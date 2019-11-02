openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sj

sort-json

by David Björklund
2.0.0 (see all)

Takes a json-file and return a copy of the same file, but sorted

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sort-json Build Status

It takes a JSON file and returns a copy of the same file, but with the sorted keys.

Installation

[sudo] npm -g install sort-json

Usage

const sortJson = require('sort-json');

const options = { ignoreCase: true, reverse: true, depth: 1};
const copy = sortJson({ AA: 123, a: 1, b: 21 }, options);
// copy => { b: 21, AA: 123, a: 1 }

sortJson.overwrite('some/absolute/path.json', options);
// sorts the json at absolute path and overwrites file, also returns sorted object

sortJson.overwrite(['some/absolute/path1.json', 'some/absolute/path2.json'], options);
// sorts the json at absolute paths and overwrites files, also returns array of sorted objects

CLI usage

sort-json filename [options] Sorts and overwrites .json or .rc files.

Example sort-json test.json --ignore-case

Options

--ignore-case, -i\ Ignore case when sorting.

--reverse, -r\ Reverse the ordering z -> a

--depth=DEPTH, -d\ The sorting DEPTH on multidimensional objects. Use a number greater then 0 for the DEPTH value.

--indent-size=SIZE, --spaces=SIZE\ Formats the file content with an indentation of SIZE spaces (default: detects the used indentation of the file). Use a number greater then 0 for the SIZE value.

--no-final-newline, -nn\ No final new line will be added to the end of the file.

Upgrade to version 2.x

sort-json 2.0.0 will create a different output when the source JSON file does not use an indent size of 2 spaces. Use --indent-size=2 to always create an output file with 2 spaces.

Tests

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial