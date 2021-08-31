openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

soundcloud

by soundcloud
3.3.2 (see all)

Official SoundCloud Javascript SDK

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

747

GitHub Stars

376

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️⚠️DEPRECATED - NO LONGER MAINTAINED⚠️⚠️

This repository is no longer maintained by the SoundCloud team due to capacity constraints. We're instead focusing our efforts on improving the API & the developer platform. Please note, at the time of updating this, the repo is already not in sync with the latest API changes.

We recommend the community to fork this repo in order to maintain the SDK. We'd be more than happy to make a reference on our developer that the developers can use different SDKs build by the community. In case you need to reach out to us, please head over to https://github.com/soundcloud/api/issues

SoundCloud JavaScript Next

Setup

  • make setup

This will install the right node version locally. Please be patient. :)

Building source

  • make build

By default, the SDK is built into build/sdk/sdk-VERSION.js. Take a look at webpack.config.js for details.

Running with the watcher

This will run webpack with a watcher. The sdk will be rebuilt when you save changes in src.

In addition, webpack will start a development server on http://localhost:8080/. This serves the files in the examples/ folder.

  • make run-with-watcher

Running without the watcher (custom server)

  • make run

Running tests

  • make test

The test suite uses Karma to execute the tests in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari if available.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial