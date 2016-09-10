openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
so

sorted-object

by Domenic Denicola
2.0.1 (see all)

Returns a copy of an object with its keys sorted

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

379K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(WTFPL OR MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Get a Version of an Object with Sorted Keys

Although objects in JavaScript are theoretically unsorted, in practice most engines use insertion order—at least, ignoring numeric keys. This manifests itself most prominently when dealing with an object's JSON serialization.

So, for example, you might be trying to serialize some object to a JSON file. But every time you write it, it ends up being output in a different order, depending on how you created it in the first place! This makes for some ugly diffs.

sorted-object gives you the answer. Just use this package to create a version of your object with its keys sorted before serializing, and you'll get a consistent order every time.

var sortedObject = require("sorted-object");

var objectToSerialize = generateStuffNondeterministically();

// Before:
fs.writeFileSync("dest.json", JSON.stringify(objectToSerialize));

// After:
var sortedVersion = sortedObject(objectToSerialize);
fs.writeFileSync("dest.json", JSON.stringify(sortedVersion));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial