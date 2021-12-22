Sotez

A JavaScript Library for Tezos

Table of Contents

Documentation

More detailed documentation can be found on the wiki Documentation.

Node Version

Prerequisites: Node.js ( >=8.0.0 ) or a modern web browser

Sotez is an isomorphic JavaScript library that can be used seamslessly across both the server and client environments.

Getting Started

Installation

You can install Sotez using npm:

npm install sotez

Usage

Initialize

Import Sotez and initialize a new instance:

import { Sotez } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' );

Sotez can be initialized with the following arguments:

const tezos = new Sotez(provider, chain, moduleOptions);

provider : The address of the rpc server of the Tezos node

: The address of the rpc server of the Tezos node chain : The chain to query (Either 'main' or 'test')

: The chain to query (Either 'main' or 'test') moduleOptions : The configurable options to set for an initialized instance defaultFee : The default fee to apply to transactions localForge : Forge operations locally, without an rpc server validateLocalForge : Forge operations locally, but verify against the rpc server debugMode : Sets debug mode useMutez : Use mutez values when referring to balance or amounts

: The configurable options to set for an initialized instance

For example, you can provide additional options when initializing a new instance:

const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' , 'main' , { defaultFee : 1420 , localForge : true , validateLocalForge : false , debugMode : false , useMutez : true , });

Query

After we have initialized an instance of Sotez, we can start querying the blockchain:

const head = await tezos.getHead(); const balance = await tezos.getBalance( 'tz1e148HC7RUtCcZRNb4UnjNoRjyyxB8pNps' ); const previousBalance = await tezos.query( '/chains/main/blocks/head~30/context/contracts/tz1e148HC7RUtCcZRNb4UnjNoRjyyxB8pNps/balance' );

Sign

In-memory Key

In order to perform any actions that require a signature (transfer, delegate, originate, etc.) we need to import a secret key:

await tezos.importKey( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' );

If you need to import an encrypted key, you can also provide a passphrase as the second argument to the importKey method:

await tezos.importKey( 'edesk1RK4W4Qdo6tUwf5oB1swQMXnxJwPo6vWDmWNJEQUbsfA4auJiXdWkXk3JWyzNPAugcQaQuoui1hpNfWfYtK' , 'password' , );

Ledger

You may instead decide that you would like to sign operations using a Ledger device. In that case, you will need to also install the required Transport for the environment you are importing from:

npm install @ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid npm install @ledgerhq/hw-transport-webusb npm install @ledgerhq/hw-transport-u2f

Importing a ledger requires that you have the Tezos ledger wallet app installed and the app open on the ledger. The Transport argument is the only required argument, but you can define the BIP44 path as the second argument, and the curve ( tz1 , tz2 , tz3 ) as the third. If the BIP44 path is not provided, it will use the zero index value ( "44'/1729'/0'/0'" ).

import TransportNodeHid from '@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); await tezos.importLedger(TransportNodeHid, "44'/1729'/0'/0'" );

If using the require syntax, the transport should be defined as such:

const TransportNodeHid = require ( '@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid' ).default; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); await tezos.importLedger(TransportNodeHid, "44'/1729'/0'/0'" );

Examples

Create a transfer operation

import { Sotez } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); const transfer = async () => { await tezos.importKey( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' , ); const { hash } = await tezos.transfer({ to : 'tz1e148HC7RUtCcZRNb4UnjNoRjyyxB8pNps' , amount : 1 , }); console .log( `Waiting for operation ${hash} ` ); const blockHash = await tezos.awaitOperation(hash); console .log( `Operation found in block ${blockHash} ` ); }; transfer();

Set a new delegate

import { Sotez } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); const delegate = async () => { await tezos.importKey( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' , ); const { hash } = await tezos.setDelegate({ delegate : 'tz1e148HC7RUtCcZRNb4UnjNoRjyyxB8pNps' , }); console .log( `Waiting for operation ${hash} ` ); const blockHash = await tezos.awaitOperation(hash); console .log( `Operation found in block ${blockHash} ` ); }; delegate();

Load and inspect a contract

import { Sotez } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); const contract = async () => { await tezos.importKey( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' , ); const contract = await sotez.loadContract( 'KT1DE4txbxNbayiLLs1Z8ruyyNZr11wDMUDo' , ); const storage = await contract.storage(); const { methods } = contract; const bigMapKey = [ 'tz1ctUVPHDnBYUaAHVTVb7LDB4wDjPGweC7u' , 0 ]; const bigMapValue = await storage.sLedger.get(bigMapKey); await contract.methods .transfer( 'tz1P1n8LvweoarK3DTPSnAHtiGVRujhvR2vk' , 100 ) .send({ fee : 100000 , gasLimit : 800000 , storageLimit : 60000 , }); }; contract();

Inject an operation

import { Sotez } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); const send = async () => { await tezos.importKey( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' , ); const operation = { kind : 'transaction' , fee : 1420 , gas_limit : 10600 , storage_limit : 300 , amount : 1000 , destination : 'tz1RvhdZ5pcjD19vCCK9PgZpnmErTba3dsBs' , }; const { hash } = await sotez.sendOperation({ operation }); console .log( `Waiting for operation ${hash} ` ); const blockHash = await tezos.awaitOperation(hash); console .log( `Operation found in block ${blockHash} ` ); }; send();

Inject a batch operation

import { Sotez } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); const send = async () => { await tezos.importKey( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' , ); const operations = [ { kind : 'transaction' , fee : 1420 , gas_limit : 10600 , storage_limit : 300 , amount : 1000 , destination : 'tz1RvhdZ5pcjD19vCCK9PgZpnmErTba3dsBs' , }, { kind : 'transaction' , fee : 1420 , gas_limit : 10600 , storage_limit : 300 , amount : 1000 , destination : 'tz1RvhdZ5pcjD19vCCK9PgZpnmErTba3dsBs' , }, ]; const { hash } = await sotez.sendOperation({ operation : operations }); console .log( `Waiting for operation ${hash} ` ); const blockHash = await tezos.awaitOperation(hash); console .log( `Operation found in block ${blockHash} ` ); }; send();

Activate a faucet account

import { Sotez, cryptoUtils } from 'sotez' ; const tezos = new Sotez( 'https://testnet-tezos.giganode.io' ); const accountJSON = { mnemonic : [ 'raw' , 'peace' , 'visual' , 'boil' , 'prefer' , 'rebel' , 'anchor' , 'right' , 'elegant' , 'side' , 'gossip' , 'enroll' , 'force' , 'salmon' , 'between' , ], secret : '0c5fa9a3d707acc816d23940efdef01aa071bdc6' , amount : '12358548903' , pkh : 'tz1eQV2GqDTY7dTucnjzNgvB5nP4H5c7Xr5m' , password : 'wc0W7jn3Vf' , email : 'gfjilgzu.trfhzzzk@tezos.example.org' , }; const activate = async () => { const keys = await cryptoUtils.generateKeys( accountJSON.mnemonic.join( ' ' ), ` ${accountJSON.email} ${accountJSON.password} ` , ); const { hash } = await tezos.activate(accountJSON.pkh, accountJSON.secret); console .log( `Waiting for operation ${hash} ` ); const blockHash = await tezos.awaitOperation(hash); console .log( `Operation found in block ${blockHash} ` ); }; activate();

Additional Modules

cryptoUtils

This module contains some fundamental crypto utilities that can be used to sign messages, verify messages, extract keys, encrypt keys, validate addresses, or generate new keys.

extractKeys

import { cryptoUtils } from 'sotez' ; const extract = async () => { const extractedKeys = await cryptoUtils.extractKeys( 'edsk3Z2t7t1XimympW62RmUDQeBxn9dw3pQdxxhpAGngmkjiFuXUAj' , ); return extractedKeys; }; extract();

Keys that are encrypted can also be extracted by providing a passphrase as the second argument. Encrypted keys are encrypted with a salt. When extracting encrypted keys, the salt is also provided in order to be able to re-encrypt the secret key to produce the similar salted encrypted key.

import { cryptoUtils } from 'sotez' ; const extract = async () => { const extractedKeys = await cryptoUtils.extractKeys( 'edesk1RK4W4Qdo6tUwf5oB1swQMXnxJwPo6vWDmWNJEQUbsfA4auJiXdWkXk3JWyzNPAugcQaQuoui1hpNfWfYtK' , 'password' , ); return extractedKeys; }; extract();

generateKeys

You can generate a new set of keys given a mnemonic and an optional password. NOTE: The passphrase provided to generateKeys is only used to generate the keys and not encrypt them. In order to encrypt the secret key, you need to call encryptSecretKey :

import { cryptoUtils } from 'sotez' ; const generate = async () => { const mnemonic = cryptoUtils.generateMnemonic(); const keys = await cryptoUtils.generateKeys(mnemonic, 'bip39_seed_password' ); const encryptedSecretKey = cryptoUtils.encryptSecretKey(keys.sk, 'password' ); return { ...keys, esk : encryptedSecretKey, }; }; generate();

Key

This module is a class representation of the cryptographic functionalities of a Tezos key. When initialized with a secret key or ledger, the basic functions of this class allows the retrieval of the public key, public key hash, secret key, and encrypted secret key. It also can sign messages and verify them against a public key.

import { Key, magicBytes } from 'sotez' ; const setupKey = async () => { const key = new Key({ key : 'edskRhQtHKMHVf3FDbnqhorMMVXrvgTVNJinVx6WQXb8RVXdKG5PVL5R7JsXU4Sc24wgG5Q5csQBcCQVVd98iSF1QJWjoHLW11' , }); await key.ready; const publicKey = key.publicKey(); const publicKeyHash = key.publicKeyHash(); const secretKey = key.secretKey(); const encryptedSecretKey = key.secretKey( 'password' ); const { bytes, magicBytes, prefixSig } = await key.sign( '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' , magicBytesMap.generic, ); const verified = await key.verify( ` ${magicBytes} ${bytes} ` , prefixSig); }; setupKey();

If you want to use a ledger with the Key module, you can initialize the class with a ledger transport. This will only provide the module with the public key. When calling key.sign(...) , the ledger will provide the signed data.

import { Key } from 'sotez' ; import TransportNodeHid from '@ledgerhq/hw-transport-node-hid' ; const setupKey = async () => { const key = new Key({ ledgerTransport : TransportNodeHid }); await key.ready; }; setupKey();

You can also load a fundraiser account into the key