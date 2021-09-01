openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
swp

sounds-webpack-plugin

by Eduardo San Martin Morote
0.0.2 (see all)

🔊Notify or errors, warnings, etc with sounds

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sounds Webpack Plugin Build Status npm package

Notify or errors, warnings, etc with sounds

Video

Installation

npm install sounds-webpack-plugin

Usage

Basic usage with defaults

// webpack.config.js
const SoundsPlugin = require('sounds-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [new SoundsPlugin()],
}

You can provide custom sounds to be loaded:

// webpack.config.js
const SoundsPlugin = require('sounds-webpack-plugin')
const path = require('path')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new SoundsPlugin({
      sounds: {
        customSound: path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/error.mp3'),
        customWarning: path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/warn.mp3'),
        customSuccess: path.join(__dirname, 'sounds/ok.mp3'),
      },
      notifications: {
        // invalid is a webpack hook
        // you can check all hooks at https://github.com/webpack/webpack/blob/master/lib/Compiler.js#L32
        // 'customSound' is the key provided in sounds
        invalid: 'customSound',
        // you can provide a function to customize it further
        done(stats) {
          if (stats.hasErrors()) {
            this.play('customSound')
          } else if (stats.hasWarnings()) {
            this.play('customWarning')
          } else {
            this.play('customSuccess')
          }
        },
      },
    }),
  ],
}

You can provide 3 special values that are not webpack hooks: $hasErrors, $hasWarnings, $success and $successAfterError. You can check default values here. You can of course override any of them in sounds option.

SoundsPlugin comes with 4 sounds:

  • oof - used for errors by default
  • nope:
  • xpError:
  • levelUp: - used when the build succeeds after an error

SoundsPlugin uses play-sound under the hood. You can pass down options to the player with playerOptions:

// webpack.config.js
const SoundsPlugin = require('sounds-webpack-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new SoundsPlugin({
      playerOptions: {
        // check https://github.com/shime/play-sound#options
        // osx uses afplay
      },
    }),
  ],
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial