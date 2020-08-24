Maintain and search through a sorted array using some low level functions

npm install sorted- array - functions

Usage

var sorted = require ( 'sorted-array-functions' ) var list = [] sorted.add(list, 1 ) sorted.add(list, 4 ) sorted.add(list, 2 ) console .log(list) console .log(sorted.has(list, 2 )) console .log(sorted.has(list, 3 )) console .log(sorted.eq(list, 2 )) console .log(sorted.gt(list, 2 )) console .log(sorted.gt(list, 4 ))

API

Insert a new value into the list sorted. Optionally you can use a custom compare function that returns, compare(a, b) that returns 1 if a > b , 0 if a === b and -1 if a < b .

Inserts a new value (same result as sorted.add() ) optimized for prepend.

var bool = sorted.remove(list, value, [compare])

Remove a value. Returns true if the value was in the list.

var bool = sorted.has(list, value, [compare])

Check if a value is in the list.

var index = sorted.eq(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of a value in the list (uses binary search). If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.gte(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is >= . If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.gt(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is > . If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.lte(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is <= . If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.lt(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is < . If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

License

MIT