npx sort-package-json

Install

npm install --global sort-package-json

Usage

$ cd my-project $ cat package.json { "dependencies" : { "sort-package-json" : "1.0.0" , "sort-object-keys" : "1.0.0" }, "version" : "1.0.0" , "name" : "my-awesome-project" } $ npx sort-package-json package.json is sorted! $ cat package.json { "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "dependencies" : { "sort-object-keys" : "1.0.0" , "sort-package-json" : "1.0.0" } }

CLI also supports multi file paths or glob - so you can give it a bunch of package.json file(s) to sort.

$ sort-package-json "my-package/package.json" "other-package/package.json" $ sort-package-json "package.json" "packages/*/package.json"

--check flag

When you want to check if your files are sorted, you can run CLI with the --check flag (or -c ). This will output a list of not sorted files, if any.

API

Install

npm install --save-dev sort-package-json

Usage

sortPackageJson(packageJson, options?)

Pass a JSON string, return a new sorted JSON string.\ Pass a JSON object, return a new sorted JSON object.

const sortPackageJson = require ( 'sort-package-json' ) const packageJsonString = `{ "dependencies": { "sort-package-json": "1.0.0", "sort-object-keys": "1.0.0" }, "version": "1.0.0", "name": "my-awesome-project" }` console .log(sortPackageJson(packageJsonString)) const packageJsonObject = JSON .parse(packageJsonString) console .log(sortPackageJson(packageJsonObject))

Type: string[] | Function \ Default: sortPackageJson.sortOrder

Custom ordering array or comparator function.

If an array, sort keys in ordering of options.sortOrder .

Notice: fields not in this array, will still sort by defaultSortOrder

const sorted = sortPackageJson(packageJsonObject, { sortOrder : [ 'version' ] }) console .log( Object .keys(sorted))

If a function, sort fields by Array#sort(options.sortOrder)

const sorted = sortPackageJson(packageJsonObject, { sortOrder(left, right) { return left.localeCompare(right) } }) console .log( Object .keys(sorted))

Supported Libraries

Alphabetically ordered.

Automatically Sort

The package.json file can be sorted automatically before committing, install husky and lint-staged and add the following to your package.json file:

{ "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "lint-staged" } }, "lint-staged" : { "package.json" : "sort-package-json" } }

PFAQ: Potential Frequently Asked Questions

How does it sort?

It sorts using sort-object-keys . It sorts using the well-known keys of a package.json. For the full list check the default rules. It sorts sub-keys too - sometimes by a well-known order, other times alphabetically. The initial order was derived from the package.json docs with a few extras added for good measure.

It doesn't sort X?

Cool. Send a PR! It might get denied if it is a specific vendor key of an unpopular project (e.g. "my-super-unknown-project" ). We sort keys like "browserify" because it is a project with millions of users. If your project has, say, over 100 users, then we'll add it. Sound fair?

Isn't this just like Project X?

Could be. I wanted this one because at the time of writing, nothing is:

Zero config

Able to be used in a library

Quiet (i.e. not spitting out annoying log messages, when used in a library mode)

What?! Why would you want to do this?!

Well, it's nice to have the keys of a package.json in a well sorted order. Almost everyone would agree having "name" at the top of a package.json is sensible (rather than sorted alphabetically or somewhere silly like the bottom), so why not the rest of the package.json?