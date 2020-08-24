openbase logo
saf

sorted-array-functions

by Mathias Buus
1.3.0 (see all)

Maintain and search through a sorted array using some low level functions

736K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sorted-array-functions

Maintain and search through a sorted array using some low level functions

npm install sorted-array-functions

Usage

var sorted = require('sorted-array-functions')
var list = []

sorted.add(list, 1)
sorted.add(list, 4)
sorted.add(list, 2)

console.log(list) // prints out [1, 2, 4]
console.log(sorted.has(list, 2)) // returns true
console.log(sorted.has(list, 3)) // returns false
console.log(sorted.eq(list, 2)) // returns 1 (the index)
console.log(sorted.gt(list, 2)) // returns 2
console.log(sorted.gt(list, 4)) // returns -1

API

sorted.add(list, value, [compare])

Insert a new value into the list sorted. Optionally you can use a custom compare function that returns, compare(a, b) that returns 1 if a > b, 0 if a === b and -1 if a < b.

sorted.addFromFront(list, value, [compare])

Inserts a new value (same result as sorted.add()) optimized for prepend.

var bool = sorted.remove(list, value, [compare])

Remove a value. Returns true if the value was in the list.

var bool = sorted.has(list, value, [compare])

Check if a value is in the list.

var index = sorted.eq(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of a value in the list (uses binary search). If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.gte(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is >=. If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.gt(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is >. If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.lte(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is <=. If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

var index = sorted.lt(list, value, [compare])

Get the index of the first value that is <. If the value could not be found -1 is returned.

License

MIT

