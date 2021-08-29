B+ trees are ordered collections of key-value pairs, sorted by key.
This is a fast B+ tree implementation, largely compatible with the standard Map, but with a much more diverse and powerful API. To use it,
import BTree from 'sorted-btree'.
BTree is faster and/or uses less memory than other popular JavaScript sorted trees (see Benchmarks). However, data structures in JavaScript tend to be slower than the built-in
Array and
Map data structures in typical cases, because the built-in data structures are mostly implemented in a faster language such as C++. Even so, if you have a large amount of data that you want to keep sorted, the built-in data structures will not serve you well, and
BTree offers features like fast cloning that the built-in types don't.
Use
npm install sorted-btree in a terminal to install it in your npm-based project.
Symbol.iterator is not required but is used if defined.)
BTree was written in TypeScript)
Map with methods such as
size(), clear(),
forEach((v,k,tree)=>{}), get(K), set(K,V), has(K), delete(K),
plus iterator functions
keys(),
values() and
entries().
Date,
and objects that have a
valueOf() method that returns a number or string.
with and
without, which return a
modified tree without changing the original (in O(log(size)) time).
undefined is associated
with all keys in a given node.
Range methods for batch operations
NaN as a key, but infinity is allowed.
t.setIfNotPresent(k,v)
t.changeIfPresent(k,v)
for (pair of t.entriesReversed()) {}
for (let p of t.entries(first)) {}
t.toArray(),
t.keysArray(),
t.valuesArray()
t.getRange(loK, hiK, includeHi)
t.deleteRange(loK, hiK, includeHi)
t.forEachPair((key, value, index) => {...})
t.forRange(lowKey, highKey, includeHiFlag, (k,v) => {...})
c = t.forRange(loK, hiK, includeHi, undefined)
t.minKey(),
t.maxKey()
k:
t.nextHigherKey(k),
t.nextHigherPair(k)
k:
t.nextLowerKey(k),
t.nextLowerPair(k)
t.freeze() (you can also
t.unfreeze())
t.clone()
t.diffAgainst(otherTree, ...)
Note: Confusingly, the ES6
Map.forEach(c) method calls
c(value,key) instead of
c(key,value), in contrast to other methods such as
set() and
entries() which put the key first. I can only assume that they reversed the order on the hypothesis that users would usually want to examine values and ignore keys. BTree's
forEach() therefore works the same way, but there is a second method
.forEachPair((key,value)=>{...}) which sends you the key first and the value second; this method is slightly faster because it is the "native" for-each method for this class.
Note: Duplicate keys are not allowed (supporting duplicates properly is complex).
The "scanning" methods (
forEach, forRange, editRange, deleteRange) will normally return the number of elements that were scanned. However, the callback can return
{break:R} to stop iterating early and return a value
R from the scanning method.
t.filter((k,v) => k.fitsCriteria())
t.mapValues((v,k) => v.toString())
t.reduce((acc, pair) => acc+pair[1], 0)
t.with(key, value)
t.withPairs([[k1,v1], [k2,v2]])
t.withKeys([k1,k2])
t.without(key)
t.withoutKeys(keys)
t.withoutRange(low, high, includeHi)
Things to keep in mind: I ran a test which suggested
t.with is three times slower than
t.set. These methods do not return a frozen tree even if the original tree was frozen (for performance reasons, e.g. frozen trees use slightly more memory.)
Given a set of
{name: string, age: number} objects, you can create a tree sorted by name and then by age like this:
// First constructor argument is an optional list of pairs ([K,V][])
var tree = new BTree(undefined, (a, b) => {
if (a.name > b.name)
return 1; // Return a number >0 when a > b
else if (a.name < b.name)
return -1; // Return a number <0 when a < b
else // names are equal (or incomparable)
return a.age - b.age; // Return >0 when a.age > b.age
});
tree.set({name:"Bill", age:17}, "happy");
tree.set({name:"Fran", age:40}, "busy & stressed");
tree.set({name:"Bill", age:55}, "recently laid off");
tree.forEachPair((k, v) => {
console.log(`Name: ${k.name} Age: ${k.age} Status: ${v}`);
});
The
reduce method performs a reduction operation, like the
reduce method of
Array. It is used to combine all keys, values or pairs into a single value, or to perform type conversions conversions.
reduce is best understood by example. So here's how you can multiply all the keys in a tree together:
var product = tree.reduce((p, pair) => p * pair[0], 1)
It means "start with
p=1, and for each pair change
p to
p * pair[0]" (
pair[0] is the key). You may be thinking "hey, wouldn't it make more sense if the
1 argument came first?" Yes it would, but in
Array the parameter is second, so it must also be second in
BTree for consistency.
Here's a similar example that adds all values together:
var total = tree.reduce((sum, pair) => sum + pair[1], 0)
This final example converts the tree to a Map:
var map = tree.reduce((m, pair) => m.set(pair[0], pair[1]), new Map())`
Remember that
m.set returns
m, which is different from
BTree where
tree.set returns a boolean indicating whether a new key was added.
You can scan a range of items and selectively delete or change some of them using
t.editRange. For example, the following code adds an exclamation mark to each non-boring value and deletes key number 4:
var t = new BTree().setRange([[1,"fun"],[2,"yay"],[4,"whee"],[8,"zany"],[10,"boring"]);
t.editRange(t.minKey(), t.maxKey(), true, (k, v) => {
if (k === 4)
return {delete: true};
if (v !== "boring")
return {value: v + '!'};
})
BTree includes a lattice of interface types representing subsets of BTree's interface. I would encourage other authors of map/dictionary/tree/hashtable types to utilize these interfaces. These interfaces can be divided along three dimensions:
I have defined several kinds of interfaces along the read/write access dimension:
ISetSource<K> and
IMapSource<K,V>). At minimum, sources include a
size property and methods
get,
has,
forEach, and
keys.
ISetSink<K> and
IMapSink<K,V>). At minimum, sinks have
set,
delete and
clear methods.
ISet<K> and
IMap<K,V>).
F (
ISetF<K> and
IMapF<K,V>).
The
Sorted interfaces extend the non-sorted interfaces with queries that only a sorted collection can perform efficiently, such as
minKey() and
nextHigherKey(k). At minimum, sorted interfaces add methods
minKey,
maxKey,
nextHigherKey,
nextLowerKey, and
forRange, plus iterators that return keys/values/pairs in sorted order and accept a
firstKey parameter to control the starting point of iteration.
A map is a collection of keys with values, while a set is a collection of keys without values.
For the most part, each
Set interface is a subset of the corresponding
Map interface with "values" removed. For example,
MapF<K,V> extends
SetF<K>. An exception to this is that
IMapSink<K, V> could not be derived from
ISetSink<K> (and thus
IMap<K,V> is not derived from
ISet<K>) because the type
V does not necessarily include
undefined. Therefore you can write
set.set(key) to add a key to a set, but you cannot write
map.set(key) without specifying a value (in TypeScript this is true even if
V includes undefined.)
All of these interfaces use
any as the default type of
K and
V.
ISetSource<K>
ISetSink<K>
ISet<K> extends ISetSource<K>, ISetSink<K>
IMapSource<K, V> extends ISetSource<K>
IMapSink<K, V>
IMap<K, V> extends IMapSource<K,V>, IMapSink<K,V>
ISortedSetSource<K> extends ISetSource<K>
ISortedSet<K> extends ISortedSetSource<K>, ISetSink<K>
ISortedMapSource<K,V> extends IMapSource<K, V>, ISortedSetSource<K>
ISortedMap<K,V> extends IMap<K,V>, ISortedMapSource<K,V>
ISetF<K> extends ISetSource<K>
IMapF<K, V> extends IMapSource<K,V>, ISetF<K>
ISortedSetF<K> extends ISetF<K>, ISortedSetSource<K>
ISortedMapF<K,V> extends ISortedSetF<K>, IMapF<K,V>, ISortedMapSource<K,V>
If the lattice were complete there would be 16 interfaces (422). In fact there are only 14 interfaces because
ISortedMapSink<K,V> and
ISortedSetSink<K, V> don't exist, because sorted sinks are indistinguishable from unsorted sinks.
BTree<K,V> implements all of these interfaces except
ISetSink<K>,
ISet<K>, and
ISortedSet<K>.
The
IMap<K,V> interface is compatible with the ES6
Map<K,V> type as well as
BTree<K,V>. In order to accomplish this, compromises had to be made:
set(k,v) method returns
any for compatibility with both
BTree and
Map, since
BTree returns
boolean (true if an item was added or false if it already existed), while
Map returns
this.
Map.forEach(c) method calls
c(value,key) instead of
c(key,value), unlike all other methods which put the key first. Therefore
IMap works the same way. Unfortunately, this means that
ISetSource<K>, the supertype of
IMapSource<K,V>, cannot sanely have a
forEach method because if it did, the first parameter to the callback would be unused.
setPairs,
deletePairs and
reduce are left out because they are not defined by
Map. Instead, these methods are defined in
ISortedMap<K,V>.
reduce,
filter and
mapValues are not included in
IMap, but they are defined in
IMapF<K,V> and (except
mapValues)
ISetF<K>.
Similarly,
ISet<K> is compatible with ES6
Set. Again there are compromises:
set method is renamed
add in
Set and
ISet<K>, so
add exists on
BTree.prototype as a synonym for
set.
forEach method for reasons alluded to above. Use
keys() instead.
filter or
reduce because
Set doesn't support them.
Although
BTree<K,V> doesn't directly implement
ISet<K>, it does implement
ISetSource<K> and it is safe to cast
BTree<K,V> to
ISet<K> or
ISortedSet<K> provided that
V is allowed to be undefined.
BTree is 3 to 5 times faster than
SortedMap and
SortedSet in the
collections package
BTree has similar speed to
RBTree at smaller sizes, but is faster at very large sizes and uses less memory because it packs many keys into one array instead of allocating an extra heap object for every key.
functional-red-black-tree is remarkably fast for a persistent tree, but
BTree should require less memory unless you frequently use
clone/with/without and are saving snapshots of the old tree to prevent garbage collection.
Map), although in JavaScript this is not guaranteed because the B+ tree's memory efficiency depends on avoiding wasted space in the arrays for each node, and JavaScript provides no way to detect or control the capacity of an array's underlying memory area. Also,
Map should be faster because it does not sort its keys.
SortedArray<K,V>, a wrapper class for an array of
[K,V] pairs. Benchmark results were not gathered for sorted arrays with one million elements (it takes too long)
0.8 Insert 1000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree
0.4 Insert 1000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree set (no values)
2.5 Insert 1000 pairs in collections' SortedMap
1.6 Insert 1000 pairs in collections' SortedSet (no values)
0.7 Insert 1000 pairs in functional-red-black-tree
0.5 Insert 1000 pairs in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
8.6 Insert 10000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree
5.1 Insert 10000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree set (no values)
37.8 Insert 10000 pairs in collections' SortedMap
25.8 Insert 10000 pairs in collections' SortedSet (no values)
8.7 Insert 10000 pairs in functional-red-black-tree
5.4 Insert 10000 pairs in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
95.9 Insert 100000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree
69.1 Insert 100000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree set (no values)
564 Insert 100000 pairs in collections' SortedMap
366.5 Insert 100000 pairs in collections' SortedSet (no values)
192.5 Insert 100000 pairs in functional-red-black-tree
107.3 Insert 100000 pairs in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
1363 Insert 1000000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree
909 Insert 1000000 pairs in sorted-btree's BTree set (no values)
8783 Insert 1000000 pairs in collections' SortedMap
5443 Insert 1000000 pairs in collections' SortedSet (no values)
3356 Insert 1000000 pairs in functional-red-black-tree
1581 Insert 1000000 pairs in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
0.6 Insert 1000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
0.4 Insert 1000 sorted keys in B+ tree set (no values)
0.6 Insert 1000 sorted pairs in collections' SortedMap
0.4 Insert 1000 sorted keys in collections' SortedSet (no values)
0.7 Insert 1000 sorted pairs in functional-red-black-tree
0.5 Insert 1000 sorted keys in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
1 Delete every second item in B+ tree
3 Delete every second item in B+ tree set
1 Bulk-delete every second item in B+ tree set
1 Delete every second item in collections' SortedMap
1 Delete every second item in collections' SortedSet
5 Delete every second item in functional-red-black-tree
10 Delete every second item in bintrees' RBTree
6.5 Insert 10000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
3.9 Insert 10000 sorted keys in B+ tree set (no values)
6.5 Insert 10000 sorted pairs in collections' SortedMap
3.9 Insert 10000 sorted keys in collections' SortedSet (no values)
12.4 Insert 10000 sorted pairs in functional-red-black-tree
5.8 Insert 10000 sorted keys in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
4 Delete every second item in B+ tree
4 Delete every second item in B+ tree set
3 Bulk-delete every second item in B+ tree set
13 Delete every second item in collections' SortedMap
7 Delete every second item in collections' SortedSet
8 Delete every second item in functional-red-black-tree
6 Delete every second item in bintrees' RBTree
75.9 Insert 100000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
45 Insert 100000 sorted keys in B+ tree set (no values)
98.7 Insert 100000 sorted pairs in collections' SortedMap
61.4 Insert 100000 sorted keys in collections' SortedSet (no values)
145.8 Insert 100000 sorted pairs in functional-red-black-tree
82.6 Insert 100000 sorted keys in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
79 Delete every second item in B+ tree
52 Delete every second item in B+ tree set
18 Bulk-delete every second item in B+ tree set
166 Delete every second item in collections' SortedMap
58 Delete every second item in collections' SortedSet
64 Delete every second item in functional-red-black-tree
74 Delete every second item in bintrees' RBTree
700 Insert 1000000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
452.5 Insert 1000000 sorted keys in B+ tree set (no values)
1069 Insert 1000000 sorted pairs in collections' SortedMap
864 Insert 1000000 sorted keys in collections' SortedSet (no values)
1531 Insert 1000000 sorted pairs in functional-red-black-tree
966 Insert 1000000 sorted keys in bintrees' RBTree (no values)
435 Delete every second item in B+ tree
291 Delete every second item in B+ tree set
159 Bulk-delete every second item in B+ tree set
1447 Delete every second item in collections' SortedMap
796 Delete every second item in collections' SortedSet
573 Delete every second item in functional-red-black-tree
537 Delete every second item in bintrees' RBTree
0.5 Insert 1000 pairs in sorted array
0.6 Insert 1000 pairs in B+ tree
0.1 Insert 1000 pairs in ES6 Map (hashtable)
13.2 Insert 10000 pairs in sorted array
7.2 Insert 10000 pairs in B+ tree
1.3 Insert 10000 pairs in ES6 Map (hashtable)
56980 Insert 100000 pairs in sorted array
122 Insert 100000 pairs in B+ tree
17.7 Insert 100000 pairs in ES6 Map (hashtable)
SLOW! Insert 1000000 pairs in sorted array
1354 Insert 1000000 pairs in B+ tree
304.5 Insert 1000000 pairs in ES6 Map (hashtable)
0.4 Insert 1000 sorted pairs in array
0.6 Insert 1000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
0.1 Insert 1000 sorted pairs in Map hashtable
0 Sum of all values with forEach in sorted array: 27350180
0 Sum of all values with forEachPair in B+ tree: 27350180
0 Sum of all values with forEach in B+ tree: 27350180
0 Sum of all values with iterator in B+ tree: 27350180
0 Sum of all values with forEach in Map: 27350180
0.1 Delete every second item in sorted array
0.1 Delete every second item in B+ tree
0 Delete every second item in Map hashtable
3.9 Insert 10000 sorted pairs in array
6.7 Insert 10000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
1.3 Insert 10000 sorted pairs in Map hashtable
0.2 Sum of all values with forEach in sorted array: 2716659330
0.3 Sum of all values with forEachPair in B+ tree: 2716659330
0.4 Sum of all values with forEach in B+ tree: 2716659330
0.3 Sum of all values with iterator in B+ tree: 2716659330
0.2 Sum of all values with forEach in Map: 2716659330
1.2 Delete every second item in sorted array
1.1 Delete every second item in B+ tree
0.3 Delete every second item in Map hashtable
68.4 Insert 100000 sorted pairs in array
72.7 Insert 100000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
18.4 Insert 100000 sorted pairs in Map hashtable
2.5 Sum of all values with forEach in sorted array: 275653049020
3.3 Sum of all values with forEachPair in B+ tree: 275653049020
4.5 Sum of all values with forEach in B+ tree: 275653049020
2.8 Sum of all values with iterator in B+ tree: 275653049020
2.2 Sum of all values with forEach in Map: 275653049020
2420 Delete every second item in sorted array
14.4 Delete every second item in B+ tree
3.7 Delete every second item in Map hashtable
969 Insert 1000000 sorted pairs in array
773 Insert 1000000 sorted pairs in B+ tree
305.5 Insert 1000000 sorted pairs in Map hashtable
25.3 Sum of all values with forEach in sorted array: 27510295368690
32.4 Sum of all values with forEachPair in B+ tree: 27510295368690
46.1 Sum of all values with forEach in B+ tree: 27510295368690
29.9 Sum of all values with iterator in B+ tree: 27510295368690
22 Sum of all values with forEach in Map: 27510295368690
SLOW! Delete every second item in sorted array
305.5 Delete every second item in B+ tree
95.6 Delete every second item in Map hashtable
BTree.getPairOrNextLower and
BTree.getPairOrNextHigher methods (PR #23)
reusedArray to
nextHigherPair and
nextLowerPair (PR #23)
diffAgainst (PR #24) and
nextLowerPair (PR #23)
BTree.diffAgainst method (PR #16)
simpleComparator function (PR #15)
defaultComparator (PR #15) to support edge cases better. Most notably, heterogenous key types will no longer cause trouble such as failure to find keys that are, in fact, present in the tree.
BTree is slightly slower using the new default comparator, but the benchmarks above have not been refreshed. For maximum performance, use
simpleComparator or a custom comparator as the second constructor parameter. The simplest possible comparator is
(a, b) => a - b, which works for finite numbers only.
nextLowerPair(0) was being treated like
nextLowerPair(undefined), and
nextLowerPair(undefined) was returning the second-highest pair when it should have returned the highest pair.
typings option in package.json so that
tsc works for end-users
isEmpty property getter
nextHigherPair,
nextHigherKey,
nextLowerPair,
nextLowerKey methods
editAll, which is like
editRange but touches all keys
deleteKeys for deleting a sequence of keys (iterable)
with,
withPairs,
withKeys,
without,
withoutKeys,
withoutRange
filter,
reduce,
mapValues
greedyClone for cloning nodes immediately, to avoid marking the original tree as shared which slows it down.
entries/
entriesReversed
setRange to
setPairs for logical consistency with
withoutPairs and
withoutRange. The old name is deprecated but added to the
prototype as a synonym.
setPairs returns the number of pairs added instead of
this.
EmptyBTree, a frozen empty tree
♥ This package was made to help people learn TypeScript & React.
Are you a C# developer? You might like the similar data structures I made for C# (BDictionary, BList, etc.), and other dynamically persistent collection types.
You might think that the package name "sorted btree" is overly redundant, but I did make a data structure similar to B+ Tree that is not sorted. I called it the A-List (C#). But yeah, the names
btree and
bplustree were already taken, so what was I supposed to do, right?