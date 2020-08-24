Maintain and search through a sorted array using some low level functions
npm install sorted-array-functions
var sorted = require('sorted-array-functions')
var list = []
sorted.add(list, 1)
sorted.add(list, 4)
sorted.add(list, 2)
console.log(list) // prints out [1, 2, 4]
console.log(sorted.has(list, 2)) // returns true
console.log(sorted.has(list, 3)) // returns false
console.log(sorted.eq(list, 2)) // returns 1 (the index)
console.log(sorted.gt(list, 2)) // returns 2
console.log(sorted.gt(list, 4)) // returns -1
sorted.add(list, value, [compare])
Insert a new value into the list sorted.
Optionally you can use a custom compare function that returns,
compare(a, b) that returns 1 if
a > b, 0 if
a === b and -1 if
a < b.
sorted.addFromFront(list, value, [compare])
Inserts a new value (same result as
sorted.add()) optimized for prepend.
var bool = sorted.remove(list, value, [compare])
Remove a value. Returns true if the value was in the list.
var bool = sorted.has(list, value, [compare])
Check if a value is in the list.
var index = sorted.eq(list, value, [compare])
Get the index of a value in the list (uses binary search). If the value could not be found -1 is returned.
var index = sorted.gte(list, value, [compare])
Get the index of the first value that is
>=.
If the value could not be found -1 is returned.
var index = sorted.gt(list, value, [compare])
Get the index of the first value that is
>.
If the value could not be found -1 is returned.
var index = sorted.lte(list, value, [compare])
Get the index of the first value that is
<=.
If the value could not be found -1 is returned.
var index = sorted.lt(list, value, [compare])
Get the index of the first value that is
<.
If the value could not be found -1 is returned.
MIT