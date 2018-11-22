Wrapper around HTML5 <audio> and SoundCloud tracks and playlists APIs. It could be treated as a small replacement for official SoundCloud SDK or as an independent browser audio library.

Install

npm install soundcloud-audio --save

Usage

const SoundCloudAudio = require ( 'soundcloud-audio' ); const scPlayer = new SoundCloudAudio( 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' ); scPlayer.play({ streamUrl : 'https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/185533328/stream' }); scPlayer.play({ streamUrl : 'https://example.com/plain/audio/file' }); scPlayer.resolve( 'https://soundcloud.com/djangodjango/first-light' , function ( track ) { console .log(track); scPlayer.play(); scPlayer.pause(); }); scPlayer.resolve( 'http://soundcloud.com/jxnblk/sets/yello' , function ( playlist ) { console .log(playlist); scPlayer.play(); scPlayer.on( 'ended' , function ( ) { scPlayer.next(); }); scPlayer.play({ playlistIndex : 2 }); });

API

new SoundCloudAudio('YOUR_CLIENT_ID', 'YOUR_CUSTOM_API_URL')

Create an instance of SoundCloudAudio, internally uses HTML5 <audio> element which is available under audio property.

first argument, client id string, is optional but it's needed if you plan to use SoundCloud API directly (you can get it here - https://developers.soundcloud.com).

second argument, custom API url string, is also optional but it allows you to use SoundCloud API proxy to not expose your client ids in the browser

Methods

If you don't have SoundCloud stream_url (e.g. https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/:id/stream ) or you need track's metadata then this method is for you. Pass original track's or playlist's url as a first argument. Once data will be resolved without errors, callback function will receive it as plain object as the only argument.

Start playing track if it's not playing right now.

Returns a Promise and accepts options object:

options.streamUrl - any audio streaming url string (e.g. SoundCloud track's stream_url ), if it's passed it will be the main playing source.

- any audio streaming url string (e.g. SoundCloud track's ), if it's passed it will be the main playing source. options.playlistIndex - number that specifies the position of the track to play in resolved SoundCloud playlist's tracks array.

Preload track data without playing it.

preloadType - this attribute is intended to provide a hint to the browser about what the author thinks will lead to the best user experience. It may have one of the following values: 'none' - indicates that the audio should not be preloaded 'metadata' - indicates that only audio metadata (e.g. length) is fetched 'auto' - indicates that the whole audio file could be downloaded, even if the user is not expected to use it see more at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/audio#Attributes

- this attribute is intended to provide a hint to the browser about what the author thinks will lead to the best user experience. It may have one of the following values:

Pause playing audio.

Stop playing audio and rewind it to start.

Skip to the next track in playlist to play.

Returns a Promise and accepts options object:

options.loop - boolean, if set to true will start at the beginning of a playlist after the last track.

Return to the previous track in playlist (returns a Promise).

Helper method for integrating with HTML <progress> element and its' polyfills. It changes audio.currentTime with regarding to the progress position. Just pass the DOM event that you received on progress click and all necessary computations will be done automagically.

Adjust the volume with a number between 0 and 1, 0 being not audible and 1 being full volume.

Set the progress of the song to a specific number of seconds.

Props

audio

Instance of raw <audio> element. There are several useful properties like currentTime (in seconds ) or events you may want to listen with addEventListener (the full list of of them at HTMLMediaElement ).

duration

SoundCloud track duration converted into seconds in order to be in sync with audio.currentTime .

playing

Shows the current state of the player, returns false or source of a currently streaming track.

Events

SoundCloudAudio provides shortcuts to subscribe or unsubscribe handler functions on native audio events. The list of supported events can be accessed here - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/Guide/Events/Media_events.

var SoundCloudAudio = require ( 'soundcloud-audio' ); var scPlayer = new SoundCloudAudio( 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' ); scPlayer.play({ streamUrl : 'https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/185533328/stream' }); scPlayer.on( 'timeupdate' , function ( ) { console .log(scPlayer.audio.currentTime); }); scPlayer.on( 'ended' , function ( ) { console .log(scPlayer.track.title + ' just ended!' ); });

Browser Support

Chrome Firefox IE/Edge Opera Safari 3+ ✔ 3.5+ ✔ 9+ ✔ 10+ ✔ 3.1+ ✔

License

MIT Licensed

Copyright (c) 2015 Dmitri Voronianski dmitri.voronianski@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.