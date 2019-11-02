It takes a JSON file and returns a copy of the same file, but with the sorted keys.
[sudo] npm -g install sort-json
const sortJson = require('sort-json');
const options = { ignoreCase: true, reverse: true, depth: 1};
const copy = sortJson({ AA: 123, a: 1, b: 21 }, options);
// copy => { b: 21, AA: 123, a: 1 }
sortJson.overwrite('some/absolute/path.json', options);
// sorts the json at absolute path and overwrites file, also returns sorted object
sortJson.overwrite(['some/absolute/path1.json', 'some/absolute/path2.json'], options);
// sorts the json at absolute paths and overwrites files, also returns array of sorted objects
sort-json filename [options]
Sorts and overwrites .json or .rc files.
Example
sort-json test.json --ignore-case
Options
--ignore-case, -i\
Ignore case when sorting.
--reverse, -r\
Reverse the ordering z -> a
--depth=DEPTH, -d\
The sorting DEPTH on multidimensional objects.
Use a number greater then 0 for the DEPTH value.
--indent-size=SIZE, --spaces=SIZE\
Formats the file content with an indentation of SIZE spaces (default: detects the used indentation of the file).
Use a number greater then 0 for the SIZE value.
--no-final-newline, -nn\
No final new line will be added to the end of the file.
sort-json 2.0.0 will create a different output when the source JSON file does not use an indent size of 2 spaces.
Use
--indent-size=2 to always create an output file with 2 spaces.
npm test