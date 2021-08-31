⚠️⚠️DEPRECATED - NO LONGER MAINTAINED⚠️⚠️

This repository is no longer maintained by the SoundCloud team due to capacity constraints. We're instead focusing our efforts on improving the API & the developer platform. Please note, at the time of updating this, the repo is already not in sync with the latest API changes.

We recommend the community to fork this repo in order to maintain the SDK. We'd be more than happy to make a reference on our developer that the developers can use different SDKs build by the community. In case you need to reach out to us, please head over to https://github.com/soundcloud/api/issues

SoundCloud JavaScript Next

Setup

make setup

This will install the right node version locally. Please be patient. :)

Building source

make build

By default, the SDK is built into build/sdk/sdk-VERSION.js . Take a look at webpack.config.js for details.

Running with the watcher

This will run webpack with a watcher. The sdk will be rebuilt when you save changes in src .

In addition, webpack will start a development server on http://localhost:8080/ . This serves the files in the examples/ folder.

make run-with-watcher

Running without the watcher (custom server)

make run

Running tests

make test

The test suite uses Karma to execute the tests in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari if available.