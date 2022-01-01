Get data from soundcloud easily.
$ npm i soundcloud-scraper
https://soundcloud-scraper.js.org
Note: This process can take few seconds if you do not provide api key because it will first find the api key and then fetch respective track url to get final stream url and then download it. To solve this issue, first get your soundcloud key using
SoundCloud.keygen()and then save it somewhere. Later you can pass that key in
SoundCloud.Clientconstructor:
new SoundCloud.Client("API_KEY"). SoundCloud Scraper automatically detects
SOUNDCLOUD_API_KEYfrom
process.env.
const SoundCloud = require("soundcloud-scraper");
const client = new SoundCloud.Client();
const fs = require("fs");
client.getSongInfo("https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite")
.then(async song => {
const stream = await song.downloadProgressive();
const writer = stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(`./${song.title}.mp3`));
writer.on("finish", () => {
console.log("Finished writing song!")
process.exit(1);
});
})
.catch(console.error);
Song {
id: '316547873',
title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
description: 'FREE DOWNLOAD: http://discoverysounds.com/gate/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite\n' +
'\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Download\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Mp3 Download\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite New Song 2',
thumbnail: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-000216694368-wsysn4-t500x500.jpg',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite',
duration: 210000,
playCount: '771664',
commentsCount: '371',
likes: '13514',
genre: 'Dance & EDM',
author: {
name: 'Doge Sounds',
username: 'dogesounds',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds',
avatarURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000304905983-a0568r-large.jpg',
urn: 298449071,
verified: false,
followers: 149,
following: 32
},
publishedAt: 2017-04-07T11:02:54.000Z,
embedURL: 'https://soundcloud.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoundcloud.com%2Fdogesounds%2Falan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite&format=json',
embed: null,
streams: {
hls: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:316547873/7ccfb0e4-2d57-4f9b-b5df-9d340a3a2dd6/stream/hls',
progressive: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:316547873/7ccfb0e4-2d57-4f9b-b5df-9d340a3a2dd6/stream/progressive'
},
trackURL: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:316547873/7ccfb0e4-2d57-4f9b-b5df-9d340a3a2dd6/stream/progressive',
comments: [],
streamURL: null
}
Embed {
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoundcloud.com%2Fdogesounds%2Falan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite&format=json',
version: 1,
type: 'rich',
provider: { name: 'SoundCloud', url: 'https://soundcloud.com' },
height: 400,
width: '100%',
title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD] by Doge Sounds',
description: 'FREE DOWNLOAD: http://discoverysounds.com/gate/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite\n' +
'\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Download\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Mp3 Download\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite New Song 2017\n' +
'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite 2017',
author: { name: 'Doge Sounds', url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds' },
thumbnailURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-000216694368-wsysn4-t500x500.jpg'
}
[
{
text: '����',
createdAt: 2020-10-30T11:58:13.000Z,
author: {
name: 'askaria22',
username: 'mohamed-askaria-541170196',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/mohamed-askaria-541170196'
}
},
{
text: 'Cool',
createdAt: 2020-10-28T15:03:21.000Z,
author: {
name: 'Matias Ronkainen',
username: 'matias-ronkainen',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/matias-ronkainen'
}
},
{
text: 'wow nice song i love the beat',
createdAt: 2020-10-27T05:35:39.000Z,
author: {
name: 'saathvika vempati',
username: 'saathvika-vempati',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/saathvika-vempati'
}
},
{
text: 'tempik',
createdAt: 2020-10-23T04:49:11.000Z,
author: {
name: 'didik8336@gmail.com',
username: 'didik-saputra-908291434',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/didik-saputra-908291434'
}
},
{
text: '@jazmine-powers-328939011: ew chain mail',
createdAt: 2020-10-21T18:40:33.000Z,
author: {
name: 'FallenQbjYT',
username: 'fallen-qbj',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/fallen-qbj'
}
},
...
]
{
urn: 298449071,
username: 'dogesounds',
name: 'Doge Sounds',
verified: false,
createdAt: 2017-03-29T21:35:45.000Z,
avatarURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000304905983-a0568r-large.jpg',
profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds',
bannerURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/visuals-000298449071-KhchhU-original.jpg',
followers: 149,
following: 32,
likesCount: 6,
tracksCount: 2,
tracks: [
{
title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite',
publishedAt: 2017-04-07T11:02:54.000Z,
genre: 'Dance & EDM',
author: 'dogesounds',
duration: 210000
},
{
title: 'W&W & Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Hardwell Mashup) [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/ww-daddy-yankee-gasolina-hardwell-mashup',
publishedAt: 2017-03-29T21:38:38.000Z,
genre: 'Dance & EDM',
author: 'dogesounds',
duration: 267000
}
],
likes: [
{
title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite',
publishedAt: 2017-04-07T11:02:54.000Z,
genre: 'Dance & EDM',
author: {
name: 'Doge Sounds',
username: 'dogesounds',
profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds'
}
},
{
title: 'W&W & Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Hardwell Mashup) [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/ww-daddy-yankee-gasolina-hardwell-mashup',
publishedAt: 2017-03-29T21:38:38.000Z,
genre: 'Dance & EDM',
author: {
name: 'Doge Sounds',
username: 'dogesounds',
profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds'
}
}
]
}
{
id: 1001644540,
title: 'albert vishi',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/ambreen-kanwal-397095258/sets/albert-vishi',
description: 'Listen to albert vishi by Ambreen Kanwal #np on #SoundCloud',
thumbnail: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-y5WKIPZcAx2gKBSU-UGgDzA-t500x500.jpg',
author: {
profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/ambreen-kanwal-397095258',
username: 'ambreen-kanwal-397095258',
name: 'Ambreen Kanwal',
urn: 311943633
},
embedURL: 'https://soundcloud.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoundcloud.com%2Fambreen-kanwal-397095258%2Fsets%2Falbert-vishi&format=json',
embed: null,
genre: '',
trackCount: 54,
tracks: [
Song {
id: 754856170,
title: 'Albert Vishi Ft. Ane Flem - Zombie (The Cranberries Cover In Alan Walker Style)',
description: null,
thumbnail: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-y5WKIPZcAx2gKBSU-UGgDzA-large.jpg',
url: 'https://soundcloud.com/albertvishi/albert-vishi-ft-ane-flem-zombie-the-cranberries-cover-in-alan-walker-style',
duration: 252056,
playCount: 138735,
commentsCount: 52,
likes: 2174,
genre: 'Dance & EDM',
author: [Object],
publishedAt: 2020-02-04T11:41:24.000Z,
embedURL: null,
embed: null,
streams: [Object],
trackURL: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:754856170/8a6b90d7-59fc-4669-baa6-c7e53d45a6ef/stream/progressive',
comments: [],
streamURL: null
},
...
]
}