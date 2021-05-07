Download Soundcloud tracks with Node.js
npm install soundcloud-downloader
I couldn't find any packages that worked with a Discord bot I was working on so I created my own.
Here are the two most commonly used functions:
Read the docs for more.
The easiest way to get Soundcloud audio is with the
scdl.download(url: string) function, which returns a Promise containing a ReadableStream.
const scdl = require('soundcloud-downloader').default
const fs = require('fs')
const SOUNDCLOUD_URL = 'https://soundcloud.com/askdjfhaklshf'
const CLIENT_ID = 'asdhkalshdkhsf'
scdl.download(SOUNDCLOUD_URL).then(stream => stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('audio.mp3')))
You can do anything you like with the stream that is returned, an example with Discord.js:
const client = new Discord.Client()
const url = 'https://soundcloud.com/taliya-jenkins/double-cheese-burger-hold-the'
const clientID = 'asdlkajasd'
const channelID = '123456789'
client.on('ready', () => {
const channel = client.channels.cache.get(channelID)
channel.join().then(connection => {
scdl.download(url, clientID).then(stream => {
connection.play(stream)
})
})
})
You can also create a custom instance of the SCDL class with settings configured to your liking:
const scdlCreate = require('../').create
const axios = require('axios').default
const scdl = scdlCreate({
clientID: 'adasdasd',
saveClientID: true,
filePath: './client_id.json',
axiosInstance: axios.create()
})
You can view the code for these examples and find more in the example folder.
You can obtain a Client ID by visting the Soundcloud website and inspecting network traffic (perhaps with Chrome DevTools or some HTTP proxy software) and looking for any requests to the Soundcloud API. Ex:
https://api-v2.soundcloud.com/me/play-history/tracks?client_id={CLIENT ID IS HERE}&limit=25&offset=0&linked_partitioning=1&app_version=1590494738&app_locale=en
Here is a picture of where you should be able to find it:
If I have the time and there is enough demand, I am interested in implementing the following functionalities:
If you have any feature requests, suggestions or questions do not hesistate to post them in the issues section
I do not support piracy and this package is not designed for circumventing the technological measures employed by SoundCloud preventing unauthorized access to copyrighted works. This package is only for downloading audio you have access to.
Documentation is missing some stuff, tho there is an auto generated one which helps a bit. But still the go to for downloading songs from SoundCloud and for example making a music bot on Discord. Also, excellent at retrieving Metadata from Songs or Playlists.