soundcloud-scraper

by Androz2091
5.0.2 (see all)

Get data from soundcloud easily.

Readme

SoundCloud Scraper

Get data from soundcloud easily.

NPM

Installation

$ npm i soundcloud-scraper

Documentation

https://soundcloud-scraper.js.org

Example

Downloading a Song

Note: This process can take few seconds if you do not provide api key because it will first find the api key and then fetch respective track url to get final stream url and then download it. To solve this issue, first get your soundcloud key using SoundCloud.keygen() and then save it somewhere. Later you can pass that key in SoundCloud.Client constructor: new SoundCloud.Client("API_KEY"). SoundCloud Scraper automatically detects SOUNDCLOUD_API_KEY from process.env.

const SoundCloud = require("soundcloud-scraper");
const client = new SoundCloud.Client();
const fs = require("fs");

client.getSongInfo("https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite")
    .then(async song => {
        const stream = await song.downloadProgressive();
        const writer = stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream(`./${song.title}.mp3`));
        writer.on("finish", () => {
          console.log("Finished writing song!")
          process.exit(1);
        });
    })
    .catch(console.error);

Responses

Song Info

👉 Preview Response 
Song {
  id: '316547873',
  title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
  description: 'FREE DOWNLOAD: http://discoverysounds.com/gate/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite\n' +
    '\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Download\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Mp3 Download\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite New Song 2',
  thumbnail: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-000216694368-wsysn4-t500x500.jpg',
  url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite',
  duration: 210000,
  playCount: '771664',
  commentsCount: '371',
  likes: '13514',
  genre: 'Dance & EDM',
  author: {
    name: 'Doge Sounds',
    username: 'dogesounds',
    url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds',
    avatarURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000304905983-a0568r-large.jpg',
    urn: 298449071,
    verified: false,
    followers: 149,
    following: 32
  },
  publishedAt: 2017-04-07T11:02:54.000Z,
  embedURL: 'https://soundcloud.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoundcloud.com%2Fdogesounds%2Falan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite&format=json',
  embed: null,
  streams: {
    hls: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:316547873/7ccfb0e4-2d57-4f9b-b5df-9d340a3a2dd6/stream/hls',
    progressive: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:316547873/7ccfb0e4-2d57-4f9b-b5df-9d340a3a2dd6/stream/progressive'
  },
  trackURL: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:316547873/7ccfb0e4-2d57-4f9b-b5df-9d340a3a2dd6/stream/progressive',
  comments: [],
  streamURL: null
}

Song Embed

👉 Preview Response 
Embed {
  url: 'https://soundcloud.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoundcloud.com%2Fdogesounds%2Falan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite&format=json',
  version: 1,
  type: 'rich',
  provider: { name: 'SoundCloud', url: 'https://soundcloud.com' },
  height: 400,
  width: '100%',
  title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD] by Doge Sounds',
  description: 'FREE DOWNLOAD: http://discoverysounds.com/gate/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite\n' +
    '\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Download\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite Mp3 Download\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite New Song 2017\n' +
    'Alan Walker Feat K 391 Ignite 2017',
  author: { name: 'Doge Sounds', url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds' },
  thumbnailURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-000216694368-wsysn4-t500x500.jpg'
}

Song Comments

👉 Preview Response 
[
  {
    text: '����',
    createdAt: 2020-10-30T11:58:13.000Z,
    author: {
      name: 'askaria22',
      username: 'mohamed-askaria-541170196',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/mohamed-askaria-541170196'
    }
  },
  {
    text: 'Cool',
    createdAt: 2020-10-28T15:03:21.000Z,
    author: {
      name: 'Matias Ronkainen',
      username: 'matias-ronkainen',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/matias-ronkainen'
    }
  },
  {
    text: 'wow nice song i love the beat',
    createdAt: 2020-10-27T05:35:39.000Z,
    author: {
      name: 'saathvika vempati',
      username: 'saathvika-vempati',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/saathvika-vempati'
    }
  },
  {
    text: 'tempik',
    createdAt: 2020-10-23T04:49:11.000Z,
    author: {
      name: 'didik8336@gmail.com',
      username: 'didik-saputra-908291434',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/didik-saputra-908291434'
    }
  },
  {
    text: '@jazmine-powers-328939011: ew chain mail',
    createdAt: 2020-10-21T18:40:33.000Z,
    author: {
      name: 'FallenQbjYT',
      username: 'fallen-qbj',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/fallen-qbj'
    }
  },
  ...
]

User Info

👉 Preview Response 
{
  urn: 298449071,
  username: 'dogesounds',
  name: 'Doge Sounds',
  verified: false,
  createdAt: 2017-03-29T21:35:45.000Z,
  avatarURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000304905983-a0568r-large.jpg',
  profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds',
  bannerURL: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/visuals-000298449071-KhchhU-original.jpg',
  followers: 149,
  following: 32,
  likesCount: 6,
  tracksCount: 2,
  tracks: [
    {
      title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite',
      publishedAt: 2017-04-07T11:02:54.000Z,
      genre: 'Dance & EDM',
      author: 'dogesounds',
      duration: 210000
    },
    {
      title: 'W&W & Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Hardwell Mashup) [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/ww-daddy-yankee-gasolina-hardwell-mashup',
      publishedAt: 2017-03-29T21:38:38.000Z,
      genre: 'Dance & EDM',
      author: 'dogesounds',
      duration: 267000
    }
  ],
  likes: [
    {
      title: 'Alan Walker feat. K-391 - Ignite [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/alan-walker-feat-k-391-ignite',
      publishedAt: 2017-04-07T11:02:54.000Z,
      genre: 'Dance & EDM',
      author: {
        name: 'Doge Sounds',
        username: 'dogesounds',
        profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds'
      }
    },
    {
      title: 'W&W & Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Hardwell Mashup) [FREE DOWNLOAD]',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds/ww-daddy-yankee-gasolina-hardwell-mashup',
      publishedAt: 2017-03-29T21:38:38.000Z,
      genre: 'Dance & EDM',
      author: {
        name: 'Doge Sounds',
        username: 'dogesounds',
        profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/dogesounds'
      }
    }
  ]
}

Playlist

👉 Preview Response 
{
  id: 1001644540,
  title: 'albert vishi',
  url: 'https://soundcloud.com/ambreen-kanwal-397095258/sets/albert-vishi',
  description: 'Listen to albert vishi by Ambreen Kanwal #np on #SoundCloud',
  thumbnail: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-y5WKIPZcAx2gKBSU-UGgDzA-t500x500.jpg',
  author: {
    profile: 'https://soundcloud.com/ambreen-kanwal-397095258',
    username: 'ambreen-kanwal-397095258',
    name: 'Ambreen Kanwal',
    urn: 311943633
  },
  embedURL: 'https://soundcloud.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsoundcloud.com%2Fambreen-kanwal-397095258%2Fsets%2Falbert-vishi&format=json',
  embed: null,
  genre: '',
  trackCount: 54,
  tracks: [
    Song {
      id: 754856170,
      title: 'Albert Vishi Ft. Ane Flem - Zombie (The Cranberries Cover In Alan Walker Style)',
      description: null,
      thumbnail: 'https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-y5WKIPZcAx2gKBSU-UGgDzA-large.jpg',
      url: 'https://soundcloud.com/albertvishi/albert-vishi-ft-ane-flem-zombie-the-cranberries-cover-in-alan-walker-style',
      duration: 252056,
      playCount: 138735,
      commentsCount: 52,
      likes: 2174,
      genre: 'Dance & EDM',
      author: [Object],
      publishedAt: 2020-02-04T11:41:24.000Z,
      embedURL: null,
      embed: null,
      streams: [Object],
      trackURL: 'https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/media/soundcloud:tracks:754856170/8a6b90d7-59fc-4669-baa6-c7e53d45a6ef/stream/progressive',
      comments: [],
      streamURL: null
    },
    ...
  ]
}

