Sounds Webpack Plugin

Notify or errors, warnings, etc with sounds

Installation

npm install sounds-webpack-plugin

Usage

Basic usage with defaults

const SoundsPlugin = require ( 'sounds-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new SoundsPlugin()], }

You can provide custom sounds to be loaded:

const SoundsPlugin = require ( 'sounds-webpack-plugin' ) const path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new SoundsPlugin({ sounds : { customSound : path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/error.mp3' ), customWarning : path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/warn.mp3' ), customSuccess : path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/ok.mp3' ), }, notifications : { invalid : 'customSound' , done(stats) { if (stats.hasErrors()) { this .play( 'customSound' ) } else if (stats.hasWarnings()) { this .play( 'customWarning' ) } else { this .play( 'customSuccess' ) } }, }, }), ], }

You can provide 3 special values that are not webpack hooks: $hasErrors , $hasWarnings , $success and $successAfterError . You can check default values here. You can of course override any of them in sounds option.

SoundsPlugin comes with 4 sounds:

oof - used for errors by default

- used for errors by default nope :

: xpError :

: levelUp : - used when the build succeeds after an error

SoundsPlugin uses play-sound under the hood. You can pass down options to the player with playerOptions :

const SoundsPlugin = require ( 'sounds-webpack-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new SoundsPlugin({ playerOptions : { }, }), ], }

License

MIT