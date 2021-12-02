Sortable

Sortable is a JavaScript library for reorderable drag-and-drop lists.

Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable/

Features

Supports touch devices and modern browsers (including IE9)

Can drag from one list to another or within the same list

CSS animation when moving items

Supports drag handles and selectable text (better than voidberg's html5sortable)

Smart auto-scrolling

Advanced swap detection

Smooth animations

Multi-drag support

Support for CSS transforms

Built using native HTML5 drag and drop API

Supports Meteor Angular 2.0+ 1.* React ES2015+ Mixin Knockout Polymer Vue Ember

Supports any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap

Simple API

Support for plugins

CDN

No jQuery required (but there is support)

Typescript definitions at @types/sortablejs

Articles

Getting Started

Install with NPM:

$ npm install sortablejs --save

Install with Bower:

$ bower install --save sortablejs

Import into your project:

import Sortable from 'sortablejs' ; import Sortable from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.core.esm.js' ; import Sortable from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.complete.esm.js' ;

Cherrypick plugins:

import Sortable, { MultiDrag, Swap } from 'sortablejs' ; Sortable.mount( new MultiDrag(), new Swap()); import Sortable, { AutoScroll } from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.core.esm.js' ; Sortable.mount( new AutoScroll());

Usage

< ul id = "items" > < li > item 1 </ li > < li > item 2 </ li > < li > item 3 </ li > </ ul >

var el = document .getElementById( 'items' ); var sortable = Sortable.create(el);

You can use any element for the list and its elements, not just ul / li . Here is an example with div s.

Options

var sortable = new Sortable(el, { group : "name" , sort : true , delay : 0 , delayOnTouchOnly : false , touchStartThreshold : 0 , disabled : false , store : null , animation : 150 , easing : "cubic-bezier(1, 0, 0, 1)" , handle : ".my-handle" , filter : ".ignore-elements" , preventOnFilter : true , draggable : ".item" , dataIdAttr : 'data-id' , ghostClass : "sortable-ghost" , chosenClass : "sortable-chosen" , dragClass : "sortable-drag" , swapThreshold : 1 , invertSwap : false , invertedSwapThreshold : 1 , direction : 'horizontal' , forceFallback : false , fallbackClass : "sortable-fallback" , fallbackOnBody : false , fallbackTolerance : 0 , dragoverBubble : false , removeCloneOnHide : true , emptyInsertThreshold : 5 , setData : function ( /** DataTransfer */ dataTransfer, /** HTMLElement*/ dragEl ) { dataTransfer.setData( 'Text' , dragEl.textContent); }, onChoose : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { evt.oldIndex; }, onUnchoose : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { }, onStart : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { evt.oldIndex; }, onEnd : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { var itemEl = evt.item; evt.to; evt.from; evt.oldIndex; evt.newIndex; evt.oldDraggableIndex; evt.newDraggableIndex; evt.clone evt.pullMode; }, onAdd : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { }, onUpdate : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { }, onSort : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { }, onRemove : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { }, onFilter : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { var itemEl = evt.item; }, onMove : function ( /**Event*/ evt, /**Event*/ originalEvent ) { evt.dragged; evt.draggedRect; evt.related; evt.relatedRect; evt.willInsertAfter; originalEvent.clientY; }, onClone : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { var origEl = evt.item; var cloneEl = evt.clone; }, onChange : function ( /**Event*/ evt ) { evt.newIndex } });

group option

To drag elements from one list into another, both lists must have the same group value. You can also define whether lists can give away, give and keep a copy ( clone ), and receive elements.

name: String — group name

— group name pull: true|false|["foo", "bar"]|'clone'|function — ability to move from the list. clone — copy the item, rather than move. Or an array of group names which the elements may be put in. Defaults to true .

— ability to move from the list. — copy the item, rather than move. Or an array of group names which the elements may be put in. Defaults to . put: true|false|["baz", "qux"]|function — whether elements can be added from other lists, or an array of group names from which elements can be added.

— whether elements can be added from other lists, or an array of group names from which elements can be added. revertClone: boolean — revert cloned element to initial position after moving to a another list.

Demo:

https://jsbin.com/hijetos/edit?js,output

https://jsbin.com/nacoyah/edit?js,output — use of complex logic in the pull and put

and https://jsbin.com/bifuyab/edit?js,output — use revertClone: true

sort option

Allow sorting inside list.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/jayedig/edit?js,output

delay option

Time in milliseconds to define when the sorting should start. Unfortunately, due to browser restrictions, delaying is not possible on IE or Edge with native drag & drop.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/zosiwah/edit?js,output

delayOnTouchOnly option

Whether or not the delay should be applied only if the user is using touch (eg. on a mobile device). No delay will be applied in any other case. Defaults to false .

swapThreshold option

Percentage of the target that the swap zone will take up, as a float between 0 and 1 .

Read more

Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable#thresholds

invertSwap option

Set to true to set the swap zone to the sides of the target, for the effect of sorting "in between" items.

Read more

Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable#thresholds

invertedSwapThreshold option

Percentage of the target that the inverted swap zone will take up, as a float between 0 and 1 . If not given, will default to swapThreshold .

Read more

direction option

Direction that the Sortable should sort in. Can be set to 'vertical' , 'horizontal' , or a function, which will be called whenever a target is dragged over. Must return 'vertical' or 'horizontal' .

Read more

Example of direction detection for vertical list that includes full column and half column elements:

Sortable.create(el, { direction : function ( evt, target, dragEl ) { if (target !== null && target.className.includes( 'half-column' ) && dragEl.className.includes( 'half-column' )) { return 'horizontal' ; } return 'vertical' ; } });

touchStartThreshold option

This option is similar to fallbackTolerance option.

When the delay option is set, some phones with very sensitive touch displays like the Samsung Galaxy S8 will fire unwanted touchmove events even when your finger is not moving, resulting in the sort not triggering.

This option sets the minimum pointer movement that must occur before the delayed sorting is cancelled.

Values between 3 to 5 are good.

disabled options

Disables the sortable if set to true .

Demo: https://jsbin.com/sewokud/edit?js,output

var sortable = Sortable.create(list); document .getElementById( "switcher" ).onclick = function ( ) { var state = sortable.option( "disabled" ); sortable.option( "disabled" , !state); };

handle option

To make list items draggable, Sortable disables text selection by the user. That's not always desirable. To allow text selection, define a drag handler, which is an area of every list element that allows it to be dragged around.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/numakuh/edit?html,js,output

Sortable.create(el, { handle : ".my-handle" });

< ul > < li > < span class = "my-handle" > :: </ span > list item text one < li > < span class = "my-handle" > :: </ span > list item text two </ ul >

.my-handle { cursor : move; cursor : -webkit-grabbing; }

filter option

Sortable.create(list, { filter : ".js-remove, .js-edit" , onFilter : function ( evt ) { var item = evt.item, ctrl = evt.target; if (Sortable.utils.is(ctrl, ".js-remove" )) { item.parentNode.removeChild(item); } else if (Sortable.utils.is(ctrl, ".js-edit" )) { } } })

ghostClass option

Class name for the drop placeholder (default sortable-ghost ).

Demo: https://jsbin.com/henuyiw/edit?css,js,output

.ghost { opacity : 0.4 ; }

Sortable.create(list, { ghostClass : "ghost" });

chosenClass option

Class name for the chosen item (default sortable-chosen ).

Demo: https://jsbin.com/hoqufox/edit?css,js,output

.chosen { color : #fff ; background-color : #c00 ; }

Sortable.create(list, { delay : 500 , chosenClass : "chosen" });

forceFallback option

If set to true , the Fallback for non HTML5 Browser will be used, even if we are using an HTML5 Browser. This gives us the possibility to test the behaviour for older Browsers even in newer Browser, or make the Drag 'n Drop feel more consistent between Desktop , Mobile and old Browsers.

On top of that, the Fallback always generates a copy of that DOM Element and appends the class fallbackClass defined in the options. This behaviour controls the look of this 'dragged' Element.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/sibiput/edit?html,css,js,output

fallbackTolerance option

Emulates the native drag threshold. Specify in pixels how far the mouse should move before it's considered as a drag. Useful if the items are also clickable like in a list of links.

When the user clicks inside a sortable element, it's not uncommon for your hand to move a little between the time you press and the time you release. Dragging only starts if you move the pointer past a certain tolerance, so that you don't accidentally start dragging every time you click.

3 to 5 are probably good values.

dragoverBubble option

If set to true , the dragover event will bubble to parent sortables. Works on both fallback and native dragover event. By default, it is false, but Sortable will only stop bubbling the event once the element has been inserted into a parent Sortable, or can be inserted into a parent Sortable, but isn't at that specific time (due to animation, etc).

Since 1.8.0, you will probably want to leave this option as false. Before 1.8.0, it may need to be true for nested sortables to work.

removeCloneOnHide option

If set to false , the clone is hidden by having it's CSS display property set to none . By default, this option is true , meaning Sortable will remove the cloned element from the DOM when it is supposed to be hidden.

emptyInsertThreshold option

The distance (in pixels) the mouse must be from an empty sortable while dragging for the drag element to be inserted into that sortable. Defaults to 5 . Set to 0 to disable this feature.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/becavoj/edit?js,output

An alternative to this option would be to set a padding on your list when it is empty.

For example:

ul :empty { padding-bottom : 20px ; }

Warning: For :empty to work, it must have no node inside (even text one).

Demo: https://jsbin.com/yunakeg/edit?html,css,js,output

Event object (demo)

to: HTMLElement — list, in which moved element

— list, in which moved element from: HTMLElement — previous list

— previous list item: HTMLElement — dragged element

— dragged element clone: HTMLElement

oldIndex: Number|undefined — old index within parent

— old index within parent newIndex: Number|undefined — new index within parent

— new index within parent oldDraggableIndex: Number|undefined — old index within parent, only counting draggable elements

— old index within parent, only counting draggable elements newDraggableIndex: Number|undefined — new index within parent, only counting draggable elements

— new index within parent, only counting draggable elements pullMode: String|Boolean|undefined — Pull mode if dragging into another sortable ( "clone" , true , or false ), otherwise undefined

move event object

to: HTMLElement

from: HTMLElement

dragged: HTMLElement

draggedRect: DOMRect

related: HTMLElement — element on which have guided

— element on which have guided relatedRect: DOMRect

willInsertAfter: Boolean — true if will element be inserted after target (or false if before)

Methods

option(name: String [, value: * ]): *

Get or set the option.

closest(el: HTMLElement [, selector: String ]): HTMLElement|null

For each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree.

Serializes the sortable's item data-id 's ( dataIdAttr option) into an array of string.

sort(order: String[] , useAnimation: Boolean )

Sorts the elements according to the array.

var order = sortable.toArray(); sortable.sort(order.reverse(), true );

Save the current sorting (see store)

Removes the sortable functionality completely.

Store

Saving and restoring of the sort.

< ul > < li data-id = "1" > order </ li > < li data-id = "2" > save </ li > < li data-id = "3" > restore </ li > </ ul >

Sortable.create(el, { group : "localStorage-example" , store : { get : function ( sortable ) { var order = localStorage.getItem(sortable.options.group.name); return order ? order.split( '|' ) : []; }, set : function ( sortable ) { var order = sortable.toArray(); localStorage.setItem(sortable.options.group.name, order.join( '|' )); } } })

Bootstrap

Demo: https://jsbin.com/visimub/edit?html,js,output

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css" /> < script src = "http://SortableJS.github.io/Sortable/Sortable.js" > </ script > < ul id = "simpleList" class = "list-group" > < li class = "list-group-item" > This is < a href = "http://SortableJS.github.io/Sortable/" > Sortable </ a > </ li > < li class = "list-group-item" > It works with Bootstrap... </ li > < li class = "list-group-item" > ...out of the box. </ li > < li class = "list-group-item" > It has support for touch devices. </ li > < li class = "list-group-item" > Just drag some elements around. </ li > </ ul > < script > Sortable.create(simpleList, { }); </ script >

Static methods & properties

Sortable.create(el: HTMLElement [, options: Object ]): Sortable

Create new instance.

Sortable.active: Sortable

The active Sortable instance.

Sortable.dragged: HTMLElement

The element being dragged.

Sortable.ghost: HTMLElement

The ghost element.

Sortable.clone: HTMLElement

The clone element.

Sortable.get(element: HTMLElement ): Sortable

Get the Sortable instance on an element.

Mounts a plugin to Sortable.

on(el :HTMLElement , event :String , fn :Function ) — attach an event handler function

, event , fn ) — attach an event handler function off(el :HTMLElement , event :String , fn :Function ) — remove an event handler

, event , fn ) — remove an event handler css(el :HTMLElement ) :Object — get the values of all the CSS properties

) — get the values of all the CSS properties css(el :HTMLElement , prop :String ) :Mixed — get the value of style properties

, prop ) — get the value of style properties css(el :HTMLElement , prop :String , value :String ) — set one CSS properties

, prop , value ) — set one CSS properties css(el :HTMLElement , props :Object ) — set more CSS properties

, props ) — set more CSS properties find(ctx :HTMLElement , tagName :String [, iterator :Function ]) :Array — get elements by tag name

, tagName [, iterator ]) — get elements by tag name bind(ctx :Mixed , fn :Function ) :Function — Takes a function and returns a new one that will always have a particular context

, fn ) — Takes a function and returns a new one that will always have a particular context is(el :HTMLElement , selector :String ) :Boolean — check the current matched set of elements against a selector

, selector ) — check the current matched set of elements against a selector closest(el :HTMLElement , selector :String [, ctx :HTMLElement ]) :HTMLElement|Null — for each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree

, selector [, ctx ]) — for each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree clone(el :HTMLElement ) :HTMLElement — create a deep copy of the set of matched elements

) — create a deep copy of the set of matched elements toggleClass(el :HTMLElement , name :String , state :Boolean ) — add or remove one classes from each element

, name , state ) — add or remove one classes from each element detectDirection(el :HTMLElement ) :String — automatically detect the direction of the element as either 'vertical' or 'horizontal'

Plugins

Extra Plugins (included in complete versions)

Default Plugins (included in default versions)

CDN

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sortablejs@latest/Sortable.min.js" > </ script >

