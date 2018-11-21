factory-girl is a factory library for Node.js and the browser that is inspired by Factory_girl. It works asynchronously and supports associations and the use of functions for generating attributes.

Installation

Node.js:

npm install factory-girl

To use factory-girl in the browser or other JavaScript environments, there are builds for numerous module systems in the dist/ directory.

Usage

Refer to the tutorial for a gentle introduction of building a simple user factory.

Here's the crash course:

const factory = require ( 'factory-girl' ).factory; const User = require ( '../models/user' ); factory.define( 'user' , User, { username : 'Bob' , score : 50 , }); factory.build( 'user' ).then( user => { console .log(user); });

Defining Factories

Define factories using the factory.define() method.

For example:

factory.define( 'product' , Product, { id : factory.sequence( 'Product.id' , (n) => `product_ ${n} ` ), launchDate : () => new Date (), asyncData : () => fetch( 'some/resource' ), }); factory.define( 'user' , User, { email : factory.seq( 'User.email' , (n) => `user ${n} @ymail.com` ), about : factory.chance( 'sentence' ), profileImage : factory.assoc( 'profile_image' , '_id' ), addresses : factory.assocMany( 'address' , 2 , '_id' ), creditCardNumber : factory.assocAttrs( 'credit_card' , 'number' , { type : 'masterCard' }), twitterDetails : factory.assocAttrs( 'twitter_details' ), });

factory.define( 'account' , Account, buildOptions => { let attrs = { confirmed : false , confirmedAt : null }; if (buildOptions.confirmedUser) { attrs.confirmed = true ; attrs.confirmedAt = new Date (); } return attrs; }); factory.build( 'account' , {}, { confirmed : true });

Options

Options can be provided when you define a factory:

factory.define( 'user' , User, { foo : 'bar' }, options);

Alternatively you can set options for the factory that will get applied for all model-factories:

factory.withOptions(options);

Currently the supported options are:

Provides a function that is called after the model is built. The function should return the instance or a Promise for the instance.

Provides a function that is called after a new model instance is saved. The function should return the instance or throw an error. For asynchronous functions, it should return a promise that resolves with the instance or rejects with the error.

factory.define( 'user' , User, { foo : 'bar' }, { afterBuild : ( model, attrs, buildOptions ) => { return doSomethingAsync(model).then( () => { doWhateverElse(model); return model; }); }, afterCreate : ( model, attrs, buildOptions ) => { modify(model); if ( 'something' === 'wrong' ) { throw new Error ; } maybeLog( 'something' ); return model; } });

Extending Factories

You can extend a factory using #extend :

factory.define( 'user' , User, { username : 'Bob' , expired : false }); factory.extend( 'user' , 'expiredUser' , { expired : true }); factory.build( 'expiredUser' ).then( user => { console .log(user); });

#extend(parent, name, initializer, options = {})

The #extend method takes the same options as #define except you can provide a different Model using options.model .

Using Factories

Generates and returns model attributes as an object hash instead of the model instance. This may be useful where you need a JSON representation of the model e.g. mocking an API response.

factory.attrs( 'post' ).then( postAttrs => { }); factory.attrs( 'post' , { title : 'Foo' , content : 'Bar' }).then( postAttrs => { }); factory.attrs( 'post' , { title : 'Foo' }, { hasComments : true }).then( postAttrs => { });

You can use Factory#attrsMany to generate a set of model attributes

factory.attrsMany( 'post' , 5 , [{ title : 'foo1' }, { title : 'foo2' }]).then( postAttrsArray => { debug(postAttrsArray); });

Builds a new model instance that is not persisted.

factory.build( 'post' ).then( post => { });

The buildMany version builds an array of model instances.

factory.buildMany( 'post' , 5 ).then( postsArray => { });

Similar to Factory#attrs , you can pass attributes to override or buildOptions.

Builds a new model instance that is persisted.

factory.create( 'post' ).then( post => { });

Factory#createMany(name, num, attrs, buildOptions = {})

The createMany version creates an array of model instances.

factory.createMany( 'post' , 5 ).then( postsArray => { });

Similar to Factory#attrs and Factory#build , you can pass attrs to override and buildOptions . If you pass an array of attrs then each element of the array will be used as the attrs for a each model created.

Factory#createMany(name, attrs, buildOptions = {})

If you can pass an array of attrs then you can omit num and the length of the array will be used.

Destroys all of the created models. This is done using the adapter's destroy method. It might be useful to clear all created models before each test or testSuite.

Adapters

Adapters provide support for different databases and ORMs. Adapters can be registered for specific models, or as the 'default adapter', which is used for any models for which an adapter has not been specified. See the adapter docs for usage, but typical usage is:

const FactoryGirl = require ( 'factory-girl' ); const factory = FactoryGirl.factory; const adapter = new FactoryGirl.MongooseAdapter(); factory.setAdapter(adapter); factory.setAdapter(adapter, 'factory-name' );

ObjectAdapter

ObjectAdapter is a simple adapter that uses const model = new MyModel() , model.save() and model.destroy() .

factory.setAdapter( new factory.ObjectAdapter()); class MyModel { save() { }, destroy() { } } factory.define( 'model' , MyModel);

Creating new Factories

You can create multiple factories which have different settings:

let anotherFactory = new factory.FactoryGirl(); anotherFactory.setAdapter( new MongooseAdapter());

History

This module started out as a fork of factory-lady, but the fork deviated quite a bit. This module uses an adapter to talk to your models so it can support different ORMs such as Bookshelf, Sequelize, JugglingDB, and Mongoose (and doesn't use throw for errors that might occur during save).

Version 4.0 is a complete rewrite with thanks to @chetanism.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Chetan Verma.

Copyright (c) 2014 Simon Wade. Copyright (c) 2011 Peter Jihoon Kim.

This software is licensed under the MIT License.