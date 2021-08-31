This repository is no longer maintained by the SoundCloud team due to capacity constraints. We're instead focusing our efforts on improving the API & the developer platform. Please note, at the time of updating this, the repo is already not in sync with the latest API changes.
We recommend the community to fork this repo in order to maintain the SDK. We'd be more than happy to make a reference on our developer that the developers can use different SDKs build by the community. In case you need to reach out to us, please head over to https://github.com/soundcloud/api/issues
make setup
This will install the right node version locally. Please be patient. :)
make build
By default, the SDK is built into
build/sdk/sdk-VERSION.js. Take a look at
webpack.config.js for details.
This will run webpack with a watcher. The sdk will be rebuilt when you save changes in
src.
In addition, webpack will start a development server on
http://localhost:8080/. This serves the files in the
examples/ folder.
make run-with-watcher
make run
make test
The test suite uses Karma to execute the tests in Chrome, Firefox, and Safari if available.