sa

sorted-array

by Aadit M Shah
2.0.4 (see all)

An implementation of John von Neumann's sorted arrays in JavaScript. Implements insertion sort and binary search for fast insertion and deletion.

Overview

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Sorted Array

Installation

Sorted arrays may be installed on node.js via the node package manager using the command npm install sorted-array.

You may also install it on RingoJS using the command ringo-admin install javascript/sorted-array.

You may install it as a component for web apps using the command component install javascript/sorted-array.

Usage

The six line tutorial on sorted arrays:

var SortedArray = require("sorted-array");
var sorted = new SortedArray([3, 1, 5, 2, 4]);
console.dir(sorted.array);                     // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
sorted.search(3);                              // 2
sorted.remove(3);                              // [1, 2, 4, 5]
sorted.insert(3);                              // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

You may pass an optional compare function as a second argument to the SortedArray constructor.

You may also use the SortedArray.comparing(property, array) factory function to create a new SortedArray which compares values by their property. For example, to compare arrays by length:

var SortedArray = require("sorted-array");
var sorted = SortedArray.comparing(length, [[3,3,3], [1], [5,5,5,5,5], [2,2], [4,4,4,4]]);
console.dir(sorted.array);              // [[1], [2,2], [3,3,3], [4,4,4,4], [5,5,5,5,5]]

function length(a) {
    return a.length;
}

