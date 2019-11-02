It takes a JSON file and returns a copy of the same file, but with the sorted keys.

Installation

[sudo] npm -g install sort-json

Usage

const sortJson = require ( 'sort-json' ); const options = { ignoreCase : true , reverse : true , depth : 1 }; const copy = sortJson({ AA : 123 , a : 1 , b : 21 }, options); sortJson.overwrite( 'some/absolute/path.json' , options); sortJson.overwrite([ 'some/absolute/path1.json' , 'some/absolute/path2.json' ], options);

CLI usage

sort-json filename [options] Sorts and overwrites .json or .rc files.

Example sort-json test.json --ignore-case

Options

--ignore-case, -i \ Ignore case when sorting.

--reverse, -r \ Reverse the ordering z -> a

--depth=DEPTH, -d \ The sorting DEPTH on multidimensional objects. Use a number greater then 0 for the DEPTH value.

--indent-size=SIZE, --spaces=SIZE \ Formats the file content with an indentation of SIZE spaces (default: detects the used indentation of the file). Use a number greater then 0 for the SIZE value.

--no-final-newline, -nn \ No final new line will be added to the end of the file.

Upgrade to version 2.x

sort-json 2.0.0 will create a different output when the source JSON file does not use an indent size of 2 spaces. Use --indent-size=2 to always create an output file with 2 spaces.

Tests