp: - used when the build succeeds after an error
SoundsPlugin uses play-sound under the hood. You can pass down options to the player with
playerOptions:
// webpack.config.js
const SoundsPlugin = require('sounds-webpack-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new SoundsPlugin({
playerOptions: {
// check https://github.com/shime/play-sound#options
// osx uses afplay
},
}),
],
}