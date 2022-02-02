npx sort-package-json
npm install --global sort-package-json
$ cd my-project
$ cat package.json
{
"dependencies": {
"sort-package-json": "1.0.0",
"sort-object-keys": "1.0.0"
},
"version": "1.0.0",
"name": "my-awesome-project"
}
$ npx sort-package-json
package.json is sorted!
$ cat package.json
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"version": "1.0.0",
"dependencies": {
"sort-object-keys": "1.0.0",
"sort-package-json": "1.0.0"
}
}
CLI also supports multi file paths or
glob - so you can give it a bunch of
package.json file(s) to sort.
$ sort-package-json "my-package/package.json" "other-package/package.json"
$ sort-package-json "package.json" "packages/*/package.json"
--check flag
When you want to check if your files are sorted, you can run CLI with the
--check flag (or
-c). This will output a list of not sorted files, if any.
$ sort-package-json "**/package.json" --check
# 5 matched files are sorted.
$ sort-package-json "**/package.json" --check
# foo/package.json
# bar/package.json
# 2 of 5 matched files are not sorted.
npm install --save-dev sort-package-json
sortPackageJson(packageJson, options?)
Pass a JSON string, return a new sorted JSON string.\ Pass a JSON object, return a new sorted JSON object.
const sortPackageJson = require('sort-package-json')
const packageJsonString = `{
"dependencies": {
"sort-package-json": "1.0.0",
"sort-object-keys": "1.0.0"
},
"version": "1.0.0",
"name": "my-awesome-project"
}`
console.log(sortPackageJson(packageJsonString))
/* => string:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"version": "1.0.0",
"dependencies": {
"sort-object-keys": "1.0.0",
"sort-package-json": "1.0.0"
}
}
*/
const packageJsonObject = JSON.parse(packageJsonString)
console.log(sortPackageJson(packageJsonObject))
/* => object:
{
name: 'my-awesome-project',
version: '1.0.0',
dependencies: {
'sort-object-keys': '1.0.0',
'sort-package-json': '1.0.0'
}
}
*/
Type:
string[] | Function\
Default:
sortPackageJson.sortOrder
Custom ordering array or comparator function.
If an array, sort keys in ordering of
options.sortOrder.
Notice: fields not in this array, will still sort by
defaultSortOrder
const sorted = sortPackageJson(packageJsonObject, {
sortOrder: ['version']
})
console.log(Object.keys(sorted))
// -> [ 'version', 'name', 'dependencies' ]
// ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
// `name` and `dependencies` are sorted by defaultSortOrder
If a function, sort fields by Array#sort(options.sortOrder)
const sorted = sortPackageJson(packageJsonObject, {
sortOrder(left, right) {
return left.localeCompare(right)
}
})
console.log(Object.keys(sorted))
// -> [ 'dependencies', 'name', 'version' ]
Alphabetically ordered.
The package.json file can be sorted automatically before committing, install
husky and
lint-staged and add the following to your
package.json file:
{
"husky": {
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "lint-staged"
}
},
"lint-staged": {
"package.json": "sort-package-json"
}
}
It sorts using
sort-object-keys. It sorts using the well-known keys of a package.json. For the full list check the default rules. It sorts sub-keys too - sometimes by a well-known order, other times alphabetically. The initial order was derived from the package.json docs with a few extras added for good measure.
Cool. Send a PR! It might get denied if it is a specific vendor key of an unpopular project (e.g.
"my-super-unknown-project"). We sort keys like "browserify" because it is a project with millions of users. If your project has, say, over 100 users, then we'll add it. Sound fair?
Could be. I wanted this one because at the time of writing, nothing is:
Well, it's nice to have the keys of a package.json in a well sorted order. Almost everyone would agree having "name" at the top of a package.json is sensible (rather than sorted alphabetically or somewhere silly like the bottom), so why not the rest of the package.json?
If you like using Prettier - you'll like using this. Been using this for 3 years and the maintenance is constant with this one. It plays nice with npm/yarn, never had any issues.