An implementation of John von Neumann's sorted arrays in JavaScript. Implements insertion sort and binary search for fast insertion and deletion.
Sorted arrays may be installed on node.js via the node package manager using the command
npm install sorted-array.
You may also install it on RingoJS using the command
ringo-admin install javascript/sorted-array.
You may install it as a component for web apps using the command
component install javascript/sorted-array.
The six line tutorial on sorted arrays:
var SortedArray = require("sorted-array");
var sorted = new SortedArray([3, 1, 5, 2, 4]);
console.dir(sorted.array); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
sorted.search(3); // 2
sorted.remove(3); // [1, 2, 4, 5]
sorted.insert(3); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
You may pass an optional compare function as a second argument to the
SortedArray constructor.
You may also use the
SortedArray.comparing(property, array) factory function to create a new
SortedArray which compares values by their
property. For example, to compare arrays by
length:
var SortedArray = require("sorted-array");
var sorted = SortedArray.comparing(length, [[3,3,3], [1], [5,5,5,5,5], [2,2], [4,4,4,4]]);
console.dir(sorted.array); // [[1], [2,2], [3,3,3], [4,4,4,4], [5,5,5,5,5]]
function length(a) {
return a.length;
}