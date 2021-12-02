openbase logo
Readme

Sortable   Financial Contributors on Open Collective CircleCI DeepScan grade npm

Sortable is a JavaScript library for reorderable drag-and-drop lists.

Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable/

Features

  • Supports touch devices and modern browsers (including IE9)
  • Can drag from one list to another or within the same list
  • CSS animation when moving items
  • Supports drag handles and selectable text (better than voidberg's html5sortable)
  • Smart auto-scrolling
  • Advanced swap detection
  • Smooth animations
  • Multi-drag support
  • Support for CSS transforms
  • Built using native HTML5 drag and drop API
  • Supports
  • Supports any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap
  • Simple API
  • Support for plugins
  • CDN
  • No jQuery required (but there is support)
  • Typescript definitions at @types/sortablejs

Articles


Getting Started

Install with NPM:

$ npm install sortablejs --save

Install with Bower:

$ bower install --save sortablejs

Import into your project:

// Default SortableJS
import Sortable from 'sortablejs';

// Core SortableJS (without default plugins)
import Sortable from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.core.esm.js';

// Complete SortableJS (with all plugins)
import Sortable from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.complete.esm.js';

Cherrypick plugins:

// Cherrypick extra plugins
import Sortable, { MultiDrag, Swap } from 'sortablejs';

Sortable.mount(new MultiDrag(), new Swap());


// Cherrypick default plugins
import Sortable, { AutoScroll } from 'sortablejs/modular/sortable.core.esm.js';

Sortable.mount(new AutoScroll());

Usage

<ul id="items">
    <li>item 1</li>
    <li>item 2</li>
    <li>item 3</li>
</ul>

var el = document.getElementById('items');
var sortable = Sortable.create(el);

You can use any element for the list and its elements, not just ul/li. Here is an example with divs.

Options

var sortable = new Sortable(el, {
    group: "name",  // or { name: "...", pull: [true, false, 'clone', array], put: [true, false, array] }
    sort: true,  // sorting inside list
    delay: 0, // time in milliseconds to define when the sorting should start
    delayOnTouchOnly: false, // only delay if user is using touch
    touchStartThreshold: 0, // px, how many pixels the point should move before cancelling a delayed drag event
    disabled: false, // Disables the sortable if set to true.
    store: null,  // @see Store
    animation: 150,  // ms, animation speed moving items when sorting, `0` — without animation
    easing: "cubic-bezier(1, 0, 0, 1)", // Easing for animation. Defaults to null. See https://easings.net/ for examples.
    handle: ".my-handle",  // Drag handle selector within list items
    filter: ".ignore-elements",  // Selectors that do not lead to dragging (String or Function)
    preventOnFilter: true, // Call `event.preventDefault()` when triggered `filter`
    draggable: ".item",  // Specifies which items inside the element should be draggable

    dataIdAttr: 'data-id', // HTML attribute that is used by the `toArray()` method

    ghostClass: "sortable-ghost",  // Class name for the drop placeholder
    chosenClass: "sortable-chosen",  // Class name for the chosen item
    dragClass: "sortable-drag",  // Class name for the dragging item

    swapThreshold: 1, // Threshold of the swap zone
    invertSwap: false, // Will always use inverted swap zone if set to true
    invertedSwapThreshold: 1, // Threshold of the inverted swap zone (will be set to swapThreshold value by default)
    direction: 'horizontal', // Direction of Sortable (will be detected automatically if not given)

    forceFallback: false,  // ignore the HTML5 DnD behaviour and force the fallback to kick in

    fallbackClass: "sortable-fallback",  // Class name for the cloned DOM Element when using forceFallback
    fallbackOnBody: false,  // Appends the cloned DOM Element into the Document's Body
    fallbackTolerance: 0, // Specify in pixels how far the mouse should move before it's considered as a drag.

    dragoverBubble: false,
    removeCloneOnHide: true, // Remove the clone element when it is not showing, rather than just hiding it
    emptyInsertThreshold: 5, // px, distance mouse must be from empty sortable to insert drag element into it


    setData: function (/** DataTransfer */dataTransfer, /** HTMLElement*/dragEl) {
        dataTransfer.setData('Text', dragEl.textContent); // `dataTransfer` object of HTML5 DragEvent
    },

    // Element is chosen
    onChoose: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        evt.oldIndex;  // element index within parent
    },

    // Element is unchosen
    onUnchoose: function(/**Event*/evt) {
        // same properties as onEnd
    },

    // Element dragging started
    onStart: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        evt.oldIndex;  // element index within parent
    },

    // Element dragging ended
    onEnd: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        var itemEl = evt.item;  // dragged HTMLElement
        evt.to;    // target list
        evt.from;  // previous list
        evt.oldIndex;  // element's old index within old parent
        evt.newIndex;  // element's new index within new parent
        evt.oldDraggableIndex; // element's old index within old parent, only counting draggable elements
        evt.newDraggableIndex; // element's new index within new parent, only counting draggable elements
        evt.clone // the clone element
        evt.pullMode;  // when item is in another sortable: `"clone"` if cloning, `true` if moving
    },

    // Element is dropped into the list from another list
    onAdd: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        // same properties as onEnd
    },

    // Changed sorting within list
    onUpdate: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        // same properties as onEnd
    },

    // Called by any change to the list (add / update / remove)
    onSort: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        // same properties as onEnd
    },

    // Element is removed from the list into another list
    onRemove: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        // same properties as onEnd
    },

    // Attempt to drag a filtered element
    onFilter: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        var itemEl = evt.item;  // HTMLElement receiving the `mousedown|tapstart` event.
    },

    // Event when you move an item in the list or between lists
    onMove: function (/**Event*/evt, /**Event*/originalEvent) {
        // Example: https://jsbin.com/nawahef/edit?js,output
        evt.dragged; // dragged HTMLElement
        evt.draggedRect; // DOMRect {left, top, right, bottom}
        evt.related; // HTMLElement on which have guided
        evt.relatedRect; // DOMRect
        evt.willInsertAfter; // Boolean that is true if Sortable will insert drag element after target by default
        originalEvent.clientY; // mouse position
        // return false; — for cancel
        // return -1; — insert before target
        // return 1; — insert after target
        // return true; — keep default insertion point based on the direction
        // return void; — keep default insertion point based on the direction
    },

    // Called when creating a clone of element
    onClone: function (/**Event*/evt) {
        var origEl = evt.item;
        var cloneEl = evt.clone;
    },

    // Called when dragging element changes position
    onChange: function(/**Event*/evt) {
        evt.newIndex // most likely why this event is used is to get the dragging element's current index
        // same properties as onEnd
    }
});

group option

To drag elements from one list into another, both lists must have the same group value. You can also define whether lists can give away, give and keep a copy (clone), and receive elements.

  • name: String — group name
  • pull: true|false|["foo", "bar"]|'clone'|function — ability to move from the list. clone — copy the item, rather than move. Or an array of group names which the elements may be put in. Defaults to true.
  • put: true|false|["baz", "qux"]|function — whether elements can be added from other lists, or an array of group names from which elements can be added.
  • revertClone: boolean — revert cloned element to initial position after moving to a another list.

Demo:

sort option

Allow sorting inside list.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/jayedig/edit?js,output

delay option

Time in milliseconds to define when the sorting should start. Unfortunately, due to browser restrictions, delaying is not possible on IE or Edge with native drag & drop.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/zosiwah/edit?js,output

delayOnTouchOnly option

Whether or not the delay should be applied only if the user is using touch (eg. on a mobile device). No delay will be applied in any other case. Defaults to false.

swapThreshold option

Percentage of the target that the swap zone will take up, as a float between 0 and 1.

Read more

Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable#thresholds

invertSwap option

Set to true to set the swap zone to the sides of the target, for the effect of sorting "in between" items.

Read more

Demo: http://sortablejs.github.io/Sortable#thresholds

invertedSwapThreshold option

Percentage of the target that the inverted swap zone will take up, as a float between 0 and 1. If not given, will default to swapThreshold.

Read more

direction option

Direction that the Sortable should sort in. Can be set to 'vertical', 'horizontal', or a function, which will be called whenever a target is dragged over. Must return 'vertical' or 'horizontal'.

Read more

Example of direction detection for vertical list that includes full column and half column elements:

Sortable.create(el, {
    direction: function(evt, target, dragEl) {
        if (target !== null && target.className.includes('half-column') && dragEl.className.includes('half-column')) {
            return 'horizontal';
        }
        return 'vertical';
    }
});

touchStartThreshold option

This option is similar to fallbackTolerance option.

When the delay option is set, some phones with very sensitive touch displays like the Samsung Galaxy S8 will fire unwanted touchmove events even when your finger is not moving, resulting in the sort not triggering.

This option sets the minimum pointer movement that must occur before the delayed sorting is cancelled.

Values between 3 to 5 are good.

disabled options

Disables the sortable if set to true.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/sewokud/edit?js,output

var sortable = Sortable.create(list);

document.getElementById("switcher").onclick = function () {
    var state = sortable.option("disabled"); // get

    sortable.option("disabled", !state); // set
};

handle option

To make list items draggable, Sortable disables text selection by the user. That's not always desirable. To allow text selection, define a drag handler, which is an area of every list element that allows it to be dragged around.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/numakuh/edit?html,js,output

Sortable.create(el, {
    handle: ".my-handle"
});

<ul>
    <li><span class="my-handle">::</span> list item text one
    <li><span class="my-handle">::</span> list item text two
</ul>

.my-handle {
    cursor: move;
    cursor: -webkit-grabbing;
}

filter option

Sortable.create(list, {
    filter: ".js-remove, .js-edit",
    onFilter: function (evt) {
        var item = evt.item,
            ctrl = evt.target;

        if (Sortable.utils.is(ctrl, ".js-remove")) {  // Click on remove button
            item.parentNode.removeChild(item); // remove sortable item
        }
        else if (Sortable.utils.is(ctrl, ".js-edit")) {  // Click on edit link
            // ...
        }
    }
})

ghostClass option

Class name for the drop placeholder (default sortable-ghost).

Demo: https://jsbin.com/henuyiw/edit?css,js,output

.ghost {
  opacity: 0.4;
}

Sortable.create(list, {
  ghostClass: "ghost"
});

chosenClass option

Class name for the chosen item (default sortable-chosen).

Demo: https://jsbin.com/hoqufox/edit?css,js,output

.chosen {
  color: #fff;
  background-color: #c00;
}

Sortable.create(list, {
  delay: 500,
  chosenClass: "chosen"
});

forceFallback option

If set to true, the Fallback for non HTML5 Browser will be used, even if we are using an HTML5 Browser. This gives us the possibility to test the behaviour for older Browsers even in newer Browser, or make the Drag 'n Drop feel more consistent between Desktop , Mobile and old Browsers.

On top of that, the Fallback always generates a copy of that DOM Element and appends the class fallbackClass defined in the options. This behaviour controls the look of this 'dragged' Element.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/sibiput/edit?html,css,js,output

fallbackTolerance option

Emulates the native drag threshold. Specify in pixels how far the mouse should move before it's considered as a drag. Useful if the items are also clickable like in a list of links.

When the user clicks inside a sortable element, it's not uncommon for your hand to move a little between the time you press and the time you release. Dragging only starts if you move the pointer past a certain tolerance, so that you don't accidentally start dragging every time you click.

3 to 5 are probably good values.

dragoverBubble option

If set to true, the dragover event will bubble to parent sortables. Works on both fallback and native dragover event. By default, it is false, but Sortable will only stop bubbling the event once the element has been inserted into a parent Sortable, or can be inserted into a parent Sortable, but isn't at that specific time (due to animation, etc).

Since 1.8.0, you will probably want to leave this option as false. Before 1.8.0, it may need to be true for nested sortables to work.

removeCloneOnHide option

If set to false, the clone is hidden by having it's CSS display property set to none. By default, this option is true, meaning Sortable will remove the cloned element from the DOM when it is supposed to be hidden.

emptyInsertThreshold option

The distance (in pixels) the mouse must be from an empty sortable while dragging for the drag element to be inserted into that sortable. Defaults to 5. Set to 0 to disable this feature.

Demo: https://jsbin.com/becavoj/edit?js,output

An alternative to this option would be to set a padding on your list when it is empty.

For example:

ul:empty {
  padding-bottom: 20px;
}

Warning: For :empty to work, it must have no node inside (even text one).

Demo: https://jsbin.com/yunakeg/edit?html,css,js,output

Event object (demo)

  • to:HTMLElement — list, in which moved element
  • from:HTMLElement — previous list
  • item:HTMLElement — dragged element
  • clone:HTMLElement
  • oldIndex:Number|undefined — old index within parent
  • newIndex:Number|undefined — new index within parent
  • oldDraggableIndex: Number|undefined — old index within parent, only counting draggable elements
  • newDraggableIndex: Number|undefined — new index within parent, only counting draggable elements
  • pullMode:String|Boolean|undefined — Pull mode if dragging into another sortable ("clone", true, or false), otherwise undefined

move event object

  • to:HTMLElement
  • from:HTMLElement
  • dragged:HTMLElement
  • draggedRect:DOMRect
  • related:HTMLElement — element on which have guided
  • relatedRect:DOMRect
  • willInsertAfter:Booleantrue if will element be inserted after target (or false if before)

Methods

option(name:String[, value:*]):*

Get or set the option.

closest(el:HTMLElement[, selector:String]):HTMLElement|null

For each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree.

toArray():String[]

Serializes the sortable's item data-id's (dataIdAttr option) into an array of string.

sort(order:String[], useAnimation:Boolean)

Sorts the elements according to the array.

var order = sortable.toArray();
sortable.sort(order.reverse(), true); // apply
save()

Save the current sorting (see store)

destroy()

Removes the sortable functionality completely.

Store

Saving and restoring of the sort.

<ul>
    <li data-id="1">order</li>
    <li data-id="2">save</li>
    <li data-id="3">restore</li>
</ul>

Sortable.create(el, {
    group: "localStorage-example",
    store: {
        /**
         * Get the order of elements. Called once during initialization.
         * @param   {Sortable}  sortable
         * @returns {Array}
         */
        get: function (sortable) {
            var order = localStorage.getItem(sortable.options.group.name);
            return order ? order.split('|') : [];
        },

        /**
         * Save the order of elements. Called onEnd (when the item is dropped).
         * @param {Sortable}  sortable
         */
        set: function (sortable) {
            var order = sortable.toArray();
            localStorage.setItem(sortable.options.group.name, order.join('|'));
        }
    }
})

Bootstrap

Demo: https://jsbin.com/visimub/edit?html,js,output

<!-- Latest compiled and minified CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css"/>


<!-- Latest Sortable -->
<script src="http://SortableJS.github.io/Sortable/Sortable.js"></script>


<!-- Simple List -->
<ul id="simpleList" class="list-group">
    <li class="list-group-item">This is <a href="http://SortableJS.github.io/Sortable/">Sortable</a></li>
    <li class="list-group-item">It works with Bootstrap...</li>
    <li class="list-group-item">...out of the box.</li>
    <li class="list-group-item">It has support for touch devices.</li>
    <li class="list-group-item">Just drag some elements around.</li>
</ul>

<script>
    // Simple list
    Sortable.create(simpleList, { /* options */ });
</script>

Static methods & properties

Sortable.create(el:HTMLElement[, options:Object]):Sortable

Create new instance.

Sortable.active:Sortable

The active Sortable instance.

Sortable.dragged:HTMLElement

The element being dragged.

Sortable.ghost:HTMLElement

The ghost element.

Sortable.clone:HTMLElement

The clone element.

Sortable.get(element:HTMLElement):Sortable

Get the Sortable instance on an element.

Sortable.mount(plugin:...SortablePlugin|SortablePlugin[])

Mounts a plugin to Sortable.

Sortable.utils
  • on(el:HTMLElement, event:String, fn:Function) — attach an event handler function
  • off(el:HTMLElement, event:String, fn:Function) — remove an event handler
  • css(el:HTMLElement):Object — get the values of all the CSS properties
  • css(el:HTMLElement, prop:String):Mixed — get the value of style properties
  • css(el:HTMLElement, prop:String, value:String) — set one CSS properties
  • css(el:HTMLElement, props:Object) — set more CSS properties
  • find(ctx:HTMLElement, tagName:String[, iterator:Function]):Array — get elements by tag name
  • bind(ctx:Mixed, fn:Function):Function — Takes a function and returns a new one that will always have a particular context
  • is(el:HTMLElement, selector:String):Boolean — check the current matched set of elements against a selector
  • closest(el:HTMLElement, selector:String[, ctx:HTMLElement]):HTMLElement|Null — for each element in the set, get the first element that matches the selector by testing the element itself and traversing up through its ancestors in the DOM tree
  • clone(el:HTMLElement):HTMLElement — create a deep copy of the set of matched elements
  • toggleClass(el:HTMLElement, name:String, state:Boolean) — add or remove one classes from each element
  • detectDirection(el:HTMLElement):String — automatically detect the direction of the element as either 'vertical' or 'horizontal'

Plugins

Extra Plugins (included in complete versions)

Default Plugins (included in default versions)

CDN

<!-- jsDelivr :: Sortable :: Latest (https://www.jsdelivr.com/package/npm/sortablejs) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sortablejs@latest/Sortable.min.js"></script>

Contributing (Issue/PR)

Please, read this.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

MIT LICENSE

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

