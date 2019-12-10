Returns a copy of an object with all keys sorted.
The second argument is optional and is used for ordering - to provide custom sorts. You can either pass an array containing ordered keys or a function to sort the keys (same signature as in
Array.prototype.sort()).
const assert = require('assert');
const sortObject = require('sort-object-keys');
assert.equal(JSON.stringify({
c: 1,
b: 1,
d: 1,
a: 1,
}), JSON.stringify({
a: 1,
b: 1,
c: 1,
d: 1,
}));
assert.equal(JSON.stringify(sortObject({
c: 1,
b: 1,
d: 1,
a: 1,
}, ['b', 'a', 'd', 'c'])), JSON.stringify({
b: 1,
a: 1,
d: 1,
c: 1,
}));
function removeKeyAncCompareIndex(keyA, keyB){
var a = parseInt(keyA.slice(4));
var b = parseInt(keyB.slice(4));
return a - b;
}
assert.equal(JSON.stringify(sortObject({
"key-1": 1,
"key-3": 1,
"key-10": 1,
"key-2": 1,
}, removeKeyAncCompareIndex)), JSON.stringify({
"key-1": 1,
"key-2": 1,
"key-3": 1,
"key-10": 1,
}));